It’s truly mind-blowing that it’s been almost a full year since we all binged “Tiger King.” There are so many examples of how time is meaningless now, but the fact the documentary series dropped on Netflix last March is hard to comprehend.

This March, we’re looking forward to the documentaries. There are documentaries about murder in the Mormon community, about Biggie Smalls, about Blockbuster and about the college admissions scandal. Even without Joe Exotic, it’s looking like a pretty exciting month.

Here’s everything coming and going from Netflix Canada in March.

March 1

10 Years

Five shorts reveal a fictional Hong Kong in 2025, depicting a dystopian city where residents and activists face crackdowns under iron-fisted rule.

The American

Dispatched to a small Italian town to await further orders, assassin Jack embarks on a double life that may be more relaxing than is good for him.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Featuring rare footage and in-depth interviews, this documentary celebrates the life of The Notorious B.I.G. on his journey from hustler to rap king.

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

Skillfully wielding self-mockery, French comedian Blanche Gardin delivers her observations on the environment, male-female relationships and herself.

The Bucket List

Two terminally ill men bust out of the cancer ward with a plan to experience life to the fullest before they kick the bucket.

Coroner, Seasons 1 and 2

Months after a personal tragedy, a doctor takes a job as a coroner and investigates a series of suspicious deaths in Toronto.

Diana

In the two years before her death, Princess Diana embarks on a vital campaign to ban landmines and on a passionate love affair with Dr. Hasnat Khan.

Happy Feet Two

Mumble the tap-dancing penguin returns in this sequel to the animated musical. This time, Mumble’s son, Erik, is struggling to find his groove.

Hit & Run

A happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident in Tel Aviv.

How to Be a Latin Lover

When an aging Lothario gets the boot from his sugar mama, he must pull out all the stops to find a new female sponsor.

Jonah Hex

Enlisted by a Union soldier, scarred bounty hunter Jonah Hex scours the Wild West in pursuit of Turnbull, a crazed voodoo master.

Just One of the Guys

Terri thinks she failed to get a journalism internship due to sexism, so she tries out life as a boy.

The Karate Kid Part II

Karate champ Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi travel to Okinawa, where Miyagi visits his dying father and rekindles his feelings for a former flame.

The Karate Kid Part III

Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi are forced to defend themselves against an old rival, the sinister Cobra Kai sensei they defeated in the first film.

Mary, Queen of Scots

A young Queen Mary returns to rule her native Scotland and battle her cousin, Queen Elizabeth, for the throne of England.

The Mask of Zorro

An aging Zorro passes the torch to a young successor, schooling him in discipline and training him to take up the sword against crooked officials.

The Pianist

Famed Polish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman struggles to survive the onslaught of Nazi tyranny during the Second World War in this drama based on his memoirs.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers, S2

A new breed of secret agents must stop a ruthless computer virus and its minions from stealing the unlimited clean energy source that created them.

RocknRolla

A likeable gang of thieves in London’s underworld set out to nab millions when they are clued in to a mobster’s real-estate deal.

Rush Hour

When a Hong Kong inspector is summoned to Los Angeles to investigate a kidnapping, the FBI assigns a cocky LAPD cop to distract him from the case.

Rush Hour 2

When the U.S. Embassy in Hong Kong is bombed, Inspector Lee and a vacationing Detective Carter team up against an international crime syndicate.

S.W.A.T.

A veteran cop is tasked with drafting and training a special weapons and tactics team, who soon find themselves up against an international criminal.

Serendipity

After a chance encounter, two strangers already in other relationships realize they have genuine chemistry. Years later, they yearn to reunite.

Shazam!

When a foster teen shows his true heart, he gains the ability to transform into an adult superhero that must defend his city from sinful villains.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Out for a last fling, two Vietnam-bound brothers crash their Jeep and wind up in trouble in this gory flick that recounts the genesis of Leatherface.

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

With a technology fair in Sodor, Thomas and the Steam Team tackle a flurry of tasks — but can they complete their deliveries before the grand opening?

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Amid special demonstrations in Sodor, Thomas and the gang worry they’ll be replaced by new inventions until a mission shows how useful they really are.

U.S. Marshals

A convicted murderer is on his way to prison when his jet nose-dives into the Louisiana bayou. He escapes, with a U.S. marshal hot on his heels.

Welcome to Marwen

After a violent assault shatters an artist’s mind and memory, he creates a miniature world to process his trauma and to learn how to live again.

When Calls the Heart, Season 5

Leaving behind her upper-crust city roots. a woman journeys west in the early 1900s to become a teacher in a small Canadian mining community.

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

An Israeli counterterrorism soldier with a secretly fabulous ambition to become a Manhattan hairstylist will do anything to make his dreams come true.

March 2

Word Party, Season 5

Party with animal babies Franny, Bailey, Kip, Lulu and Tilly as they learn new words and life lessons in English and Mandarin through song and dance.

March 3

Being John Malkovich

When puppeteer Craig Schwartz discovers a portal into John Malkovich’s brain, he decides to sell 15-minute excursions into the esteemed actor’s mind.

Blue Crush

When she falls for a pro football player, a tough young woman who lives to surf risks letting love get in the way of her lifelong dreams.

Fletch

An investigative reporter unearths an exclusive story after he’s offered a large sum to off a terminally ill man.

Friday Night Lights (2004 movie)

This drama chronicles the efforts of Gary Gaines, the coach of a football team in small-town Texas, to propel his squad to the state championships.

How To Build A Girl

When nerdy Johanna moved to London, things get out of hand when she reinvents herself as a foul-mouthed music critic to save her poverty-stricken family.

Moxie

Inspired by her mom’s rebellious past and a confident new friend, a shy 16-year-old publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school.

Murder Among the Mormons

When a series of pipe bombs kill two people and severely injure another in 1985 Salt Lake City, the murders sent shockwaves through the community. This documentary looks at what happens when a trove of early Mormon letters and diaries are found, threatening to shake the very foundations of Mormonism.

Oblivion

High above a war-torn future Earth, Cmdr. Jack Harper is maintaining the planet’s defensive drones when a crippled starship enters his territory.

Pitch Perfect

This music-steeped comedy draws on the world of a cappella groups to tell the story of an intense competition between three ensembles.

Pitch Perfect 2

In hopes of being the first Americans to win a global a cappella competition, the Barden Bellas wage a note-for-note war with fierce European rivals.

Scarface

Al Pacino stars as Cuban refugee Tony Montana, who becomes a Florida drug kingpin but makes the fatal mistake of getting high on his own supply.

Take Me Home Tonight

Set in the financial boom of the late 1980s, this tale centres on a recent college grad trying to figure out what to do with his life.

The Tale of Despereaux

The tale of a mouse, a rat and a servant girl whose fates are intertwined with that of a princess.

March 4

The Flash: Season 7 (New episodes weekly)

Barry searches for his mother’s killer while his meta-human alter ego, the Flash, protects Central City from powerful villains.

Pacific Rim: The Black

After Kaiju ravages Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies.

March 5

City of Ghosts

Meet the Ghost Club! Their adventures take them all around Los Angeles as they interview ghosts, solve problems and learn about their city’s history.

Dogwashers 🇨🇴

When a narco past his prime refuses to pay a debt to an upstart, only a secret stash of money can save his men. But guess what the gardener just found?

Netflix "Dogwashers"

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence 🇪🇸

This docuseries examines Spain’s historic 2001 lawsuit, in which city councillor Nevenka Fernández accused Mayor Ismael Álvarez of sexual harassment.

Sentinelle 🇫🇷

Transferred home after a traumatizing combat mission, a highly trained French soldier uses her lethal skills to hunt down the man who hurt her sister.

Vice

Buoyed by his formidable wife Lynne, Dick Cheney gains power and shrewdly manipulates the U.S. vice presidency with explosive global consequences.

Yes, God, Yes

A devoutly religious teen grapples with her own sexual awakening, and attends a Catholic school retreat in the hopes of suppressing her newfound urges.

March 6

Ladies in Black

A group of department store employees deal with love and politics in 1959 Sydney.

March 8

Bombay Begums 🇮🇳

From boardrooms to society’s margins, five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern Mumbai.

Bombay Rose

Escaping from child marriage, a young club dancer living in the streets of Bombay must choose between fending for her family and finding love with a boy orphaned by the militancy.

Netflix "Bombay Rose"

March 9

The Guest

A stranger claiming to be the close friend of a recently deceased soldier invites acceptance — and doubt — from the dead man’s family.

The Houseboat 🇩🇪

Musicians and friends Fynn Kliemann and Olli Schulz spend two difficult years trying to restore the home of singer Gunter Gabriel to its former glory.

StarBeam, Season 3 🇨🇦

StarBeam is back with her family and favourite sidekicks to defend Somerset from all the wacky villains trying to stir up trouble and spoil the fun!

March 10

Dealer 🇫🇷

Tensions erupt when two filmmakers infiltrate an area ruled by gangs to shoot a music video for a rapper in this gritty found-footage series.

Last Chance U: Basketball

Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship.

Netflix "Last Chance U: Basketball"

Marriage or Mortgage

A wedding planner and a real estate agent compete to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be. Will they pick fairy-tale nuptials or a dream home?

March 11

The Block Island Sound

On an island, a fisherman’s family faces horrors and dark truths when an ominous force begins killing the wildlife and puts their own lives in danger.

Coven of Sisters 🇪🇸

Basque Country, 1609. To postpone their execution, a group of women accused of witchcraft lure their inquisitor into witnessing the witches’ Sabbath.

March 12

Love Alarm, Season 2 🇰🇷

Longing for resounding proof of her feelings, Jojo sets out to uninstall the shield and make the app ring for her one true love.

The One 🇬🇧

Love — and lies — spiral when a DNA researcher helps discover a way to find the perfect partner, and creates a bold new matchmaking service.

Netflix "The One"

Paper Lives 🇹🇷

In the streets of Istanbul, ailing waste warehouse worker Mehmet takes a small boy under his wing and must soon confront his own traumatic childhood.

Paradise PD, Part 3

The not-so-honourable police officers of Paradise engage in dog blackmail, sperm theft, doughnut shop intimidation and many more unspeakable crimes.

YES DAY

Always feeling like they have to say “no” to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY ― where for 24 hours the kids make the rules.

March 14

The Curse of La Llorona

In 1970s Los Angeles, a troubled single mother discovers some folktales are true when a dark entity with sinister intentions pursues her children.

March 15

A Call to Spy

After France falls to the Nazis, two women seek to support the war effort by spying for a secret agency under Churchill. Based on a true story.

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

Dan Kouzo and his crew of heroic brawlers battle both challengers and powerful, evil forces as they work to protect humans and the Bakugan.

The Last Blockbuster

This nostalgic documentary follows the manager of the last Blockbuster as she struggles to keep the store open and reveals why Blockbuster corporate really went out of business.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

The real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic in this documentary series.

Shithouse

A lonely college freshman has closed himself off from his peers, who all appear to have this whole “college thing” figured out. But everything changes one night when he takes a leap and attends a party at Shithouse, a legendary party frat.

Zero Chill 🇬🇧

Talented teen figure skater Kayla is forced to leave everything behind when her family follows her twin brother, Mac, to a prestigious hockey academy.

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo 🇩🇪

The comics of RebellComedy take the stage and tackle topics including mistaken identities, being the “funny” kid and anatomically interesting starfish.

Waffles + Mochi

Curious puppet pals Waffles and Mochi travel the world exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning how to cook with fresh ingredients.

Netflix "Waffles + Mochi"

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Reenactments drive this documentary investigating the mastermind behind a scam to sneak the kids of rich and famous families into top U.S. universities.

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case 🇧🇪

This true-crime series follows the high-profile court case of Belgian politician Bernard Wesphael, who was accused of murdering his wife in 2013.

The Wedding Guest

Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be.

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession 🇯🇵

When Keith is abducted and a friend from Koku’s past resurfaces, Killer B returns and everyone is pulled into a conspiracy involving the crown.

Cabras da Peste 🇧🇷

Two wildly mismatched cops from different Brazilian states are forced to work together to take on a gang operating in both of their homelands.

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Tennessee-born comedian, actor, and podcast host Nate Bargatze reflects on being part of the Oregon Trail generation, meeting his wife while working at Applebee’s and the relatable moments of being a father and husband.

Netflix Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Skylines

When a virus threatens to turn friendly alien hybrids against humans, Capt. Rose Corley and her team of elite soldiers embark on a mission to an extraterrestrial world to save what’s left of mankind.

March 19

Alien TV, Season 2 🇨🇦

Alien reporters Ixbee, Pixbee and Squee return to Earth, where they learn about more odd human customs and inventions, like trains and fashion.

Country Comfort

An aspiring young country singer finds the band she’s been missing when she takes a job as a nanny for a musically talented family.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 3

During a shortened 2020 season, Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other top drivers pursue checkered flags as COVID-19 turns the world upside down.

Netflix "Formula 1: Drive to Survive"

One Small Problem 🇲🇽

The love of his life hates kids. So when his 9-year-old daughter suggests she pretend to be his sister ... what could go wrong?

Sky Rojo 🇪🇸

On the run from their pimp and his henchmen, three women embark on a wild and crazy journey in search of freedom. From the creators of “Money Heist.”

March 22

Navillera 🇰🇷

A 70-year-old with a dream and a 23-year-old with a gift lift each other out of harsh realities and rise to the challenge of becoming ballerinos.

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning 🇿🇦

South African comedian Loyiso Gola serves up practical philosophy and filter-free humour as he tackles topics like race, identity and world politics.

Netflix "Loyiso Gola: Unlearning"

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

In a world where humans and Pokémon coexist, an electrifying supersleuth teams with his missing partner’s son to crack the case of his disappearance.

March 24

Seaspiracy

Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers a sinister global conspiracy.

Who Killed Sara? 🇲🇽

After 18 years in prison, Álex takes his revenge on the Lazcano family, who framed him for the murder of his sister Sara to save their reputation.

March 25

Caught by a Wave 🇮🇹

After falling in love at a beachside summer camp in Sicily, a painful truth inspires two teenage sailing enthusiasts to live their lives to the fullest.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

After encounters with a dragon and a princess on her own mission, a Dragon Knight becomes embroiled in events larger than he could have ever imagined.

Secret Magic Control Agency 🇷🇺

Hansel and Gretel of fairy tale fame — now acting as secret agents — must use magic, clever thinking and teamwork on a mission to find a missing king.

March 26

A Week Away

Troubled teen Will has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp.

Bad Trip

In a hidden-camera comedy from the producer of “Bad Grandpa,” two pals embark on a road trip full of pranks that pull real people into the mayhem.

Croupier

A would-be writer lands a job as a croupier to make ends meet. But when he becomes involved with a gambler, he is lured into taking part in a heist.

Honest Thief

Hoping to cut a deal, a professional bank robber agrees to return all the money he stole in exchange for a reduced sentence. But when two FBI agents set him up for murder, he must now go on the run to clear his name and bring them to justice.

The Irregulars 🇬🇧

In 19th-century London, a group of misfits works to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of Dr. Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes.

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Illusionist Mago Pop takes to the streets of Barcelona, where he amazes folks of all ages and walks of life with tricks that inspire delight and wonder.

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

When two clueless cake “artists” team up, the reveals are even more ridiculous. From best buds to brothers and sisters, these bakers are twice as bad.

Netflix "Nailed It: Double Trouble"

March 28

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

March 29

Gods of Egypt

After losing control of Egypt to dark god Set, who brings chaos to the land, god Horus teams up with a mortal thief to save humankind.

Rainbow High, Season 1

Girls at Rainbow High must face challenges and learn to flaunt their true colours.

March 30

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire 🇬🇧

When lava-spewing volcanoes start a chain reaction of disasters across the ocean, the Octonauts must work together to save their sea creature friends.

March 31

Haunted: Latin America

Real people’s terrifying tales of the chilling, unexplained and paranormal come to life with dramatic reenactments in this reality series.

Date to be announced

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen 🇪🇬

An innocent fugitive, Abla Fahita gets separated from her children. The illustrious diva will stop at nothing to clear her name and reunite with them.

ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep24 🇯🇵

As the voyage comes to an end, the guys reflect on their final moments as a group before their hiatus, capping off an amazing 21-year run with one last live stream concert. This is the finale episode of this series started in December 2019.

The Yin Yang Master 🇨🇳

A feud erupts between realms, and Yin Yang master Qing Ming teams up with disgraced guard Yuan Boya to vanquish a demonic threat as a conspiracy looms.

And here’s what’s leaving

March 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

March 3

Rectify, Seasons 1-4

March 7

A Star Is Born

March 30

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

March 31