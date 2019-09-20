Elizabethsalleebauer via Getty Images These movies and shows will keep your pumpkin-loving kids entertained until Halloween finally arrives.

Halloween might still seem like it’s in the far-off future ... unless you have young kids. Basically, as soon as the splash pads stop running, kids start obsessing about their costumes, decorations, pumpkins, and — of course — candy. Stores putting out their Halloween displays once Labour Day is over don’t exactly help. Surely we’re not the only house that’s been boasting an entire inflatable, light-up pumpkin patch since mid-September? Anyway, one way to stop your kid from attempting to trick-or-treat while it’s still technically summer is to instead convince them to sit down and watch a spooky (but not too spooky!) Halloween show. Luckily, Netflix Canada has tons of great options for your ghost-obsessed, younger kid. WATCH: How to make Halloween spooktacular. Story continues below.

Here are all the Halloween and Halloween-related shows on Netflix Canada Kids right now: A Witches Ball Beatrix can’t wait to be inducted as a witch, but an unfortunate incident threatens to take her pending title away if she doesn’t act fast. Bat Pat A curious and talkative bat finds spooky fun on the streets of Fogville, a town that’s not as quiet as it seems, with a plucky girl and her brothers. Coco On Dia de los Muertos, you would-be musician Miguel crosses into the afterlife on a quest to meet his ancestor and understand his family legacy.

ASSOCIATED PRESS The visual logo at the premiere of Disney Pixar's 'Coco' at Le Grand Rex in Paris, Tuesday Nov. 14 2017.

Ghost Patrol Two kids and their pet dog (aka the Ghost Patrol) get a call about an old manor and soon find they are investigating their first real haunted house. Gnome Alone After moving into a new house with her mom, high schooler Chloe discovers a troupe of talking garden gnomes who need her help saving the world. Hotel Transylvania Hotel Transylvania owner Dracula pulls double duty as an over-protective dad when an unwelcome suitor shows interest in his teenage daughter. Hotel Transylvania 2 After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania.

Masha’s Spooky Stories Masha explains why there’s no need to be scared of things like monsters, the dark, going to a new school, thunder, and other common childhood fears. Monster Family A family’s festive Halloween plans take a spooky turn when an evil witch’s curse transforms the costumed clan into actual monsters. Monster Island When a teenager discovers he’s not really human, he ventures out to a remote island to explore his roots and confronts a series of wild challenges. Open Season: Scared Silly When a spooky werewolf tale scares Boog out of joining the annual camping trip, his friends hatch a plan to cure him of his fear. Pac’s Scary Halloween When sinister Dr. Pacenstein schemes to swap bodies with Pac during a Halloween party, Spiral, Cyli, and Count Pacula scramble to save their friend. Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies Pocoyo finds a special toy and plays new games with his friends, then they’re spooked by a scary box and try to figure out what’s inside. Shrek’s Swamp Stories Shrek celebrates Halloween, Puss in Boots is captured by soldiers, and the gang participates in a kingdom-wide singing competition.

HuffPost Canada "Spookley The Square Pumpkin" is also a great lesson in diversity and bullying.

Spooky Stories Shrek dares his friends to bring on the scary with ghost stories told in a haunted castle. Later, Ginormica and the Monsters face alien pumpkins. Spooky Stories 2 The Shrek characters parody the music video “Thriller,” B.O.B. and palls battle zombie carrots, and Megamind faces the effects of the button of doom. Spookley The Square Pumpkin When a storm terrorizes his patch, a pumpkin cast out for his shape must step up to use his smarts to save the day, and prove himself. Super Monsters Preschool kids whose parents are the world’s most famous monsters try to master their special powers while preparing for kindergarten. The Worst Witch After stumbling into a school for witches, a bumbling heroine realizes she just might belong there. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were Rabbit Working as experts in pest removal, Wallace and Gromit stumble upon a voracious monster that threatens to ruin the annual veggie-growing contest.