March is something of a transition month between the extreme winter and the very beginnings of spring, and in most parts of the country, no one really knows what to expect from March.

Maybe you’ll get cold days when you want to curl up in front of the TV, or maybe that one groundhog was right and we will actually experience sunshine and warmth. We can always dream!

Regardless, it’s always good to know what your streaming options are, just in case the weather does turn out to be terrible. In that spirit, here’s what’s coming and going from Netflix Canada in March 2020.

March 1

Beyond the Lights

The pressures of fame have superstar singer Noni on the edge. Then she meets Kaz, a young cop who works to help her find the courage to develop her own voice and break free to become the artist she was meant to be.

Constantine

Supernatural exorcist and demonologist John Constantine helps a policewoman prove her sister’s death was not a suicide, but something more.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

If you had the technology to erase a past relationship from your memory entirely, would you do it? This creative romance tells the story of a relationship through the lens of two people meeting up, with no memory of the tempestuous romance they used to have.

Go! Go! Cory Carson, Season 2

Driveway dance parties, birthday treasure hunts — and going to the doctor to fix a flat tire. Whatever life brings, Cory’s gassed up and ready to go in this family show.

High Noon

In this classic Western, a town marshal must face a gang of deadly killers when a man he sent up years ago arrives on the noon train.

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

The 2007 movie version of the Philip Pullman novel tells the story of a young girl who journeys to the arctic to save her best friend and other kidnapped children from terrible experiments by a mysterious organization.

Isle of Dogs

A young boy sets out on an odyssey to find his lost dog in Wes Anderson’s animated film.

Land of the Dead

After the zombie takeover, the last remaining humans live in a walled city where they just try to survive.

Moneyball

Based on a true story, the movie centres on the general manager of a baseball team who used computer-generated analysis to assemble a great team on a small budget.

October Sky

A small-town coal miner’s son is inspired to build rockets, even though he faces resistance from his father.

Phantom Thread

A celebrated dress designer’s meticulous lifestyle undergoes a drastic change when he falls for a waitress who later becomes his muse and lover.

Pitch Perfect 3

Following their win at the world championship, the now separated Bellas reunite for one last singing competition at an overseas USO tour.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 11

Season 10 fan favourite Vanessa Vanjie Mateo joins 14 new queens (including the first Canadian-born contestant, Brooke Lynn Hytes) to compete for the title of America’s next drag superstar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, S11

The behind-the-scenes accompaniment to the main show, for people who can’t get enough drag queen drama.

Shaun of the Dead

A man’s uneventful life is disrupted by the zombie apocalypse.

Thank You for Your Service

American soldiers struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life after returning from the Iraq war.

The Producers

A Broadway producer decides to get rich by creating the biggest flop of his career, a musical called “Springtime for Hitler: A Gay Romp With Adolf and Eva at Berchtesgaden.”

Vanity Fair

An adaptation of the 1848 novel, about a girl born into a poor family who’s determined to make it in high society.

What a Girl Wants

An American teenager heads to the U.K. when she learns that her father is a wealthy British politician.

Wimbledon

A washed-out tennis star’s life changes when he meets a promising young player.

March 3

Ready Player One

After the death of the creator of a virtual reality, people compete to use the platform to find his fortune and take control of his world.

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

In this comedy special, comedian Taylor Tomlinson divulges the lessons she’s learned about working on yourself, setting realistic relationship goals, and why your twenties are not actually “the best years of your life.”

Allyson Riggs / Netflix "Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter Life Crisis"

March 4

Coal Miner’s Daughter

This biopic of legendary country singer Loretta Lynn charts her rise from humble, poverty-stricken beginnings in Kentucky to worldwide superstardom.

Drag Me to Hell

A loan officer who evicts an old woman from her home finds herself the recipient of a supernatural curse.

Fear

A teenage girl’s handsome, charming boyfriend starts displaying a violent and obsessive side in this '90s sleeper hit.

National Lampoon’s Animal House

The quintessential frat house comedy about a fraternity determined to fight against the dean’s desire to evict them.

Riverdale, Season 4

Daring adventure meets chilling darkness as Riverdale explores a new side of grief and the gang prepares for the ultimate test: senior year. New episodes weekly.

Jack Rowand / The CW via Netflix "Riverdale"

March 5

Castlevania, Season 3

Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector.

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

From surprising stage performances to spraying colours with friends, join baby Bheem for all his Holi hijinks during the special spring festival.

March 6

Guilty

When a college heartthrob is accused of rape by a less popular student, his girlfriend navigates various versions of the story in search of the truth.

I am Jonas

A turbulent past haunts Jonas, who recalls his teenage love affair with the impulsive, twisted and yet irresistible Nathan.

Netflix "I am Jonas"

Paradise PD, Part 2

As the diabolical Kingpin tightens his grip on Paradise, the squad contends with bitter feuds, dirty schemes, kinky fetishes, and a nuclear threat.

The Protector: Season 3

As chaos descends on Istanbul, Hakan faces a formidable Immortal who seeks to possess the key to destroying the city.

Spenser Confidential

Just out of prison and investigating a twisted murder, Spenser is sucked back into Boston’s underbelly.

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

A detective inspector is pushed to the edge while he hunts the ritualistic murderer that has been terrorizing a city in Spain’s Basque Country for two decades.

Ugly Delicious, Season 2

In the second season of the food docu-series, chef David Chang continues to travel the world with writers, chefs, activists and artists including Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, Helen Rosner, and more.

Netflix "Ugly Delicious"

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

The animated short film follows the story of Pari, a 14-year-old girl with dreams of becoming a pilot, who’s growing up in a society that doesn’t allow her to dream.

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

You drive the action in this interactive adventure, helping Carmen save Ivy and Zack when V.I.L.E. captures them during a heist in Shanghai.

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

In his stand-up show, Marc Maron wades through a swamp of vitamin hustlers, evangelicals, and grown male nerd children, culminating in a gleefully filthy end-times fantasy.

March 11

The Circle Brazil

Be yourself ― or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to Brazil.

Dirty Money: Season 2

The second season of the investigative series dives in on Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

Netflix "Dirty Money"

On My Block: Season 3

In the third season of the coming-of-age comedy, the friend group they thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge — but the stakes keep getting higher.

Riverdale, Season 4

New episodes weekly.

Summer Night

A coming-of-age story about the complexities of young romantic relationships.

March 12

Hospital Playlist

Five doctors, whose friendship goes back to their days in med school, band together at one hospital as colleagues in the VIP wing.

March 13

100 Humans

One hundred diverse volunteers participate in experiments that tackle questions about age, gender, happiness, and other aspects of being human.

Netflix "100 Humans"

BEASTARS

In a world where beasts of all kinds coexist, a gentle wolf awakens to his own predatory urges as his school deals with a murder within its midst.

Bloodride

A Norwegian anthology series that blends horror with dark Scandinavian humour, setting each distinct story in its own realistic yet weird universe.

Elite, Season 3

When another classmate is killed, a new investigation ensues. The students look toward their future, while the consequences of the past haunt them.

Go Karts

After moving to a new town with his mom, a teen discovers the high-speed sport of go-kart racing, learning from a former driver with a secret past.

Kingdom, Season 2

The zombie period drama set in Korea’s Joseon era returns for Season 2.

Lost Girls

A mother’s quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story.

Jessica Kourkounis / Netflix "Lost Girls"

Restaurants on the Edge, Season 1

The reality show visits eateries in some of the world’s most stunning locations that need some help in other areas of their business.

The Valhalla Murders

An ambitious Icelandic detective teams up with a cop from Norway to investigate a series of murders that may be connected to a heinous trauma.

Women of the Night

Haunted by a shadowy past, the wife of a rising star in Amsterdam’s mayoral office finds herself drawn into the city’s underworld of sex and drugs.

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Season 3

After losing his job at Baby Corp, Boss Baby goes freelance and turns his playgroup into a makeshift field team. Cue the critical mission!

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

Comedian Bert Kreischer is back, and shirtless once again, in his second Netflix Original comedy special, where he talks about his daughter’s period party, a pushy arms dealer, and an inside joke with a Starbucks barista.

Zac Popik / Netflix "Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy"

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

Clever sheep Shaun, loyal dog Bitzer and the rest of the Mossy Bottom gang cook up fun and adventure on the farm.

March 18

Riverdale, Season 4

New episodes weekly

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Dai Sato, the creative mind behind “Cowboy Bebop,” further explores and expands upon the “Altered Carbon” universe in this anime adaptation.

Feel Good

Mae Martin stars as herself, a Canadian comedian living in London while navigating a new relationship and dealing with sobriety.

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Juan Manuel Fangio was the Formula One king, winning five world championships in the early 1950s — before protective gear or safety features were used.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing, Season 2

From outdoor adventures to shopping extravaganzas, Archibald can’t wait to experience everything this great, big world has to offer.

Buddi

Following the day-to-day adventures of five best “Buddis,” this colourful and entertaining series is targeted at children under four.

Dare Me

Mystery, drama, and danger hit a high school cheerleading squad ruled by brash Beth and her loyal BFF Addy when a new coach arrives in their small town.

Netflix "Dare Me"

Dino Girl Gauko, Season 2

Naoko and her friends have more strange adventures with aliens, robots, and dinosaur girl Gauko. Their ordinary town has its share of oddities!

Greenhouse Academy, Season 4

The teen drama based on the award-winning Israeli series “Ha-Hamama” returns for Season 4.

The Letter for the King

A young boy holds the fate of the kingdom in his hands when he embarks on a quest to deliver a secret message in this sweeping fantasy series.

Maska

A young man sets out to become a movie star, until a summer romance shows him the fine line between dreams and delusions.

The Platform

In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

This limited series is inspired by the incredible true story of Madam C.J. Walker, who was the first African American female self-made millionaire.

Netflix "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"

Ultras

A story of intergenerational friendship and coming of age, set in the world of ultras culture during the last five weeks of a soccer championship.

Tiger King

A rivalry between big cat eccentrics takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic, a controversial animal park boss, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot in this limited docu-series where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Netflix "Tiger King"

March 23

Sol Levante

An experimental project between Netflix and Production I.G, one of the leading anime production companies in Japan, to produce the world’s first 4K HDR native hand-drawn anime short.

March 24

Life of the Party

When her husband divorces her, a middle-aged mother decides to complete her college education — much to the dismay of her daughter, with whom she shares her classes.

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

In the early 1970s, teenagers with disabilities faced a future shaped by isolation, discrimination and institutionalization.

This documentary focuses on Camp Jened, a ramshackle camp in the Catskills, where disabled teens could play sports, smoke, and hook up, providing a freewheeling utopia for people who really needed it.

Netflix "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution"

Curtiz

Driven and arrogant, film director Michael Curtiz deals with studio politics and family drama during the troubled production of “Casablanca” in 1942.

The Occupant (Hogar)

An unemployed executive is forced to sell his apartment. When he discovers that he still has the keys, he becomes obsessed with the family that lives there and will do anything to go back to the life he had before.

Riverdale, Season 4

New episodes weekly

Signs

When a young woman’s murder shows similarities to a decade-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating a small town.

YooHoo to the Rescue, Season 3

It’s time to take flight again! Join YooHoo and his adorable crew as they travel the world to help animal friends, one marvelous mission at a time.

March 26

7SEEDS, Part 2

The world they knew is long gone. Their new environment is dangerous, but not as deadly as their fellow humans.

Black Lightning, Season 3

DC’s first major African American superhero is brought to life in this multilayered series.

Unorthodox

A young woman flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn. Then her past catches up to her.

Netflix "Unorthodox"

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Season 2

Classic cars get massive makeovers courtesy of Gotham Garage, a skilled California crew dedicated to upgrading and trading sweet vintage vehicles.

The Decline

As a way to prepare for disasters, family man Antoine attends a training program on survivalism given by Alain, at his self-sufficient retreat. Planning for a natural, economical or social breakdown, the group goes through drills meant to prepare them for apocalypses of all types. But the catastrophe waiting for them is nothing like what they anticipated.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

It’s the treasure hunt of a lifetime for the Rescue Riders, who must race to find a precious golden dragon egg and keep it safe from evil pirates.

Il processo

The murder of a teen girl impacts a public prosecutor linked to the victim, a lawyer seeking a career-making case, and a suspect who says she’s innocent.

Ladies Up

Rising India-based comics Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi and Niveditha Prakasam bring no-holds-barred humour to this stand-up series.

Netflix "Ladies Up"

Mark of the Devil

When two sisters open an ancient book that ushers evil into their midst, a possessed priest wrestling with his own demons becomes their only salvation.

Ozark, Season 3

The Emmy-winning series about a suburban family laundering millions in the Missouri Ozarks returns for Season 3.

There’s Something in the Water

In this documentary, Canadian actress Ellen Page travels to areas of rural Nova Scotia to see areas plagued by toxic fallout from industrial development. The movie highlights the way that these catastrophes have been precisely placed in remote, low income — and very often Indigenous or Black — communities.

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

When searching for the perfect Wuzzle Wegg, Bartleby thinks he sees a monster. Will the Rainbow King have to cancel Wuzzle Wegg Day — or will True come to the rescue?

Uncorked

A young man faces his father’s disapproval when he pursues his dream of becoming a master sommelier instead of joining the family’s barbecue business.

Nina Robinson / Netflix "Uncorked"

March 31

Chip and Potato, Season 2

Lovable pug Chip starts kindergarten, makes new friends and tries new things ― with a little help from Potato, her secret mouse pal.

Pineapple Express

Two pot-living doofuses are forced to run for their lives after witnessing a murder in this stoner classic.

Sense and Sensibility

After their father’s death, two young women have to navigate the tricky and patriarchal rules of inheritance in this adaptation of the Jane Austen novel.

Step Brothers

Two middle-aged men who still live at home are forced to live together when their parents get married.

And here’s what’s leaving

March 3

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

The Purge

March 24

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time