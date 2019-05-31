What To Watch On Netflix Canada In June 2019

Ah June, that sweet sweet month signalling summer’s near arrival, how we’ve longed for you. Cottages, pools and patio pitchers are a-calling. We hope at least. Sun, don’t fail us now. We’re begging you. But if that blissful sun fails to come correct, Netflix forever and always will be our saving grace for those stormy summer nights. Kick back, grab a sangria or two and tune into this month’s latest offerings. Movies: “The Black Godfather” — Available June 1

Netflix "The Black Godfather"

An expansive look at the exceptional life and legacy of Clarence Avant, one of the most influential dealmakers in music, entertainment, and politics over the last 60 years. “Do the Right Thing” — Available June 5

Netflix "Do The Right Thing"

On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone’s hate and bigotry smoulders and builds until it explodes into violence. “The Boy Next Door” — Available June 5 A newly single mom (JLo) winds up in an intense affair with her teenage son’s friend, a bad idea that gets worse. “Elisa & Marcela” — Available June 7

Netflix “Elisa & Marcela”

In 1901 in Galicia, Spain, Elisa Sánchez Loriga adopts a male identity in order to marry another woman, Marcela Gracia Ibeas. Based on true events. “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” — Available June 7

Netflix "Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese"

In an alchemic mix of fact and fantasy, Martin Scorsese looks back at Bob Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour and a country ripe for reinvention. TV: “Black Mirror” Season 5 — Available June 5

Netflix "Black Mirror"

Plot summaries for these episodes: Smithereens: A cab driver with an agenda becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control. Striking Vipers: Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.

Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too: A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favourite pop star - whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears… “Miranda Sings Live … Your Welcome” — Available June 4

Netflix “Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome”

With more than 2 billion views across her YouTube channels, Colleen Ballinger has become an international sensation with her hilarious alter-ego Miranda Sings. Filmed in front of a packed house of “Mirfandas,” Colleen reads snippets of her diary and sings through some of the weird comments she receives, while the next ‘Virgin Mary’ Miranda blesses the audience with her combination of acting, singing, dancing, modeling and magic. “Baroness Von Sketch Show” Season 3 — Available June 4

Isaiah Trickey via Getty Images “Baroness Von Sketch Show” Season 3

Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen star in this six episode series that takes a comedic look at our narcissistic contemporary culture. Fast paced and irreverent, “Baroness von Sketch Show” is a single-camera comedy that offers a witty take on everyday concerns. From the politics of ordering a coffee to entitled coworkers to open relationships, this satirical Canadian sketch show holds a fun house mirror up to modern life. “Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot” — Available June 4 Witness the Blaisdell Arena explode with laughter when Jo Koy takes the stage. Returning for his second Netflix special, “Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot,” be prepared to witness a dazzling display of hula dancing and an arsenal of self-deprecating humour. Koy is fired up to educate the masses on how to raise a millennial, the intricacies of Filipino traditions and more! “The Chef Show” — Available June 4

Netflix "The Chef Show"

In “The Chef Show,” actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi reunite after their critically-acclaimed film “Chef” to embark on a new adventure. The two friends experiment with their favourite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world. From sharing a meal with the “Avengers” cast in Atlanta, to smoking brisket in Texas with world-renowned pit master Aaron Franklin, to honouring the legendary food critic Jonathan Gold in Los Angeles, Favreau and Choi embrace their passion for food, but more importantly their love for bringing people together over a delicious meal.

“Designated Survivor” Season 3 — Available June 4

Netflix “Designated Survivor”

The gloves come off as Kirkman launches his election campaign amidst ethical quandaries, international incidents and a new terrorism threat at home. “Tales of the City” — Available June 8

Netflix "Tales of the City"

Returning to San Francisco after a long absence, Mary Ann Singleton reunites with the colourful community of LGBTQ characters at 28 Barbary Lane. “Leila” — Available June 14

Netflix "Leila"

Directed by Deepa Mehta, “Leila,” written and executive produced by Urmi Juvekar, based on a book by Prayaag Akbar, tells the story of Shalini, a free-thinking woman in search of the daughter she lost upon her arrest 16 years earlier. Set in the near future, this inventive, boundary-breaking story centres around longing, faith and loss.