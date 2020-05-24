No one quite knows what it means to be going into summer right now. What’s a summer without park outings, patio drinks, trips to the pool or the lake?

Luckily, we still have our streaming services. On Netflix in June, that means a new Spike Lee film, the entire “Fast and the Furious” franchise, and new seasons of “Queer Eye” and “Dating Around,” among a ton of other great stuff. Oh, and it’s your last chance to binge “Mad Men.”

Here’s what’s coming and going from Netflix Canada in June.

June 1

Beethoven

A slobbering St. Bernard becomes the centre of attention for a loving family, but his veterinarian secretly wants to kill him.

Black Snake Moan

An old man finds a young woman beaten and near death, and acts as a father figure to help redeem her. But before saving anyone, he must face his own demons.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Fortune hunter Holly Golightly finds herself captivated by aspiring writer Paul Varjak, who moves into her building on a wealthy woman’s dime.

Broken City

After private detective Billy Taggart informs the mayor of New York that his wife is having an affair, the woman’s lover turns up dead.

Cape Fear

After serving a hellish 14-year prison sentence for a brutal rape, a sadistic criminal seeks revenge.

Cocomelon, Season 1

In this vivid children’s show filled with cheerful songs, you can learn about so many things.

Coraline

Curious young Coraline unlocks a door in her family’s home and is transported to a universe that strangely resembles her own — only better. For the time being, that is.

The Darkest Hour

As the threat of Nazi invasion looms, newly appointed British prime minister Winston Churchill rallies a nation to fight for its very survival.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

A lonely suburban boy befriends a gentle alien and tries to help it return home while protecting it from the government forces that are in pursuit.

First Knight

In this lyrical retelling of the legend of Camelot, Lady Guinevere is torn between loyalty to her husband and her and her growing love for his rial.

Funny Girl

Comedienne Fanny Brice rises from a New York tenement to become the toast of Broadway, but fame can’t keep her from falling for a self-destructive gambler.

Goon

When he’s seen dispatching a rude opposing hockey player in the stands, Doug Glatt is hired by a rival team ... for his fighting skills.

The Grudge 2

The Saeki family curse continues to strengthen in this sequel which finds Karen’s sister arriving in Tokyo to investigate the sinister mystery.

The Hunt for Red October

When a Soviet nuclear sub headed toward American waters drops off U.S. scanners, the Yanks and CIA analyst Jack Ryan scramble to respond.

Into the Wild

A young man gives up everything ― including his trust fund and ties to a seemingly stable family ― to lead a solitary life in the wild.

Jurassic Park

A multimillionaire unveils a theme park where visitors can see live dinosaurs, but when an employee tampers with the security system, the dinos escape.

Kung Fu Hustle

Sing, a mobster in 1940s China, longs to be as cool as the formally clad Axe Gang, a band of killers who rule Hong Kong, but he can only pretend.

The Last Airbender

A 12-year-old boy must put his childhood aside to impede chaos that the Fire Nation is creating. He embarks on a quest to restore harmony in the nations of Water, Earth and Air.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Four years after Jurassic Park’s genetically bred dinosaurs ran amok, a millionaire reveals that he’s been breeding more beasties at a secret site.

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

A party animal in his seventh year in college must figure out how to pay for his education when he learns his father won’t cover another semester.

The Road to El Dorado

Two Spanish con men win a map to the legendary city of gold, but when they reach El Dorado, things don’t go according to plan.

Schindler’s List

Oskar Schindler becomes an unlikely humanitarian, spending his entire fortune to help save 1,100 Jews from Auschwitz during the Second World War.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

A ninja master and the mutated turtles who were once his pets rise from the sewers of Manhattan to fight evil alien forces that threaten the city.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

The evil Shredder decides that ooze is what gives the ninja turtles their power, so he obtains some of the toxic junk and creates dangerous mutants.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

When a magic sceptre causes April to switch places with a rebellious samurai, the turtles time-travel to feudal Japan to rescue their plucky sidekick.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

A quartet of humanoid turtles, trained by their mentor in ninjitsu, must learn to work together to face the menace of Shredder and the Foot Clan.

U-571

It’s 1942 and the Nazis are winning the war at sea, thanks to the Enigma encoding device that makes the German ciphering system unbreakable.

June 2

Fuller House, The Farewell Season

Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They’ve got a houseful of hands to help.

Michael Yarish / Netflix "Fuller House"

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, Season 1

The biographical series offers an intimate look into Brooks’ life as a musician, father, and man as well as the moments that have defined his decade-spanning career and seminal hit songs.

June 3

2 Fast 2 Furious

In this iconically-named sequel, former cop Brian teams up with his ex-con buddy to transport a shipment of “dirty” money for a shady importer-exporter.

Fast & Furious

Confusingly, this is the fourth movie in the series, and an entirely different movie than “The Fast and The Furious.” Who knew?

Fast & Furious 6

Street racer Dominic Toretto and his crew again call on their mad driving skills for a major heist that sends them speeding through European streets.

Fast Five

Dom and Brian travel from one country to another trying to throw the authorities off their trail.

Furious Seven

Dominic and his family are caught in a quagmire when Shaw’s brother seeks bloody revenge.

The Fast and the Furious

In the movie that launched the mega-successful franchise, an undercover cop infiltrates a Los Angeles street-racing crew suspected of big-rig hijackings and unexpectedly falls for the gang leader’s sister.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

In order to avoid jail time, an errant car racer is sent to live with his father in Tokyo. However, he finds himself in trouble once again when he becomes a major competitor in the drift racing circuit.

Spelling the Dream

Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian American students ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.

June 4

The 100, Season 7

A century after Earth was devastated by a nuclear apocalypse, 100 space station residents are sent to the planet to determine whether it’s habitable.

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen.

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu?

Three friends in a low-income neighbourhood find humour and hope in their lives as they grapple with bad boyfriends and their dysfunctional families.

Netflix "Can You Hear Me"

June 5

13 Reasons Why, Season 4

In the show’s final season, the senior class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, they’ll have to band together to keep a dangerous secret buried and make peace with the last four years.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

A bank employee weighed down by her jobless husband’s debts and her own broken dreams finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.

Marcos Cruz / Netflix "Last Days Of American Crime"

Hannibal, Season 1-3

This drama series focuses on the early years of the relationship between FBI criminal profiler Will Graham and homicidal cannibal Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

The Last Days of American Crime

In this futuristic thriller, a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with a famous gangster’s progeny and a black market hacker to commit the heist of the century.

Queer Eye: Season 5

The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

Ryan Collerd / Netflix "Queer Eye"

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 6 (new episodes weekly)

Hasan Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to this weekly comedy show exploring our modern cultural and political landscape.

June 9

Modern Family, Season 9-10

The ninth and tenth seasons of the show about a blended multi-generational family are added to the first eight, which are already on Netflix.

New Girl, Season 7

The final season of the show, about a zany teacher who moves into a home full of men, joins the first six.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Feeling left out of the superhero movie craze, the Teen Titans plan to boost their popularity by turning supervillain Slade into their archnemesis.

Cara Howe / Netflix "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj"

June 10

Curon

When their mother mysteriously disappears after returning to her hometown of Curon, her teenage kids must undertake a journey which will force them to come face to face with a side of their family they never saw before.

Lenox Hill

This documentary provides an intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a chief resident — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at New York City’s renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Reality Z

A zombie apocalypse imprisons contestants on a Brazilian reality show in a TV studio, where they try to evade the flesh-eating hordes.

June 12

Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee’s newest film tells the story of four African-American Vietnam vets searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader, as they confront the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.

Dating Around, Season 2

Six new singles look for love — or something like it — in a series of back-to-back, real-life first dates in New Orleans. But who will each choose for a second date?

F is for Family, Season 4

While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink.

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Comedian Jo Koy takes Netflix to the Philippines in his new comedy special, where he celebrates his heritage, reflects on Manila’s culture, and shines a light on other Filipino-American performers.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Season 2

It’ll take brawn — and brains — to rescue Lio and beat Scarlemagne, so Kipo sets out to master her powers and dig into the origins of her world.

ONE PIECE: Alabasta, East Blue, Enter Chopper at the Winter Island, Entering into the Grand Line

Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates.

Annie Flanagan / Netflix "Dating Around"

Pitch Perfect 2

In hopes of being the first Americans to win a global a cappella competition, the Barden Bellas wage a note-for-note war with fierce European rivals.

The Search

A child vanishes into thin air from a neighbourhood in Mexico City, unraveling family secrets and revealing how power works among the privileged.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

When Mexican cartels are suspected of trafficking in terror, a federal agent taps a hitman for help — until the war becomes personal.

The Woods

A Warsaw prosecutor’s hopes rise when a body is found and linked to his sister’s disappearance 25 years earlier. Adapted from the Harlan Coben novel.

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4

Summer’s over, and Alexa and Katie are starting their senior year. They’ve been through so much together — but there’s still more to come.

June 14

Marcella, Season 3

Eighteen months later, Marcella is living under a new identity in Belfast, where she’s infiltrated a crime family as a deep undercover operative.

June 16

Captain America: Civil War

It’s Avengers vs. Avengers when Captain America fights to keep his superhero friends independent, while his pal Iron Man supports government control.

June 17

Mr. Iglesias, Part 2

The series about a high school teacher trying to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students returns for Part 2.

June 18

A Whisker Away

In Studio Colorido’s second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat.

The Order: Season 2

At Belgrave University, the bad blood between werewolves and magicians reaches a breaking point — until a greater evil threatens to destroy them all.

June 19

Babies, Part 2

As babies make sense of a brand-new world, breakthrough research details how they are already equipped to handle the complexities of human life.

Netflix "Babies, Part 2"

Father Soldier Son

When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy.

Feel the Beat

After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition.

Floor Is Lava

Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

Lost Bullet

A convicted car mechanic is recruited to work for the cops, pimping police vehicles for high-speed chases. But danger will follow him fast.

Girls from Ipanema, Season 2

As Malu and the ladies move on from their recent tragedy, they take on career challenges, new love possibilities and confront injustices with bravery.

One-Way To Tomorrow

Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent — and unexpectedly intertwined — romantic pasts.

The Politician, Season 2

Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for state Senate that Payton will do anything to win.

Netflix "The Politician"

Rhyme Time Town

Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters.

Wasp Network

Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.

June 20

Push

Two young Americans with special abilities must race to find a girl in Hong Kong before a shadowy government organization called Division does.

June 22

Anne with an E, Season 3

A plucky orphan whose passions run deep finds an unlikely home with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother in this re-telling of “Anne of Green Gables.”

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

Comedian Eric Andre presents his very first Netflix original stand-up special. Taking the stage in New Orleans, Andre breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes.

Brian Roedel / Netflix "Eric Andre: Legalize Everything"

The Meg

A washed-out rescue diver is pulled back in for one more job ― to save his friends from a monstrous megalodon, long thought extinct

June 24

Athlete A

This documentary follows the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse and hear from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols.

Crazy Delicious

Using ingredients from a magical edible forest, amateur chefs must prepare inventive and delicious creations to impress three mighty food judges.

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí

Memo Garrido was a child artist in the Latin music industry in the early ’90s. Decades later, he lives in seclusion in southern Chile practically cut off from the world.

Sons of Anarchy, Season 2

This motorcycle club drama starring Katey Sagal became the highest-rated series on its network in the third season.

Elizabeth Viggiano / Netflix "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

June 26

Amar y vivir

After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world’s biggest song contest.

Home Game

From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.

Netflix "Home Game"

June 30

Adú

Three stories transpire in Melilla, on the border between Spain and Morocco, as immigrants risk their lives to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

BNA

Morphed into a raccoon beastman, Michiru seeks refuge, and answers, with the aid of wolf beastman Shirou inside the special zone of Anima-City.

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half

George Lopez’s comedy special explores race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community.

And here’s what’s leaving

June 3

Baby Mama

Cinderella Man

The Bone Collector

June 9

Mad Men, Season 1-7

June 14

Star Trek

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 29

Wet Hot American Summer

June 30

The Dark Crystal

Now You See Me