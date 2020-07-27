Wouldn’t it be great if the beloved series we loved bingeing stayed on Netflix forever? In June, we had to say goodbye to the endlessly fascinating and gorgeously detailed world of “Mad Men,” and this month we’re losing the ultra-entertaining country music soap, “Nashville.” Don’t even get me started on “Buffy” or “Happy Endings,” both of which I still mourn deeply.

But this month’s offerings seem less about binging, and more focused on movies. There are several late ’90s/early 2000s classics like “Titanic” and “Bring It On,” a number of revealing documentaries, and a ton of family offerings.

Here’s what’s coming and going from Netflix Canada in August.

August 1

Breaking In

At her late father’s highly secure estate, a mother’s getaway with her children turns into a dangerous rescue mission when threats invade their home.

Down a Dark Hall

A troubled teenage girl is sent to an exclusive boarding school where the students’ extraordinary abilities come with a supernatural cost.

Gone Baby Gone

Two Boston area detectives investigate a little girl’s kidnapping, which ultimately turns into a crisis both professionally and personally.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

While working undercover on Wall Street, CIA analyst Jack Ryan uncovers a terrorist plot to bring down the American economy.

Lawless

This true-to-life action saga profiles Virginia’s bootlegging Bondurant brothers, whose exploits during the Prohibition era made them outlaw heroes.

Man of Steel

Drifter Clark Kent must keep his powers hidden from the world, but when an evil general plans to destroy Earth, the Man of Steel springs into action.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Rejected by society, a creature comprised of criminals’ corpses and a brilliant brain plots revenge against its creator, Dr. Viktor Frankenstein.

Murder on the Orient Express

In this Agatha Christie mystery, when a murder takes place on the famed Orient Express train, world-renowned detective Hercule Poirot takes the case.

One Day

After a brief college romance, Emma and Dexter pursue separate dreams, but meet on the same day each year to compare their progress in life and love.

Super 8

Writer-director J.J. Abrams crafts a supernatural tale about six kids who witness something incredible while shooting a movie with a Super 8 camera.

Super Monsters: The New Class

New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami and Zane!

Superman Returns

When Superman returns to Metropolis, he finds that Lois Lane has moved on to another man and Lex Luthor is developing a new plan to rule the world.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

While the Civil War rages between the Union and the Confederacy, three men comb the American Southwest in search of $200,000 in stolen gold.

The Indian in the Cupboard

On his ninth birthday, a boy receives two presents — an old cupboard from his brother and a little plastic figurine from his best friend — that turn out to be magic.

The Predator

An army sniper sets out to to save his son and kill the Predator.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

When Mr. Krabs is accused of stealing King Neptune’s crown, SpongeBob and Patrick set out on a wild adventure to prove Mr. Krabs’ innocence.

Titanic

Distraught over her engagement to a cruel millionaire, a young woman falls for a struggling artist as they set sail across the Atlantic.

Upgrade

After a violent mugging leaves him paralyzed, a man receives a computer chip implant that allows him to control his body — and get his revenge.

We’re the Millers

When a small-time pot dealer in debt to his supplier agrees to smuggle in a major stash from Mexico, he rounds up a fake family to act as a cover.

August 2

Connected

In this documentary series, science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and to our world.

Netflix "Connected"

August 3

Immigration Nation

This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Cory’s spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.

Kingdom, Season 1-3

While strange rumours about their ill king grip a kingdom, the crown prince becomes their only hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab

This factual series explores topics related to science and history.

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

In her first comedy special, award-nominated “Saturday Night Live” writer Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic.

Marcus Price / Netflix "Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning"

August 5

10 Cloverfield Lane

After breaking up with her fiancé, a woman has an accident and wakes up in a bunker with a man who convinces her there’s been an apocalyptic event.

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood

Intolerable, incomparable or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka’s controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary.

Bring It On

A champion high school cheerleading squad discovers its previous captain stole all their best routines from an inner-city school and must scramble to compete at this year’s championships.

Bring It On Again

Rejected by the college cheerleading team, a band of girls decide to form their own squad in this sequel.

Bring it On: All or Nothing

Cheer captain Britney plans to have her squad earn a coveted spot in Rihanna’s video, but must think fast when her plan is derailed.

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

After her mom gets remarried, Lina adjusts to life in affluent Malibu, where the new girl pledges to whip her school’s cheerleading squad into shape.

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Carson sets out to guide her squad to victory and takes on a competitive rival in a one-on-one battle, as they both fight for one guy’s affection.

Conan the Barbarian

Brave warrior Conan the Barbarian rises to defend the people of Hyboria after evil forces slaughter his family and fellow villagers.

Doom

A special ops squad investigating a distress signal from a distant planet discovers that mutant aliens have already wiped out most of the population.

EDtv

From his dead-end job to dealing with his deadbeat brother, the things that comprise Ed’s life don’t amount to much. But when a TV executive puts Ed in front of the camera 24 hours a day, things start to change.

The Little Rascals

Inspired by Hal Roach’s “Our Gang” TV series, this family film promises shenanigans from the funniest little mischief makers of all time.

World’s Most Wanted

Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted.

Netflix "World's Most Wanted"

August 6

The Rain, Season 3

Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

With Camelot now the stronghold of the Ten Commandments, the Seven Deadly Sins assemble once more to liberate all of Britannia from the Demon Clan.

August 7

Alta Mar / High Seas, Season 3

When the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico, Eva joins a mission to root out a scientist harbouring a fatal virus on board.

Berlin, Berlin

In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids In Space

The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!

Netflix "¡Nailed It! México"

¡Nailed It! México, Season 2

The fondant flows and frosting fiascos abound as home bakers try to recreate cakes shaped like armadillos, aliens and Elvis for a tasty cash prize.

The New Legends of Monkey, Season 2

The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.

Selling Sunset, Season 3

Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup.

Sing On! Germany

In this karaoke competition hosted by Palina Rojinski, contestants must hit the right note for a chance to win up to 30,000 euros.

Tiny Creatures

Little animals embark on big adventures across the U.S. in a dramatic nature series that explores their hidden worlds and epic survival stories.

Netflix "Tiny Creatures"

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Word Party Songs

Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colorful collection of music videos.

Work It

When Quinn’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school ... now she just needs to learn how to dance.

August 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event

Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series.

Netflix "Game On"

August 11

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Rob Schneider’s comedy special gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through the years, and ends with a surprise duet performance with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King.

August 12

The New Romantic

Fed up with dating and debt, a naive college senior documents her experience of being with a wealthy older man for a gonzo journalism grant.

(Un)Well

This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do these wellness trends live up to the promises?

Netflix "(Un)Well"

August 13

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

A teen girl is drawn to her cousin’s hedonistic lifestyle when they spend the summer together in Cannes as she learns about herself and her own values.

August 14

3%, Season 4

This dystopian thriller returns for another season.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Socialite Betty Broderick hits a homicidal boiling point during a bitter divorce from her unfaithful husband in this show based on the headline-making crime.

Netflix "Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story"

El robo del siglo

Based on the 1994 robbery of US$33 million from Colombia’s central bank, which turned the country upside down.

Fearless

A teenage boy must babysit a trio of alien superhero babies, who escaped from their day care, until their Dad can get to Earth.

Glow Up, Season 2

A new set of hopefuls must step it up and come with supreme technique and fierce creativity in hopes of being named the next makeup star.

Project Power

When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation.

Skip Bolen / Netflix "Project Power"

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

The Octonauts embark on an underwater adventure, navigating a set of challenging caves to help a small octopus friend return home to the Caribbean Sea.

Searching

After his 16-year-old daughter goes missing, David traces her last digital steps using her laptop, social media and a detective to find her.

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as butt-kicking bounty hunters.

Tina Rowden / Netflix "Teenage Bounty Hunters"

August 15

Mirror Mirror

This remake of the classic Grimm tale follows fair-skinned Snow White on a quest to regain her royal throne with help from a team of shady dwarves.

Rita: Season 5

The demands of running a school strain Hjørdis’s relationships with Rita and Uffe. An old flame re-enters Rita’s life. A heartbroken Jeppe returns home.

Stranger, Season 2

In the midst of a power clash between prosecutors and police, Si-mok and Yeo-jin uncover murky secrets as they pursue a labyrinth of intertwined cases.

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

A ragtag bunch of teachers and students team up to take back the money that a dangerous gangster stole from them.

Glitch Techs, Season 2

The video game monster hunters are back for another season.

Netflix "Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind"

August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

Alicia, a desperate mother, will do everything possible to prevent her son from being imprisoned for his ex-wife’s attempted murder.

DeMarcus Family Rules

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and his beauty-queen wife, Allison, are a Nashville power couple living large — but things aren’t always so successful at home.

High Score

This documentary series explores the rise of the golden era in gaming, a time rife with competition, innovation and flat-out fun.

Netflix "High Score"

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

This star-studded rom-com follows the intersecting lives of several couples who hazard the ups and downs of pregnancy and impending parenthood.

August 20

Biohackers

Mia goes to medical school to get close to a professor she suspects had a hand in her past family tragedy and gets tangled in the world of biohacking.

Great Pretender

Supposedly Japan’s greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

A rural electronics whiz broadcasts radio signals into the stars and monitors for signs of alien civilizations while enduring a lonely personal life.

Netflix "John Was Trying To Contact Aliens"

August 21

Alien TV

Mixing computer animation and live action, this silly kids series follows aliens who come to Earth to investigate human life.

Fuego negro

A criminal on the run finds refuge in a mysterious hotel and soon discovers that the guests of the hotel are not human.

Hoops

A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he’ll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Hey, good luck with that.

Lucifer, Season 5

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD ... and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular.

Claire Folger / Netflix "The Sleepover"

The Sleepover

Two siblings discover their mom is a former thief in witness protection and they must team up to rescue her after she is kidnapped and forced to pull one last job.

August 22

Escape Plan

When a structural-security authority finds himself set up and incarcerated in the world’s most secret and secure prison, he has to use his skills to escape with help from the inside.

How to Get Away With Murder, Season 6

Brilliant criminal defense attorney and law professor Annalise Keating, plus five of her students, become involved in a twisted murder case.

August 23

1BR

A woman who’s new to Los Angeles moves into a seemingly perfect apartment, but soon finds out that there are consequences for breaking the rules.

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab

In this live-action series, host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM fun with science experiments, activities and demonstrations that will blow your mind!

Netflix "Emily's Wonder Lab"

Trinkets, Season 2

The teen shoplifters are back for another season.

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Lovely pianist Gurara hits rock bottom when she meets the rough and mysterious Fritta Sunwoojun. Can Fritta bring Gurara back to life?

The Equalizer 2

A former spy leverages his skills and resources to find his close friend’s murderer and avenge her death.

Million Dollar Beach House

In the swanky, exclusive Hamptons in New York, the driven real estate agents of Nest Seekers chase multimillion-dollar deals.

Netflix "Million Dollar Beach House"

Rising Phoenix

Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential.

August 27

Aggretsuko, Season 3

Retsuko the Red Panda and her death metal karaoke return for another season.

August 28

All Together Now

Amber refuses to sweat the bad stuff — until a tragedy threatens her optimism and her way of life. Can Amber continue to be the princess of hope?

Cobra Kai, Seasons 1-2

Thirty years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny’s rivalry with Daniel reignites. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles.

I Am a Killer: Released

In this crime docuseries spinoff, a convict is paroled 30 years after being sentenced to death for murder. Then he makes a stunning confession.

Netflix "I Am A Killer: Released"

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

Cops join comic book and cosplay geeks to nab a killer re-creating superhero origin stories.

And here’s what’s leaving

August 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

August 4

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

August 11

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

August 14

Bridget Jones’s Diary

August 19

22 Jump Street

August 24

Nashville: Season 1-6

August 31

Braveheart

Easy A

Matilda