Long, hot August days can often fall into one of two categories: either “I can’t believe the summer’s coming to an end, I have to go outside and enjoy it” or “I’m so sick of being this sweaty all the time, when will merciful autumn take over already?” Luckily, for those days when leaving the house to walk into air that feels like an oven is just too hard, we have streaming services. Here’s everything coming and going from Netflix Canada in August of 2019. August 1 Bad Teacher A lazy, incompetent middle school teacher who hates her job, her students, and her co-workers is forced to return to teaching to make enough money for breast implants after her wealthy fiancé dumps her. Battle: Los Angeles A squad of U.S. Marines becomes the last line of defense against a global invasion. Catch and Release A woman struggles to accept the death of her fiancé and the secrets he kept from her as she rebuilds her life. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island In the sequel to “Journey to the Centre of the Earth,” Sean Anderson partners with his mom’s husband on a mission to find his grandfather, who is thought to be missing on a mythical island.

Jungle A group of friends join a guide for a trek into the Bolivian jungle, searching for an Indigenous village. The men soon realize that the jungle is a difficult place to be. Kidnap Halle Berry plays a mother who will stop at nothing to recover her kidnapped son. Logan Lucky Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. The Chef’s Line, Season 1 Four home cooks battle professional chefs in this Australian reality show. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo David Fincher directed the 2011 American adaptation of the mega-popular Swedish crime novel. The Mummy At an archaeological dig, an American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love. The Smurfs When the evil wizard Gargamel chases the tiny blue Smurfs out of their village, they tumble from their magical world into New York City. Training Day Denzel Washington won an Oscar in 2002 for his role as a rogue detective who takes a rookie cop (Ethan Hawke) beyond a full work day in training within the narcotics division of the L.A.P.D. August 2 Ask the StoryBots, Season 3 The StoryBots are standing by to field more questions from curious kids, from “Why do people look different?” to “Where does chocolate come from?” Basketball or Nothing The docuseries follows the Chinle High basketball team in Arizona’s Navajo Nation on a quest to win a state championship and bring pride to their isolated community.

Dear White People, Season 3 As the students of Winchester embrace new creative challenges and romantic possibilities, a charismatic professor shakes up life on campus. Derry Girls, Season 2 Changes may finally be coming to Northern Ireland. But the high school hardships of Erin and her friends show no signs of letting up. Otherhood Feeling forgotten on Mother’s Day, three best friends leave the suburbs and drive to New York City to surprise their adult sons.

Overlord A small group of American soldiers find horror behind enemy lines on the eve of D-Day. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season 3 Catra and Adora journey to the Crimson Waste, looking for redemption and answers, while Hordak’s portal research puts Etheria’s very reality at risk. August 4 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Season 4 In this weekly show, Hasan Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to explore the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

August 5 Enter the Anime Seeking to understand anime, Tania Nolan interviews filmmakers behind notable productions from “Castlevania” to “Aggretsuko,” “Kengan Ashura” and more. The LEGO Ninjago Movie Shunned by everyone for being the son of an evil warlord, a teenager seeks to defeat him with the help of his fellow ninjas. No Good Nick, Part 2 Steps away from being exposed as an impostor, Nick works harder, faster and smarter to right the Thompsons’ wrongs and spring her father out of jail. August 7 About Time At the age of 21, Tim discovers he can travel in time and change what happens and has happened in his own life. His decision to make his world a better place by getting a girlfriend turns out not to be as easy as you might think. Apollo 13 NASA must devise a strategy to return Apollo 13 to Earth safely after the spacecraft undergoes massive internal damage putting the lives of the three astronauts on board in jeopardy. Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron When Tony Stark and Bruce Banner try to jump-start a dormant peacekeeping program called Ultron, things go horribly wrong and it’s up to Earth’s mightiest heroes to stop the villainous Ultron from enacting his terrible plan. Being John Malkovich A puppeteer discovers a portal that leads literally into the head of movie star John Malkovich.

Blue Crush As a hard-core surfer girl prepares for a big competition, she finds herself falling for a football player. Friday Night Lights The 2004 movie stars Billy Bob Thornton as a football coach in a small racially-divided town in Texas. In Good Company A middle-aged ad exec is faced with a new boss who’s nearly half his age... and who also happens to be sleeping with his daughter. Ray Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of legendary jazz musician Ray Charles earned him an Oscar. The movie explores his humble beginnings in the South, where he went blind at age seven, to his meteoric rise to stardom during the 1950s and 1960s. Take Me Home Tonight Four years after graduation, an awkward high school genius uses his sister’s boyfriend’s Labour Day party as the perfect opportunity to make his move on his high school crush. The Wizard A boy and his brother run away from home and hitch cross country with the help of a girl they meet to compete in the ultimate video game championship. August 8 Dollar Beautiful executive assistant Zeina reluctantly teams up with self-assured Tarek to chase down an elusive dollar bill worth $1 million.

The Naked Director In 1980s Japan, one determined man turned every crushing setback into opportunity. His name was Toru Muranishi, and he revolutionized his industry. Wu Assassins The last in a line of Chosen Ones, a wannabe chef teams up with a homicide detective to unravel an ancient mystery and take down supernatural assassins. August 9 Cable Girls, Season 4 Amid social changes in 1931, the friends get tangled in a murder mystery and must work together to solve it before one of them is sentenced to death. The Family Investigative journalists expose The Fellowship, a Christian fundamentalist organization quietly operating in the corridors of power in Washington, D.C. GLOW, Season 3 As the gang kicks off a run of shows in glamorous Las Vegas, power struggles, sexual tension and shifting priorities threaten their bond.

The InBESTigators Four very different kids start their own detective agency and vlog about their adventures, becoming fast friends in the process. Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling After 20 years in space, Rocko returns to a technologically advanced O-Town and makes it his mission to get his favorite show back on the air. Sintonia Three teens living in the same São Paulo favela pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs and religion. Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Find the fun and adventure of “Spirit Riding Free” in this quick mix of music videos and bite-sized stories featuring Lucky and all of her friends! Tiny House Nation, Season 1 Renovation experts John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin travel the U.S. to help design and construct tiny dream homes in spaces under 500 square feet. August 10 Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 A francophone S.Q. officer and an anglophone O.P.P officer reunite to investigate a large car theft ring led by an Italian mobster. August 12 Dunkirk Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, and France are surrounded by the German Army, and evacuated during a fierce battle in the Second World War. August 13 Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Comedian Tiffany Haddish introduces the world to six of her favourite comedians in a bold new collection of half-hour stand-up comedy specials.

August 15 Bridget Jones’s Diary A British woman is determined to improve herself while she looks for love in a year in which she keeps a personal diary. Cannon Busters A robot, a renegade and a sensational pink Cadillac join the infectiously upbeat friendship droid S.A.M. on her quest to find her missing best friend. My Sister’s Keeper A young girl looks to earn medical emancipation from her parents who until now have relied on her to help their leukemia-stricken older daughter remain alive. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory in the 1971 version of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novel. August 16 45 rpm Forming an uneasy love triangle, three characters with ties to the music industry set out to create a new record label and live a rock-and-roll lifestyle in the conservative political environment of 1960s Spain. Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez Based on the life of Carlos Tevez, this series follows the Argentine soccer player, from his troubled childhood growing up in a low-income neighborhood riddled with crime, to his debut for Boca Juniors. Better Than Us Set in Moscow in a not-so-distant future where human beings coexist with robots, a man finds himself entangled in the first murder committed by an experimental humanoid.

Diagnosis Based on Dr. Lisa Sanders’ hugely popular column in The New York Times Magazine, Diagnosis follows various patients on their respective journeys toward finding a diagnosis, and potentially a cure, for their mysterious illnesses. Frontera verde When a young Bogotá-based detective gets drawn into the jungle to investigate four femicides, she uncovers magic, Nazis and her own true origins. Instant Family A couple find themselves in over their heads when they foster three children. Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus When Zim suddenly reappears to begin Phase 2 of his evil alien plan to conquer Earth, his longtime nemesis Dib sets out to unmask him once and for all. The Little Switzerland The discovery of the tomb of William Tell’s son in a town in the Basque Country spurs the village’s cantankerous citizens to lobby for Swiss annexation. Mindhunter, Season 2 The Behavioral Science Unit’s killer instincts move from theory into action when the FBI joins in a high-profile hunt for a serial child murderer.

QB1: Beyond the Lights, Season 3 Three football phenoms set for stardom ― Spencer Rattler, Lance LeGendre and Nik Scalzo ― navigate the ultimate season of their high school careers. Sextuplets Father-to-be Alan is shocked to learn that he was born a sextuplet (all played by Marlon Wayans). With his newfound brother Russell riding shotgun, the duo sets out on a hilarious journey to reunite with their remaining long-lost siblings. Super Monsters Back to School Vida’s starting school in Pitchfork Pines, and the Super Monsters are helping their friend adjust to everything that’s new and different. Victim Number 8 After a terrorist attack shakes downtown Bilbao leaving destruction in its wake, police launch an investigation to hunt down the attackers. August 20 Here Comes the Boom A high school biology teacher (Kevin James) looks to become a successful mixed-martial arts fighter in an effort to raise money to prevent extra-curricular activities from being axed at his cash-strapped school. Simon Amstell: Set Free Honest, introspective comic Simon Amstell opens up about his neuroses, coming out to his father, relationships and more in a new stand-up special.

The Sinner: Julian In the second season of the anthology crime series, detectives try to work out why a 13-year-old boy confesses to poisoning a couple in their hotel room. August 21 American Factory The documentary takes a deep dive into a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant and hires two thousand blue-collar Americans. Hyperdrive Elite street racers from around the world test their limits in supercharged custom cars on the biggest, baddest automotive obstacle course ever built. August 22 How to Get Away With Murder, Season 5 After Annalise’s class action victory in the Supreme Court, Michaela, Connor, Asher and Laurel move on to the next chapter of their lives. This season, a new mystery involving one of their own will unfold, as relationships are fractured and new secrets are exposed. Love Alarm In a world where an app alerts people if someone in the vicinity likes them, Kim Jojo experiences young love while coping with personal adversities.

August 23 El Pepe: Una vida suprema This documentary follows José “Pepe” Mujica, former political prisoner turned Uruguayan president, as he talks about his life, ideals and the future. The Girl with All the Gifts A scientist and a teacher living in a dystopian future embark on a journey of survival with a special young girl named Melanie. Hero Mask, Part II A former LIVE scientist’s daughter may hold the key to exposing its crimes, if James can keep her alive and the SSC can fend off their new director. August 26 Blade Runner 2049 A young blade runner’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for 30 years. August 27 Million Pound Menu, Season 2 A new slate of food entrepreneurs who are determined to open up their own restaurants pitch delicious concepts to a panel of choosy investors. Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season 7 The next chapter in the Trolls’ hair-raising adventures. Join Poppy, Branch and their friends as they explore a fantastical world with new creatures, bigger adventures, and more parties! August 28 Droppin’ Cash, Season 2 This complex series follows the paper trail of musicians and athletes in Los Angeles as they blow through stacks on the finer things in life. August 29 Falling Inn Love When city girl Gabriela (Christina Milian) spontaneously enters a contest and wins a rustic New Zealand inn, she teams up with bighearted contractor Jake Taylor (Adam Demos) to fix and flip it.

Kardec This biopic from director Wagner de Assis (“Nosso Lar,” 2010) tells the story of French influential author Allan Kardec, the founder of Spiritism. August 30 The A List Where pleasantries end, a chilling new normal begins. Welcome to the majestic — and mysterious — Peregrine Island. Carole and Tuesday In this anime series, part-timer Carole meets rich girl Tuesday, and each realizes they’ve found the musical partner they need. Together, they just might make it. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance “Age of Resistance” returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

The Glass Castle A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who’s an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children’s imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty. La Grande Classe Two best friends return to their hometown for a middle school reunion, hoping to show up their former bullies and reconnect with teenage crushes. Mighty Little Bheem, Season 2 Join Bheem for another season of playful antics and superpowered feats as he cheerfully dodges danger and makes friends in unlikely places. Styling Hollywood Stylist and interior designer Jason Bolden and husband Adair Curtis of JSN Studio make the magic happen on the red carpet and at home for A-listers. Un bandido honrado A mafia boss decides to reform and get away from his past crimes and sins. But he soon finds that the path to redemption is full of temptation. Vis a Vis, Season 3 The core group of Cruz del Sur’s inmates are transferred to a new prison, where a merciless, insular gang is in charge and planning an ambitious escape. August 31 Flatliners Five medical students, obsessed by what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods, each triggers a near-death experience - giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife.

