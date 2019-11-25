We have no idea how this happened, but somehow it’s almost December. The winter is a good time to curl up in front of the TV, and this month’s additions to Netflix Canada don’t disappoint. There are a number of popular ’80s comedies, some buzzy indie movies like “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes,” a new season of the stalker drama “You,” and more Christmas movies than you can shake a stick at.

Here’s everything coming and going from Netflix Canada in December 2019.

December 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

Treated like a servant by her vain stepmother and self-involved stepsisters, Kat is forced into a demoralizing job as a singing elf. Her step-family is determined to stop her from going to a fancy Christmas party. What could possibly happen next?

American Made

In this movie based on a true story, an American pilot becomes a drug-runner for the CIA in the 1980s, in a clandestine operation that would be exposed as the Iran-Contra Affair.

Crocodile Dundee

An American reporter goes to the Australian outback to meet an eccentric crocodile poacher and invites him to New York City.

Dead Kids

A socially awkward teen bonds with a group of misfits who plot to take out the school’s arrogant rich kid ― until their kidnapping scheme turns deadly.

Dinner for Schmucks

When he finds out that his work superiors host a dinner celebrating the idiocy of their guests, a rising executive questions it when he’s invited, just as he befriends a man who would be the perfect guest.

Eastsiders, Season 4

A number of big-name drag queens show up as guests in the fourth season of the dark comedy about infidelity and drug use of a gay couple in LA.

Gladiator

A former Roman general sets out to exact vengeance against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery.

Look Who’s Talking Too

In the sequel to “Look Who’s Talking,” baby Mikey prepares for the arrival of his new sister.

Steel Magnolias

A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at the local salon, where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship, and welcome her into the fold.

Terminator Genisys

When John Connor, leader of the human resistance, sends Sgt. Kyle Reese back to 1984 to protect Sarah Connor and safeguard the future, an unexpected turn of events creates a fractured timeline.

The Duchess

A chronicle of the life of 18th-century aristocrat Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire, who was reviled for her extravagant political and personal life.

The Greatest Showman

The critically-reviled but commercially successful musical tells the story of circus magnate P.T. Barnum.

The Lovely Bones

Based on the acclaimed novel, a family struggles to heal after their young daughter is raped and murdered.

The Shape of Water

At a top secret research facility in the 1960s, a lonely janitor forms a unique relationship with an amphibious creature that is being held in captivity.

The Terminal

An Eastern European tourist unexpectedly finds himself stranded in JFK airport, and must take up temporary residence there.

Titanic

A lonely aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.

December 2

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Season 3: Part 1

Marinette and Adrien, two normal teens, transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir when an evil threatens their city.

Team Kaylie, Part 2

Kaylie and the Porcupines sharpen their skills for a new slate of action-packed shenanigans.

December 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

In this offbeat Christmas special, Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family.

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

She ready ... to celebrate! In her new comedy special, Tiffany Haddish gets in touch with her Jewish roots while taking us on a revealing journey through her life.

Lara Solanki / Netflix "Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah"

December 4

About a Boy

A cynical, immature young man is taught how to act like a grown-up by a little boy.

Baby Mama

A successful, single businesswoman who dreams of having a baby discovers she is infertile and hires a working class woman to be her unlikely surrogate.

Charlie Wilson’s War

A drama based on a Texas congressman Charlie Wilson’s covert dealings in Afghanistan, where his efforts to assist rebels in their war with the Soviets have some unforeseen and long-reaching effects.

Cinderella Man

A drama based on the true story of James Braddock, a supposedly washed-up boxer who came back to become a champion and an inspiration in the 1930s.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

In this 2000 live-action remake of the animated classic, a green, revenge-seeking Grinch plans on ruining Christmas for all of the residents of Whoville.

Jarhead

A psychological study of the Gulf War, as told through the eyes of a U.S marine sniper who struggles to cope with the possibility his girlfriend may be cheating on him back home.

Let’s Dance

After his crew breaks up, a gifted but insecure hip-hop dancer teaches at a top ballet school in Paris, where he falls for an aspiring ballerina.

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

A botched card game in London triggers four friends, thugs, weed-growers, hard gangsters, loan sharks and debt collectors to collide with each other in a series of unexpected events, all for the sake of weed, cash and two antique shotguns.

Los Briceño

After an argument with her dad, a young woman from a family of macho truck drivers is kicked out of the home and must make her own success as a trucker.

Magic for Humans, Season 2

Justin Willman pulls out all the stops and props to amaze real people with playful tricks and showstopping magic routines.

Netflix Canada December 2019 "Magic For Humans"

Notting Hill

The life of a simple bookshop owner changes when he meets the most famous movie star in the world.

Savages

Pot growers Ben and Chon face off against the Mexican drug cartel who kidnapped their shared girlfriend.

The Blacklist, Season 6

The sixth season of the drama builds on the season-five reveal that the real Raymond Reddington is actually dead, and that the man claiming to be him is an imposter.

The Bone Collector

A quadriplegic ex-homicide detective and his female partner try to track down a serial killer who is terrorizing New York City.

December 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Christmas brings the ultimate gift to Aldovia: a royal baby. But first, Queen Amber must help her family and kingdom by finding a missing peace treaty.

Cos Aelenei / Netflix "A Christmas Prince: Royal Baby"

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

This gritty dramatization of the life of athlete Carlos Tevez shows his rise to soccer stardom amid the harrowing conditions in Argentina’s Fuerte Apache.

Greenleaf, Season 4

The drama tells the story of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, as dark secrets and lies emerge.

Home for Christmas

Fed up with the constant comments on her relationship status, perpetually single Johanne starts a 24-day hunt for a partner to bring home for Christmas.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Four players brave the jungle, desert, mountains and dangerous animals to save the fantastical video game world of Jumanji.

V Wars

A doctor is pitted against his best friend after an ancient disease turns people into vampires. From the comics by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson.

Netflix "V Wars"

December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

Comedians including Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, and Ray Cordova put on sketches including an array of topics ranging from pop culture and social issues to the Black experience.

The Chosen One, Season 2

The world pours into the once-closed Aguazul as the doctors circle back to the village, and a journalist promises to tell the Chosen One’s story.

The Confession Killer

Henry Lee Lucas was known as America’s most prolific serial killer. But will DNA results expose the biggest criminal justice hoax in U.S. history?

Courtesy of Netflix Henry Lee Lucas (centre) being escorted by Ranger Bob Prince (left) and task force in footage from "The Confession Killer."

Fuller House: Season 5

Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They’ve got a houseful of hands to help.

Glow Up

Aspiring makeup artists apply themselves to celebrity looks, movie prosthetics and more in a colourful competition show hosted by Stacey Dooley.

Marriage Story

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs this incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together.

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Lucky and friends must figure out how to get home in time for Christmas when a falling boulder ― and a serious snowstorm ― derail their travel plans.

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2

Now in his second year of middle school, Nishikata still tries to outplay Takagi, but continues to fail miserably at his quest to get even.

Three Days of Christmas

Four sisters deal with family drama and secrets throughout three different time periods, all occurring on Christmas Day.

Triad Princess

After growing up in the shadow of her mafia-affiliated father, Angie defies his wishes and takes a gig as an undercover bodyguard for a famous actress.

Virgin River

Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from L.A. to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what ― and who ― she finds.

December 8

Light of My Life

A man tries to protect his daughter from the dangers of the world after a devastating plague wipes out most of the female population.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

RuPaul brings back eight fan favourites, including Latrice Royale, Shangela, and Kim Chi, to compete for the title of America’s first “Drag Race Xmas Queen.”

December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

M’Dear and her sisters struggle to keep their singing act together before a church Christmas pageant while Grandpa teaches the kids a valuable lesson.

Shameless, Season 9

In the ninth season of the American remakes of the U.K. show, the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands when political fervour hits the South Side.

December 10

12 Strong

Based on a true story, the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 must work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban.

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Comedian Michelle Wolf, wants to fight for women’s equality ... but not in like that annoying way. In her comedy special, she dissects the differences between men and women and explains why society should be a little “less” woke.

December 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

In this biblical “Hangover” spoof, the apostles awaken to find Jesus is missing and must piece together events of the previous night’s wild Last Supper.

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Jack Whitehall attempts to get his notoriously stodgy father into the holiday spirit in this comedy-variety Christmas extravaganza.

Jeff Neira / Netflix "Michelle Wolf: Joke Show"

December 13

6 Underground

Meet a new kind of action hero. Six untraceable agents, totally off the grid. They’ve buried their pasts so they can change the future.

December 14

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, Season 4

Monét X Change, Manila Luzon, Farrah Moan and more compete for the crown in the fan-favourite take on the popular drag competition show.

December 15

Northern Rescue, Season 1

After his wife dies, search and rescue commander John West uproots his three children, moving from Boston to his rural hometown of Turtle Island Bay.

Star Trek

James T Kirk, who is the captain of the Starship Enterprise, explores the whole galaxy with his crew and goes on several adventures as they fight evil forces together.

December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

In his comedy special, the “Daily Show” correspondent and “Crazy Rich Asians” actor discusses his upbringing in Malaysia, New Hampshire, Singapore, and Australia, and shares what he thinks really makes America great.

Netflix "Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!"

December 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

In this documentary, sleuths engage in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a man who posts sadistic animal-abuse videos online ― and then turns to murder.

Soundtrack

This romantic musical drama follows the love stories connecting an eclectic group of people in modern-day Los Angeles.

December 19

After The Raid

A large immigration raid in a small Tennessee town leaves emotional fallout as well as far-reaching questions about justice, faith and humanity in this new documentary.

Ultraviolet, Season 2

Ola and her team of amateur sleuths continue to solve crimes ― including one that hits close to home ― as a new detective joins the force.

Robert Palka / Netflix "Ultraviolet"

Twice Upon a Time

Still reeling from a breakup, Vincent Dauda receives a package with mysterious properties that could give him a chance to win back his ex, Louise.

December 20

Pet Sematary

Dr. Louis Creed and his wife, Rachel, relocate from Boston to rural Maine with their two young children. The couple soon discover a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near their new home.

The Two Popes

In this drama based on one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years, Cardinal Bergoglio is frustrated with the direction of the church. He requests permission to retire from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). But facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church.

Peter Mountain / Netflix "The Two Popes"

The Witcher

The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

December 24

Carole & Tuesday, Part 2

Carole and Tuesday’s newfound attention brings with it new challenges. Angela considers them rivals, and the Mars music business isn’t easy.

Como caído del cielo

Legendary Mexican actor-singer Pedro Infante is sent back to Earth in an impersonator’s body to mend his womanizing ways and earn entrance into heaven.

Crash Landing on You

A paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea ― and into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Comedian John Mulaney aims to recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets. The result is this special featuring celebrity guests like David Byrne, Natasha Lyonne and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jeffrey Neira / Netflix "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch"

Lost in Space, Season 2

With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West.

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020, Part 2

As Kenji and Risako’s story reaches its conclusion, Ruka faces a choice. A new member opens the door to the house as life in Tokyo continues.

December 25

All the Money in the World

The story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother to convince his billionaire grandfather Jean Paul Getty to pay the ransom.

December 26

The App

While in Rome to shoot his first movie, actor and industrial heir Nick becomes obsessed with a dating app that sends him into a self-destructive spiral.

Matteo Graia / Netflix "The App"

Le Bazar de la Charité

Amid a devastating fire in 1897 Paris, three women see their destinies turned upside down by identity theft, forbidden love, betrayal and emancipation.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

Adventures abound as a group of teenagers infiltrates an elite racing league controlled by a nefarious organization bent on world domination.

You: Season 2

The dark drama returns for its second season, with Joe now laying low and hiding from his ex in LA. Can he deal with his past and make a fresh start, this time with the right woman?

December 27

The Gift

In an Anatolian ruin, an archaeologist finds a mysterious link to a young painter who embarks on a quest to uncover secrets in her past.

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

In this 6-part documentary-series, comedian Kevin Hart gives unprecedented access to his life over the past year. Tapping into the trials and tribulations of what it means to be a father, a partner, a role model, and a businessman, Hart reflects on the events that have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today.

December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

After Hatsumi’s single-minded neighbor blackmails her into being his servant, they learn the real meaning of love and trust. Based on the hit manga.

Beth Dubber / Netflix "You"

December 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3

Alexa tries to put cancer behind her, but a new person in her life might make that especially hard, while Katie will need all the support she can get from her best friend.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Kusuo and his gaggle of self-proclaimed friends are back for more psychic mishaps. If he didn’t have enough problems before, he’s got even more now.

December 31

The Degenerates, Season 2

The Netflix Original stand-up comedy series is back for season 2 with six new wild and unfiltered sets from Adrienne Iapalucci, Donnell Rawlings, Jim Norton, Nikki Glaser, Ms. Pat, and Robert Kelly.

Happy Death Day

A college student must relive the day of her murder over and over again, in a loop that will end only when she discovers her killer’s identity.

Netflix "The Neighbor"

Made of Honor

A man in love with an engaged woman tries to win her over after she asks him to be her maid of honour.

The Neighbor

Javier, a 20-something struggling with adulthood and his girlfriend, unexpectedly becomes a superhero.

Suits, Season 9

Meghan Markle wasn’t in the final season of the legal dramedy, sadly. But it still has lots of lawsuits and fireworks as Faye Richardson, sets out to dismantle and destroy the firm.

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

Determined to win the heart of a Mongolian prince, a Qing dynasty princess contends with palace intrigue and vendettas against her family.

And here’s what’s leaving

December 2

Lady Bird

December 14

The Good Wife, Season 1-6

December 17

The Fall, Series 1-3