January isn’t traditionally the best time of year for new releases. But the streaming era could be changing that: one of the movies coming to Netflix Canada in January 2021 is the indie drama “Pieces of a Woman,” which earned rave reviews for Vanessa Kirby (a.k.a. Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of “The Crown”) at a number of festivals last year.

Also coming to Netflix Canada in the new year: new seasons of “Riverdale,” “Cobra Kai” and “Disenchantment;” documentaries about the cocaine industry, the afterlife, and serial killer Richard Ramirez; and a show about swear words hosted by Nicolas Cage. On Netflix and in the wider world, it’s going to be a disorienting time.

January 1

The Aviator

Eccentric genius Howard Hughes transforms the movie and aviation industries with epic-scale, visionary ideas — but mental illness threatens his empire.

Blended

What’s worse than a dreadful blind date between two single parents? Crossing paths once again — but this time at a resort with their kids.

The Creative Brain

Neuroscientist David Eagleman taps into the creative process of various innovators while exploring brain-bending, risk-taking ways to spark creativity.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

A young woman in ancient China longs for an adventurous life rather than a dull arranged marriage.

Daddy Day Care

When a conscientious father loses his lucrative dot-com job and faces economic ruin, he joins two friends in opening a business called Daddy Day Care.

Dream Home Makeover, Season 2

Shea and Syd McGee keep the dream alive for families in search of stylish spaces, whether it’s a comfy cabin or a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops.

First Man

Astronaut Neil Armstrong spends a decade training for the flight of a lifetime, as he prepares to be the first man to walk on the moon.

Godzilla (2014)

Years after a nuclear disaster tore their family apart, a father and son reunite just as Godzilla re-emerges to battle beasts that threaten humanity.

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe, former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the Headspace meditation app, takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation.

Hostel: Part III

In this instalment of the horror franchise, a bachelor party in Las Vegas turns into a hellish bloodbath for all involved.

In the Cut

A writing teacher has an intense encounter with a police officer investigating the murder of a young woman in her neighbourhood.

Jason and the Argonauts

Encounters with fabled monsters and deities highlight this old-fashioned fantasy adventure that chronicles an epic quest for the golden fleece.

John Wick

When a gangster’s son steals his car and kills his dog, fearless ex-hit man John Wick takes on the entire mob to get his revenge.

John Wick: Chapter 2

Forced to honour a debt from his past life, John Wick assassinates a target he has no wish to kill, then faces betrayal at the hands of his sponsor.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

They’ve built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less.

Monarca, Season 2

The Carranza siblings face a new enemy in their cousin Sofía, as past actions threaten to dismantle the future of the Monarca empire.

One Direction: This Is Us

Documentarian Morgan Spurlock turns his camera on boy band phenomenon One Direction in this combination concert film and backstage pass.

Richie Rich

After turning his veggies into green energy, Richie Rich earns a trillion dollars overnight and a new life filled with nonstop fun and adventures.

Robin Hood

A war-weary thief masquerades as a frivolous playboy while secretly leading a revolt against the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Another metallic assassin arrives from the future to neutralize resistance fighters. Do these machines ever give up?

Terminator Salvation

All grown up in post-apocalyptic 2018, John Connor must lead the resistance of humans against increasingly dominating militaristic robots.

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

With the peak of his career long behind him, an actor clings to his past glory — until a sudden wake-up call forces him to face who he’s become.

January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

January 4

Abduction

When a teen comes across his own childhood photo on a missing persons website, he begins to question everything he’s ever known.

January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse

Cute cats, quirky crafts and colourful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

History of Swear Words

A loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Hosted by Nicolas Cage.

LA’s Finest, Season 1

Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with — on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

¡Nailed It! México, Season 3

Crooked cakes, deflated bakes and hapless takes on Pancho Villa and Einstein put the pressure on amateur pastry chefs hoping to win a sweet cash prize.

January 6

The Blues Brothers

A pair of two-bit crooks go on a quest to save the Catholic orphanage where they were raised by reuniting their former band for charity.

The Mummy

When an American archaeology team unwittingly resurrects a cursed mummy, it’s up to an adventurer and a clumsy Egyptologist to stop the evil spirit.

The Mummy Returns

Egyptologists unearth a prehistoric relic capable of releasing cataclysmic forces and satanic warriors led by the sinister Scorpion King.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The third installment of the Mummy franchise takes Rick and his family to China to face a 2,000-year-old emperor who’s returned from the dead.

The Scorpion King

Scorching deserts, deadly beasts, an evil king and his bewitching sorceress. One bold hero rises to vanquish them all.

Surviving Death

Over six episodes, “Surviving Death” explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence?

Ted

A hard-partying, foul-mouthed teddy bear comes to life and threatens to derail his human companion’s attempts to enter adulthood and marry his girlfriend.

Ted 2

To save their marriage, Ted and Tami-Lynn decide to have a baby but need John’s help to prove in court that Ted is a person and qualified to parent.

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

This documentary examines the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become one of the greatest French basketball players.

Trainwreck

Single professional Amy fears commitment until she meets the perfect guy. But the harder she falls, the hotter the mess.

January 7

Escape Room

Six strangers use their wits to survive a series of deadly mystery rooms that cater to their worst fears — or die trying.

Pieces of a Woman

A heartbreaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.

January 8

Charming

On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one, true soulmate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom.

The Idhun Chronicles, Part 2

In part two of this fantasy trilogy, Jack, Victoria and Kirtash have grown and so have their problems. Are they still destined to change Idhún’s fate?

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 5

Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

Lupin

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

An innocent toddler’s boundless curiosity― and extraordinary might ―lead to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

Pretend It’s a City

Writer Fran Lebowitz discusses life in New York City as a reader, walker and incisive observer of the changes in contemporary culture and the city.

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Knee-deep in a midlife crisis, Aziz seeks solace from his mundane job, lonesome friends and rowdy family as he puts on an act of sanity.

The Tax Collector

A “tax collector” working for a local crime lord finds his family’s safety compromised when the rival of his boss shows up in L.A. and upends the business.

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America’s inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. This documentary examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and health-care systems.

January 13

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurked Richard Ramirez, a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. This documentary follows two detectives who won’t rest until they catch him.

January 15

Bling Empire

Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends and frenemies in Los Angeles. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them.

Carmen Sandiego, Season 4

From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures.

Disenchantment, Season 3

Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg’s increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

While her mother is abroad, an 18-year-old who’s lived in a hippie commune all her life sneaks out into the real world to find her biological father.

Kuroko’s Basketball, Season 1

Five middle school basketball stars went to separate high schools, and now Tetsuya Kuroko and Seirin High are making their play for glory.

Miss Bala

While visiting Tijuana, a woman is forced to work for both a ruthless cartel and a DEA agent in order to save her kidnapped friend.

Outside the Wire

Set in the future, a drone pilot is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure

Yes, there’s a Baby Shark movie.

January 16

Outlander, Season 5

The epic tale adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s popular series of fantasy-romance novels focuses on the drama of two time-crossed lovers.

January 19

Hello Ninja, Season 4

In their fourth season, Wesley, Georgie and Pretzel go on more fun-filled adventures, solve mysteries and learn important life lessons along the way.

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Two very different women form a peculiar family when they discover that their six-month-old children were erroneously exchanged at birth.

Spycraft

This is a look at the gadgetry behind some of history’s greatest stories of espionage, the minds that invented them and the agents that used them.

January 21

Call My Agent!, Season 4

The agents at top Paris talent firm ASK are back for a fourth season with Andrea in charge and the agency in a precarious state.

Gigantosaurus, Season 1

Four curious dinosaur friends land in an array of adventures as they explore the mystery of a big, fierce creature.

Riverdale: Season 5

Archie and the gang are back for another season of this teen drama. New episodes weekly.

January 22

Blown Away, Season 2

The hot shop is open! A new batch of glass-blowing artists from around the world battle the heat, the clock and each other in 10 dynamic challenges.

Busted!, Season 3

In the third season of this hybrid reality-scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery.

Fate: The Winx Saga

In this live-action reimagining of an Italian cartoon, five fairies attending a magical boarding school learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Season 2

The teen campers still on the run from dinosaurs find hope of a rescue with a small group of eco-tourists. But things aren’t what they seem.

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

When Eva’s grandmother decides to marry her best friend, Celia, Eva worries what her conservative fiancé and his family will think.

The White Tiger

The ambitious driver for a rich Indian family uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. Based on the bestselling novel.

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Everything comes unraveling for three successful women who work on a radio show as twists, turns and troubles plague their seemingly happy marriages.

January 26

Go Dog Go

Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

Snowpiercer, Season 2

It’s another season of the post-apocalyptic drama in which Earth has frozen over and the last surviving humans live on a giant train circling the globe. New episodes weekly.

January 27

Penguin Bloom

Sam Bloom, a young mother, has her world turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk.

January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero)

When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.

The Dig

When a wealthy widow hires an amateur archeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure.

Finding ’Ohana

A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

This four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity.

Also coming this month

The following movies and shows will be released on Netflix in January, but the streaming service hasn’t yet announced specific dates.

50M2

After betraying his bosses, a hitman hides out in a vacant tailor shop, where he’s mistaken for the late owner’s son, an identity he decides to embrace.

Bonding, Season 2

Totally broke and banned from every dungeon in New York City, best friends Tiff and Pete work to rebuild their reputations in the bondage community.

Cobra Kai, Season 3

Everyone is reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between the dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance.

June & Kopi

After being rescued by a loving couple, a stray dog must learn how to trust and accept her new family.

The Netflix Afterparty

In this first-of-its-kind weekly comedy panel show, comedians, casts, and creators come to chat about the buzziest shows and films. Hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes will also be joined by a different Netflix comedian to round out the panel.

And here’s what’s leaving

January 5

Crazy Rich Asians

The Nun

January 8

Mary Poppins Returns

January 15

Waco: Limited Series

January 24

Captain America: The First Avenger

January 31

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1