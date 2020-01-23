By February, we’re all pretty deep into winter hibernation mode. Luckily, we have streaming services for all those times we just aren’t willing to leave the house.

For the year’s shortest, weirdest and (often) coldest month, Netflix is giving us several sappy mid-2000s romances, some intriguing psychological thrillers, a few new documentaries, a sequel to the smash hit “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and — launching on Valentine’s Day, naturally — Shaun the Sheep.

Here are all the movies and TV shows that are coming and going from Netflix Canada in February.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix "Locke & Key"

February 1

Changeling

A grief-stricken mother takes on the L.A.P.D. to her own detriment when it tries to pass off an obvious impostor as her missing child.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

A middle-aged husband’s life changes dramatically when his wife asks him for a divorce.

Darkest Hour

In May 1940, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Adolf Hitler, or fight on knowing that it could mean a humiliating defeat for Britain and its empire.

Frost/Nixon

A dramatic retelling of the post-Watergate television interviews between British talk-show host David Frost and former president Richard Nixon.

Gone with the Wind

A manipulative woman and a roguish man carry on a turbulent love affair in the American south during the Civil War and Reconstruction in this classic movie.

Munich

After a terrorist organisation kills 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, a team of five men is assigned the task of killing the terrorists as revenge.

Nights in Rodanthe

A doctor, who is travelling to see his estranged son, sparks with an unhappily married woman at a North Carolina inn.

P.S. I Love You

A young widow discovers that her late husband left her messages intended to help ease her pain and start a new life.

Red Sparrow

A young woman is recruited to a Russian intelligence service, where she seduces and entraps a CIA agent.

Saint Seiya, Season 6

A group a young warriors must protect the reincarnation of the goddess Athena as she attempts to keep the Earth from being destroyed by evil forces.

The Adventures of Tintin

Intrepid reporter Tintin and Captain Haddock set off on a treasure hunt for a sunken ship commanded by Haddock’s ancestor.

Wedding Crashers

A pair of committed womanizers who sneak into weddings find themselves at odds when one of them falls in love.

You’ve Got Mail

Two business rivals who despise each other in real life unwittingly fall in love over the internet.

February 3

Sord

This Second World War drama follows a fugitive guerrilla, deaf after a bombing, as he tries to survive in northern Spain.

Team Kaylie, Part 3

Adventure is calling! Join Kaylie, Ray Ray, Amber, Valeria, Chewy, Jackie and more as they navigate friendship, flirtation and the great outdoors.

February 4

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

In his comedy special, Tom Papa addresses some of the challenges of modern life, like family, work, climate change, social media, and living in New Jersey.

Giovanni Rufino / Netflix "Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!"

February 5

8 Mile

Based on Eminem’s real life, this biopic follows an aspiring rapper living in Detroit who struggles to make it big.

Along Came Polly

A buttoned up newlywed finds his too-organized life falling into chaos when he falls in love with an old classmate.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

After finding love, Bridget Jones questions if she really has everything she’s dreamed of having.

La boda de la abuela

In the sequel to “El Cumple de la Abuela,” the characters get together to celebrate a wedding.

The Land Before Time

An orphaned brontosaurus dinosaur has to face many obstacles, until he, along with four other dinosaurs, learn how to survive with each others help.

The Pharmacist

After his son died in a drug-related shooting, small town pharmacist Dan Schneider started to notice people coming in with high-dose prescriptions for OxyContin. This documentary follows his crusade against pharmaceutical companies, long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention.

Netflix "The Pharmacist"

Public Enemies

Based on the true story of real 1920s gangsters, federal agents try to take down John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, and Pretty Boy Floyd.

February 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Thirty years after a disease that turns the infected into carnivorous insects emerged, a young exterminator and a teenage girl search for her mother.

The Flash, Season 6, Episode 10

After being struck by lightning, Barry Allen wakes up from his coma to discover he’s been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash, fighting crime in Central City. New episode added weekly.

February 7

Dragons: Rescue Riders, Season 2

The Rescue Riders continue their mission to keep the residents of Huttsgalor safe but face a new nemesis in Magnus’s crafty nephew, Axel.

Horse Girl

Sarah, a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams upend the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality.

Katrina Marcinowski / Netflix "Horse Girl"

Locke & Key

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.

My Holo Love

A lonely woman living with face blindness has her life turned upside down when she inadvertently gets a state-of-the-art hologram device.

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Decades after the assassination of African American leader Malcolm X, an activist embarks on a complex mission seeking truth in the name of justice.

February 8

The Coldest Game

During the Cold War, troubled math genius Josh Mansky finds himself drafted to play in a U.S.-Russia chess match ― and a deadly game of espionage.

Netflix "The Coldest Game"

February 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Jimmy and Kim struggle to cope with Chuck’s death, while Gus Fring continues to grow his empire.

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

In this interactive special, Harold and George need your decision-making skills to stop Krupp from blowing their beloved treehouse to smithereens.

Polaroid

When a teenage loner finds a Polaroid camera, it doesn’t take her long to discover that those who’ve had their picture taken with it soon die.

February 11

Camino A Rroma

A documentary about the making of Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” by Mexican documentary director Andrés Clariond.

February 12

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

During an attack on a U.S. compound in Libya, a security team struggles to make sense out of the chaos.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

In the sequel to “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” Lara Jean and Peter are no longer pretending to be a couple — they are a couple. But when another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters enters her life again, she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

Bettina Strauss / Netflix "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"

February 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

The story begins with a young boy named Dai. Dai, the young protagonist of the series, is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by Brass and with his best friend, the monster Gome, Dai grows up dreaming of becoming a hero.

The Flash: Season 6, Episode 11

New episode added weekly.

Love is Blind

In this 10-part series hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, sign up to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with ... without ever having seen them.

Narcos: Mexico, Season 2

Félix must cope with the U.S. and the consequences of his actions against the DEA while facing discontent within his organization.

Netflix "Narcos: Mexico"

February 14

Cable Girls, Final Season

Lidia returns to Spain to try and find her daughter with the help of her close friends, as they all grapple with the consequences of the civil war.

Isi & Ossi

Isi is a billionaire’s daughter from posh Heidelberg, while Ossi lives in the nearby working-class town of Mannheim, raised by his poor, struggling single mother. But when Isi meets Ossi, the two quickly realize that they could benefit from each other.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

When an alien named LU-LA crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, her magical powers, irrepressible mischief and galactic sized burps soon have Shaun the Sheep and his flock enchanted. But when a sinister alien-hunting agency starts following them, Shaun and the flock must avert Farmageddon before it’s too late.

February 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

A 15-year old teen genius moves across the country to work as a robotics engineer and live with her uncle, a high school football coach.

Netflix "The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia"

February 19

Chef Show, Volume 3

Actor/director Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi reunite after their critically acclaimed film Chef to embark on a new adventure, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world.

Vikings: Season 3

In the third season, the Vikings become more entwined in English affairs.

February 20

The Flash, Season 6, Episode 12

New episode added weekly.

Spectros

A horror mystery starts taking place in the district of Liberdade, the Japanese neighborhood of São Paulo. A teenage boy comes together with three other misfit kids, as they become embroiled in the clash amongst Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits invading their neighbourhood.

February 21

Babies

Filmed over the course of three years, this documentary explores the miracle of the first full year of life through the pioneering work of leading scientists from across the globe.

Gentefied

Three Latinx cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat in their rapidly gentrifying LA neighbourhood.

Kevin Estrada / Netflix "Gentefied"

Glitch Techs

Two teenage gamers who have the best after-school job ever: capturing escaped video game “glitches.”

Puerta 7

A woman tries to rid an Argentine soccer club of the organized crime surrounding it.

System Crasher

Traumatized, violent, and yearning for love, nine-year-old Benni bonds with a gruff mentor as child-services workers struggle to find her a home.

February 26

Arrival

A linguist works with the military to communicate with alien lifeforms after 12 mysterious spacecraft appear around the world.

I Am Not Okay With This

A teen navigates the complexities of high school, family, and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers.

Netflix "I Am Not Okay With This"

February 27

Altered Carbon, Season 2

When a job brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan’s World in a new sleeve, he finds the planet at war — and his long-lost love lurking in the shadows.

The Flash: Season 6, Episode 13

New episode added weekly.

Followers

In this series set in Tokyo, the story of a famous and successful fashion photographer intertwines with that of a young aspiring actress struggling with her self-esteem.

Sayuri Suzuki / Netflix "Followers"

Happy!, Season 2

A drunken ex-cop-turned-hitman thinks he’s going insane when he starts seeing a cartoon unicorn.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution

The film is the 22nd installment in the Pokémon film series and is a CGI remake of the first film.

February 28

All The Bright Places

As Violet and Theodore struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something.

Michele K. Short / Netflix "All the Bright Places"

Babylon Berlin, Season 3

Set in the decadent Berlin of the Weimar Republic, this award-winning crime drama returns for a new season.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 2

Formula 1 drivers, managers, and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track.

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

A compilation of some of host Alex Trebek’s best moments.

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Watch the rise of Cindy Stowell, a Jeopardy! champ who died of cancer at age 41.

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Another compilation, this time of champ Seth Wilson.

La trinchera infinita

This movie is based on the true story of the mole from the Spanish Civil War who spent 33 years hidden in his own home for fear of retribution.

Queen Sono

A hard-partying African female spy, assisted by her cohorts from a covert peacekeeping organization, uses her lethal skills to keep the continent safe from terror while she contends with continual post-traumatic stress and an inconvenient sex addition by self-medicating with drugs and alcohol.

Netflix "Queen Sono"

Restaurants on the Edge

A team of experts turns failing waterfront restaurants into destinations connected to their community, and worthy of their jaw-dropping locations.

Unstoppable

In Mexico City, three spoiled young girls meet a dangerous woman who leads them on a risky journey, where they grow and learn about themselves.

And here’s what’s leaving

February 1

The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6

February 14

Mean Girls

February 19

Bates Motel: Season 1-5

February 25

Blade Runner 2049

February 28

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy