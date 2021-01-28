Of all of Netflix’s offerings in February, we’re most excited about “Malcolm and Marie,” a black-and-white romantic drama starring Zendaya and John David Washington. They’re both powerhouse young actors, and early reviews say their chemistry is something to behold. It hits the streaming service on Feb. 5.

For rom-com lovers, the third instalment of the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” series is out Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

There are some pretty great previous releases hitting Netflix this month, too: the very dark comedy “Bachelorette,” written and director by “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland (out Feb. 1); Barry Jenkins’ beautiful, lush, underrated “If Beale Street Could Talk,” (Feb. 20) and the ever-popular show “Parks and Recreation” (Feb. 1).

February 1

Bachelorette

When a single overachiever learns a girl she teased in high school is getting married before her, she swallows her pride to serve as maid of honour.

Boy Erased

Sent to conversion therapy by his faith-based parents, a young man struggles to reconcile his sexual identity with his family’s Christian beliefs.

Brimstone

In the old American West, a mute midwife’s peaceful life is disrupted by the arrival of a preacher with whom she shares a disturbing past.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Inventor Flint Lockwood battles mutant food beasts created by his notorious machine, including shrimpanzees, tacodiles and jellyfish sandwiches.

Final Destination 5

Death sets out to claim the lives of shaken co-workers who cheated him when they heeded a colleague’s premonition about an unstable suspension bridge.

Friday

It’s Friday, no job, nothing to do. But a blunt and a nice view of the neighbourhood can change that real quick.

Friday After Next

The third film in the Friday series finds Craig and Day-Day working as security guards and dealing with a thief who’s stealing Christmas presents.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

On the eve of his brother’s wedding, notorious flirt Connor embarks on a mysterious journey and explores his romantic past, present and future.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

An orphan, his warlock uncle and their kooky neighbour need to find a clock hidden inside the walls of their mansion before it reaches its evil goal.

Léon: The Professional

Léon, a hit man in New York, becomes the unwilling custodian of Mathilda, a vengeful 12-year-old whose family was wiped out by a crooked DEA agent.

Love Jacked

When her engagement falls through, a headstrong woman tries to dodge humiliation at home by returning from Africa with a man posing as her fiancé.

Mortal Engines

In a post-apocalyptic new world, a young woman and her rebel friends seek to stop the giant mobile city of London from devouring everything in its path.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

A teen endowed with supernatural vision recruits a band of youthful human-angel hybrids to help rescue her kidnapped mother from a sinister stranger.

The NeverEnding Story

After Bastian is bullied, he holes up in his school’s attic with a book about Fantasia: a land of dragons, racing snails and other magical creatures.

Next Friday

Streetwise Craig Jones is still rooming at his parents’ house in South Central Los Angeles when he learns that his archnemesis has broken out of jail.

Parks and Recreation, Seasons 1-7

An employee in a small-town Parks and Recreation department is full of energy and ideas but bogged down by bureaucracy.

RED

Former CIA operative Frank Moses is basking in normality. But he’s forced to return to old habits when an assassin puts a target on his back.

RED 2

Ex-CIA agent Frank Moses and his crew return for another high-stakes mission, scouring the globe for a missing nuclear device.

The Roommate

While acclimating to campus life, college freshman Sara begins to realize that her new roommate, Rebecca, is becoming obsessed with her.

Spanglish

When a rich LA family hires a beautiful Mexican housekeeper, everyone’s life is upended in hilariously zany ways in this comedy of manners and mayhem.

Stepmom

Life is hard enough for a divorced mother and a stepmom-to-be trying to do what’s best for the kids. Then comes cancer.

February 2

Kid Cosmic

In this animated series from the creator of “The Powerpuff Girls,” an odd, imaginative boy acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings.

Mighty Express, Season 2

The mega missions continue for the Mighty Express trains — from hauling giant dinosaur bones and a baby octopus to tracking down a hidden treasure!

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2

Once again, Tiffany Haddish will introduce six of her favourite comedians to with a second season of her stand-up comedy series. This season features Dean Edwards, Kimberly Clark, Barbara Carlyle and more.

February 3

All My Friends Are Dead

A group of friends at a New Year’s Eve party go through a whirlwind of events that expose secrets, break hearts - and leads to a shocking outcome.

Babe

Precocious piglet Babe struggles to fit in and becomes a champion sheepherder.

Black Beach

A lawyer with a promising future is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.

The Boy Next Door

A newly single mom winds up in an intense affair with her teenage son’s friend, a bad idea that gets worse when things turn violent.

Firefly Lane

Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs.

Nanny McPhee

Recently widowed Mr. Brown and his domineering aunt can’t control his naughty children until the magical Nanny McPhee arrives to take care of them.

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

When Nanny McPhee arrives at the Green farm, she uses magic and discipline to help frazzled Mrs. Green run things while her husband fights in the war.

The Nutty Professor

Humiliated while trying to impress a pretty grad student, portly professor Sherman Klump takes a massive dose of his new weight-loss potion.

Pitch Black

After crash-landing on a desolate planet, a pilot and her passengers, one of whom is a convicted killer, must fend off a race of carnivorous aliens.

Red Dragon

Former FBI agent Will Graham confronts an old nemesis, Hannibal Lecter, when he’s tasked to hunt down a grisly serial killer known as the Tooth Fairy.

Role Models

Danny and Wheeler coast their way through their jobs, but their goofing off leads to community service with the Sturdy Wings mentoring program.

February 5

After We Collided

Tessa fell hard and fast for Hardin, but after a betrayal tears them apart, she must decide whether to move on — or trust him with a second chance.

Hache, Season 2

One year later, Hache grabs a chance to start up a heroin production lab, but conspiring associates and a troublemaking relative complicate her plans.

Invisible City

While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures.

The Last Paradiso

In 1950s Italy, a passionate free spirit dreams of love, justice and a better life till a forbidden affair threatens everything. Based on real events.

Little Big Women

A family grapples with the passing of their estranged father and the remnants of the life he led during his absence.

Malcolm & Marie

As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smouldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

Space Sweepers

Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.

Strip Down, Rise Up

In an effort to reclaim their bodies and lives, a group of women explore the intersections of movement and meaning in a powerful pole-dancing program.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

When a demonic serpent reawakens, the Yin-Yang Masters must solve a murder mystery and protect their realms from a dark conspiracy at the royal court.

February 6

Rust Valley Restorers, Season 2

Old-school auto collector Mike Hall, his pal Avery Shoaf and son Connor Hall go the extra mile to restore retro cars ― and hopefully turn a profit.

The Sinner: Jamie

Police detective Harry Ambrose is locked in a cat-and-mouse game with schoolteacher-turned-serial killer, Jamie Burns.

February 9

Dinner with Friends

A quiet holiday dinner among friends turns into a chaotic night of illicit activity and compromising situations when uninvited guests crash the party.

February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime looks at the Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The hotel has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers.

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

In Paris, two dysfunctional dealers use family ties to try to boost their small drug business in this crass comedy based on the webseries.

February 11

Capitani

Detective Luc Capitani investigates the mysterious death of a teenager after her body is found in the forest near a village in northern Luxembourg.

Layla Majnun

While in Azerbaijan, Layla, an Indonesian scholar, falls for Samir, an admirer of her work — but her arranged marriage stands in the way.

Red Dot

On a hiking trip to rekindle their marriage, a couple find themselves fleeing for their lives in the unforgiving wilderness from an unknown shooter.

Squared Love

A celebrity journalist and renowned womanizer starts to rethink his life choices after he falls for a mysterious model who leads a double life.

February 12

Buried by the Bernards

This reality series follows a family-run funeral services business. The unorthodox funeral home is only outmatched by the unconventional Bernard family themselves.

Creed II

Heavyweight champion Adonis Creed struggles to balance his family duties with his unshakeable desire to fight the son of the man who killed his father.

Nadiya Bakes

Delightful cakes and heavenly breads pop from the oven as Nadiya Hussain returns to baking, her happy place, and spotlights creative kindred spirits.

Hate by Dani Rovira

From the Soho Theater in Málaga, actor Dani Rovira presents his most honest, unfiltered and preposterous vision of today’s human being.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

It started with an old love letter — and turned into a new romance. What does the future hold for Lara Jean and Peter?

Xico’s Journey

A girl, a dog and her best pal set out to save a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation. But the key lies closer to home, with her sidekick pup, Xico.

February 15

The Crew

The crew chief in a NASCAR garage finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials brought in to modernize the team.

Unhinged

After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage.

February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

When a protective fence enclosing a South African animal sanctuary unexpectedly loses power, Bear Grylls gets called in to help. An interactive special.

Teen Titans Go! Season 5

Superhero roommates Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg protect Jump City from evildoers, when the titans are not too busy bickering and competing.

February 17

Behind Her Eyes

A single mom becomes entangled in a twisted mind game when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while bonding with his mysterious wife.

Hello, Me!

Miserable and unsuccessful, a woman thinks she’s lost all her spark — until one day, her spunky younger self appears in front of her, demanding change.

MeatEater, Season 9, Part 2

Steve sets his sights on game such as mule deer, duck, wild turkey, bear and moose in travels that take him to hunting hot spots across the U.S.

February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

A popular manga creator becomes enmeshed in paranormal events while conducting research.

Vikings: Season 4

This gritty drama charts the exploits of Viking hero Ragnar Lothbrok as he extends the Norse reach by challenging an unfit leader.

February 19

Tribes of Europa

In 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures it into countless microstates fighting for dominance.

February 20

Classmates Minus

The plight of middle-aged men is told through the individual yet intertwined stories of four high-school classmates dealing with personal struggles.

If Beale Street Could Talk

Harlem of the ’70s comes alive in this story of pregnant Tish and her crusade to free her fiancé, Fonny, who’s in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Stan & Ollie

Facing dwindling crowds and their own aging, silver-screen comedy legends Laurel and Hardy embark on a tour to reconnect with fans — and each other.

February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

In his second comedy special, Brian Regan confronts his befuddlement with animals, people, dinner parties, Reiki healers, and his recent realization that he has O.C.D.

Pelé

This documentary tells the story of world-renowned footballer Pelé, his quest for perfection and the mythical status he has since attained.

February 24

Canine Intervention

Oakland dog trainer Jas Leverette runs Cali K9, one of the top dog training facilities in California. Using his unique training methods and techniques, each episode will feature Jas as he works with a variety of dogs and their owners to fix their obedience and behaviour issues.

Ginny & Georgia

Hoping for a fresh start, teenage Ginny and her mother, Georgia, settle in a new town. But the secrets in Georgia’s past jeopardize their endeavour.

February 25

Geez & Ann

A sensitive and independent girl falls for a mysterious dream boy and yearns for the one thing everyone wants in a relationship — commitment and love.

High-Rise Invasion

A teen girl is teleported to a high-rise rooftop where she must choose between four dangerous options in a battle for her survival.

February 26

Bigfoot Family

Bigfoot’s now a big deal. So when he goes missing, his shy but tech-savvy teen son must take on an evil CEO to save his family and a wildlife preserve.

Caught by a Wave

A summer fling born under the Sicilian sun quickly develops into a heartbreaking love story that forces a boy and girl to grow up too quickly.

Crazy About Her

After spending a wild night together, Adri discovers the only way to see Carla again is to become a patient at the psychiatric centre where she resides.

February 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

After meeting an enchanted creature, Hiccup and Toothless set out to find a legendary dragon paradise before evil hunter Grimmel finds them first.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! Season 12

Go backstage with the contestants of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and see what happens off the runway each episode.

Unabomber - In His Own Words, Season 1

Anchored by a rare interview, this docuseries details Ted Kaczynski’s path from a young intellectual to one of the most feared people in U.S. history.

Also coming this month

The following movies and shows will be released on Netflix in February, but the streaming service hasn’t yet announced specific dates.

Sisyphus

An unfathomable incident introduces a genius engineer to dangerous secrets of the world — and to a woman from the future who’s come looking for him.

Vincenzo

A man caught in the middle of an Italian mafia war flees his adopted home for his South Korean birthplace where he finds more than one reason to stay.

And here’s what’s leaving

February 4

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring it On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

February 28

Braveheart

Dragons’ Den: Seasons 11-14