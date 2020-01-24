Neil Young Is Rockin’ In The Free World As A U.S. Citizen At Age 74

Canadian rock legend Neil Young is now officially a U.S. citizen.

And among the musician’s first acts as an American was to indicate how he’ll vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election — and to send a political message to his new compatriots.

Young, who has been a vocal critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, stood saluting next to a sign that reads “Democrats register to vote here” in a photo shared to Instagram and on his website on Wednesday.

“I’m happy to report I’m in!!” the Toronto-born 74-year-old wrote in the caption. “Vote your conscience,” he added, alongside emojis of the American and Canadian flags.

Young also shared footage of himself singing he’s “proud to be a Cana-erican.”

Young wrote in a November 2019 blog post that his application for dual citizenship, which is necessary in order to vote in the U.S., had been temporarily delayed “due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem” to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials.

“I sincerely hope I have exhibited good moral character and will be able to vote my conscience on Donald J. Trump and his fellow American candidates, (as yet un-named),” he added at the time.

Young did not explicitly say he’d vote against Trump in his latest round of online posts, but the Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer has been highly critical of the president in recent years, despite once trying to secure investment from the former reality television personality for a music service.

In 2018, Young blasted “our so-called president” over his denial of climate science after losing his Malibu, Calif., home to a wildfire. “Imagine a leader who defies science, saying these solutions shouldn’t be part of his decision-making on our behalf,” said Young. “Imagine a leader who cares more for his own, convenient opinion than he does for the people he leads. Imagine an unfit leader. Now imagine a fit one.” Earlier that year, Young called Trump “a mess” who “has nothing.” “All the bravado, all the ‘you’re fired, you’re fired,’ all that s**t, he doesn’t have the balls to look anybody in the face and tell them anything,” he told The Daily Beast.