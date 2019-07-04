Netflix "Stranger Things" is bravely tackling 80s scrunchies.

Be very honest with yourself: would you rather head out into the heat and humidity, or curl up in an air-conditioned home where it’s cozy and comfortable and catch up on your stories? Luckily for all of us homebodies, streaming services are making sure we can stay in as much as we want. We have new season of “Stranger Things,” “Queer Eye,” and “Orange is the New Black,” comedy specials from Whitney Cummings and Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan, and crowd-pleasing movies like “Jumanji,” “Jackie Brown” and “The Fate of the Furious. Here’s what’s coming to — and leaving from — Netflix Canada in July 2019. July 1 Cafarnaúm After running away from his negligent parents, committing a violent crime and being sentenced to five years in jail, a hardened, streetwise 12-year-old Lebanese boy sues his parents in protest of the life they have given him. Designated Survivor: 60 Days The Korean show is about a scientist-turned-politician who must act as president when an explosion at the National Assembly kills everyone ahead of him in the presidential succession. The Fate Of The Furious The eighth (!) installment of the franchise features Charlize Theron alongside Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, The Rock and Kurt Russell. From Dusk Till Dawn George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino play two criminals who unknowingly seek temporary refuge in a truck stop populated by vampires, with chaotic results. Ghostbusters In the original version of the oft-remade and sequelled movie, three former parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost removal service.

Archive Photos via Getty Images Ghostbusters: original flavour is coming to Netflix.

Girlfight Without telling her father, a young woman trains as a boxer and achieves impressive success. Jackie Brown A middle-aged woman finds herself in the middle of a huge conflict that will either make her a profit or cost her life. Jumanji Another excellent original, starring Robin Williams and a young Kirsten Dunst as people who get caught up in a very dangerous board game. Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room In her new comedy special, Canadian-born, U.K.-dwelling comedian Katherine Ryan talks Kardashians, following a man to Japan, and meeting her daughter’s first celebrity crush.

Netflix Comedian Katherine Ryan lives in the UK with her "fancy" British daughter, but she's originally from Ontario.

Kill Bill: Vol. II In the second part of Tarantino’s epic film, a former assassin known only as The Bride continues her quest of vengeance against her former boss and lover Bill, the reclusive bouncer Budd, and the treacherous, one-eyed Elle. Life As We Know It Two single adults (Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel) become caregivers to an orphaned girl when their mutual best friends die in an accident in this very 2010 rom-com. Midnight Express An American college student, is caught smuggling drugs out of Turkey and thrown into prison in the 1978 movie that scared all teens traveling internationally. Mike Tyson Mysteries, Season 4 Yes, there is a fourth season of the animated show where Mike Tyson and his daughter solve mysteries with “a wimpy gay gentleman ghost and a cursed perverse mean-spirited talking pigeon.” Spiderman: Homecoming This is the 2017 “Spiderman” with Tom Holland and Zendaya — not to be confused with the Tobey Maguire or the Andrew Garfield versions. Swiped When two college roommates (one of whom is Noah Centineo) develop a groundbreaking hookup app, casual affairs — and complications — soon run rampant on campus.

Netflix

War Against Women Filmed over three years in 10 countries, this documentary gives voice to the women who have become victims of sexual violence as weapons of war. War For The Planet Of The Apes After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, Season 2 Award-winning architect Piers Taylor and actress/property enthusiast Caroline Quentin travel the world touring beautifully unconventional homes. July 2 Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection A kind computer repairman falls for a street-smart graffiti artist whose multiple personality disorder worsens after she witnesses a double murder. Bangkok Love Stories: Plead In Bangkok’s Chinatown, a spirited digital marketing expert falls for a blind fortune-teller, but their love is predestined to end in disaster. July 3 The Blues Brothers In this classic comedy, Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi play two-bit crooks who go on a mission to save the Catholic home where they were raised. Dazed And Confused Makes sense that this classic end-of-school comedy is back for the summer — it’s a perfect summer movie, with a star-studded cast and an iconic Matthew McConaughey performance. The Kingdom A team of U.S. government agents are sent to investigate the bombing of an American facility in the Middle East. The Last Czars When social upheaval sweeps Russia in the early 20th century, Czar Nicholas II resists change, sparking a revolution and ending in dynasty.

Netflix "The Last Czars" tells the true stories leading up to the gruesome execution of the Romanov family.

The Mummy Hope you’re in the mood for a marathon of “The Mummy,” because spoiler alert, here they all are! In the first movie, an American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreck havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love. The Mummy Returns The mummified body of Imhotep is shipped to a museum in London, where he once again wakes and begins his campaign of rage and terror. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor The third movie travels to China, where an emperor (Jet Li) — you guessed it — was cursed by a witch to becoming a shape-shifting mummy. The Scorpion King In the spinoff of “The Mummy,” The Rock plays a desert warrior who rises up against the evil army destroying his homeland. Sea of Love A detective investigating a series of murders becomes involved with a woman who may be the culprit. Vox Lux An unusual set of circumstances brings unexpected success to a pop star (Natalie Portman). July 4 Kakegurui, Season 2 In this anime series, a gambling prodigy comes to an elite school run by games and turns the order upside down. Stranger Things, Season 3 In the third season of the hit show, it’s summertime, there’s a new mall in town, and danger is looming.

Netflix "Stranger Things," season 3, is set in 1985.

July 6 Free Reign, Season 3 In this family show, competition heats up at Bright Fields over the summer as tryouts for the “UK Under 18s” team pit friend against friend for just one available spot. Sicilian Ghost Story After the boy she loves vanishes, a teenage girl ventures into the forest to search for him. July 8 The Emoji Movie Admit it: you’re curious. July 9 Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny (Emily Blunt) returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael’s children through a difficult time in their lives. July 10 Captain Underpants: The Epic First Movie Two overly imaginative pranksters hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. Family Reunion When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to Georgia, life down South — and traditional grandparents — challenge their new-age ways. Parchís: El documental This documentary provides an in-depth look at 1980s Spanish kids band Parchís, through interviews with ex-members and other insiders, concert footage and more.

Netflix Spanish kids' band Parchís is the subject of a new documentary.

July 11 Cities of Last Things In a dystopian tale unfolding in reverse chronology, a man with a complicated past takes revenge on the individuals who wronged him decades ago. July 12 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Part 2 Still stranded in Arcadia, royal alien siblings Aja and Krel continue their quest to return home as General Morando plots a course to invade Earth. 4 latas In hopes of visiting a dying friend, longtime pals reunite for a desert road trip from Spain to Mali. Blown Away A competitive reality series about glass blowing, where artists must impress a panel of judges in the hopes of winning a huge cash prize. Bonus Family, Season 3 As Martin adjusts to life with a new partner and baby, Lisa and Patrik grapple with difficult news, and Katja reconnects with an old flame. Extreme Engagement An engaged twosome take their love on the road and test their commitment as they explore eight cultures’ marriage traditions in the span of one year. Kidnapping Stella Snatched off the street and held for ransom, a bound and gagged woman uses her limited powers to derail her two masked abductors’ carefully laid plans. Luis Miguel, The Series, Season 1 The show dramatizes the life story of Mexican superstar singer Luis Miguel, who has captivated audiences in Latin America and beyond for decades. Point Blank An ER nurse and a career criminal are forced into an unlikely partnership in taking down a ring of corrupt cops threatening the lives of both of their families.

Netflix Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie in "Point Blank."

Taco Chronicles A tribute to the mighty taco: its history, significance in Mexico, global appeal and varieties: pastor, carnitas, canasta, asada, barbacoa and guisados. July 15 American History X A former neo-nazi skinhead tries to prevent his younger brother from going down the same wrong path that he did. Hall Pass Two men who are both having trouble in their marriages are given a “hall pass” by their wives, and for one week, they can do whatever they want. RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 1 The first season of the wildly popular drag-based competition series finally joins the others. July 16 Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein In this mockumentary, “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour uncovers lost footage from his father’s televised stage play, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein.

Netflix David Harbour in the mockumentary "Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein."

July 17 Pinky Malinky, Part 3 Pinky Malinky isn’t the type of hot dog boy who sits around on his buns. With his BFFs Babs and JJ, he’s learning how to relish the little things. July 18 Secret Obsession Recuperating from trauma, Jennifer (Brenda Song) remains in danger as she returns to a life she doesn’t remember. Suits, Season 8 No, Meghan Markle isn’t in this series, but Katherine Heigl plays a new lawyer. July 19 Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Netflix Seth Rogen and Jerry Seinfeld in the new season of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Jerry Seinfeld’s roving talk show combines coffee, laughs and vintage cars into quirky, caffeine-fueled adventures with the sharpest minds in comedy. The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Season 3 If you didn’t get enough Captain Underpants from the movie released a few days earlier, it’s also a show! La Casa del Papel, Part 3 Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan. Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 Last Chance U returns to give viewers an intense, unfiltered look at the junior college football program at Independence Community College. Queer Eye, Season 4 The Fab Five are back in Kansas City, Mo! Join Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan for a new group of inspirational heroes, jaw-dropping makeovers and tons of happy tears.

Caroline Szweda / Netflix The Fab 5 are back.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Sworn to protect the reincarnation of the goddess Athena, Seiya and the Knights of the Zodiac aid her in battle against those who seek to end mankind in this anime series. Typewriter A haunted house and a haunted book stir the imagination of a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters, and a dog, determined to capture the ghost that plagues the notorious home in their neighbourhood in Goa. July 24 The Great Hack Explore how a data company named Cambridge Analytica came to symbolize the dark side of social media in the wake of the 2016 presidential election. July 25 Another Life Astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff), who’s searching for alien intelligence, leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. July 26 Anna And The Apocalypse When a zombie apocalypse threatens a sleepy town at Christmas, Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival. Boi As a young Catalan chauffeur drives two Chinese businessmen around Barcelona, he finds himself falling deeper into an illusory adventure. Girl With Balls Stranded in the woods and eyeballed by twisted hunters, members of a women’s volleyball team bump it up in the most dangerous game of their lives. My First Love, Season 2 Tae-o and his friends navigate the twists and turns of friendship and love, as they face new challenges in their relationships with one another. Nobody’s Fool In this Tyler Perry rom-com, a woman is released from prison and reunites with her sister. She soon discovers that her sister is in an online relationship with a man who may not be what he seems. Orange Is The New Black, Season 7

JoJo Whilden / Netflix The seventh season of "Orange is the New Black" will be the show's last.

The new season will be the last for this show about a privileged New Yorker who ends up in a woman’s prison. The Son During pregnancy, a woman becomes obsessed with taking care of the baby, isolating it from the world and its father. Sugar Rush, Season Two Time’s the most important ingredient as teams race against the clock — and each other — to bake up the best-tasting sweets. The Worst Witch, Season 3 Armed with newfound confidence, Mildred returns to Cackle’s Academy, where her mother is joining the staff as the school’s first non-witch teacher. July 30 Hot Summer Nights An awkward teenager (Timothée Chalamet) gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? Filmed at the Sidney Harmon Hall in the comedian’s hometown of Washington, DC, her special asks how men are holding up with all the “new” rules they have to follow now, and muses on whether we should give sex robots a chance. July 31 Kengan Ashura, Part 1 Underground gladiator Tokita Ohma fights on behalf of business mogul Nogi Hideki who wagers mega-business deals on the outcome of these brutal matches. The Letdown, Season 2 Audrey, mother of a 2-month-old, joins a new-parents support group, where she makes some quirky friends facing various challenges and life changes. The Red Sea Diving Resort Inspired by true life rescue missions, the movie tells the story of a group of international agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early 1980s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel.

Caroline Szweda / Netflix Michael K. Williams and Chris Evans in "The Red Sea Diving Resort."