As we settle in to what looks like another month of coronavirus-related lockdown, our streaming options are more important than ever.

Luckily, Netflix Canada’s schedule for May looks fairly promising. One highlight is the highly-anticipated show “Space Force,” which has Steve Carrell reuniting with “The Office” writer and producer Greg Daniels for some ripped-from-the-headlines workplace comedy.

Some of the month’s other offerings include new seasons of “Dead To Me”and “Selling Sunset,” a good number of ’90s action movies and comedies, the distressingly apropos apocalyptic comedy “This is The End,” and a British competition reality show about flower arrangements.

Happy watching.

May 1

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Three brothers travel to Japan to help out their grandfather after a childhood rival dispatches his henchmen to retrieve a prized dagger from him.

All Day and a Night

While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, circumstances, and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.

Almost Happy

Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife and two kids.

Netflix "Almost Happy"

Back to the Future

When teenager Marty McFly accidentally time travels to the past, he has to make sure his teenage parents fall in love in order to return to the present day.

Back to the Future Part II

When Marty McFly’s nemesis Biff steals something valuable from the future, Marty and Doc Brown have to repeat his trip to the past to stop terrible things from happening in the present.

Bad Boys

Two Miami detectives work hard to protect a witness from a drug gang.

Balto

A dog must transport medication across the Alaskan wilderness in this animated version of a true story.

Barely Lethal

An assassin fakes her own death and decides to pose as a teenager and enrol in a high school to experience regular life.

The Cold Light Of Day

After a business man’s family is kidnapped on vacation, he must save them while being followed by mysterious intelligence agents.

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story

The former “Saturday Night Live” star opens up about the abuse he suffered as a child in this documentary.

Dante’s Peak

A volcanologist must rescue his children before the eruption of a deadly volcano.

Das Boot: Director’s Cut

A German submarine patrols the Atlantic Ocean during the Second World War, manned by a crew that must contend with tense conflicts and long stretches of confined boredom.

Deadpool 2

In this sequel, wisecracking, potty-mouthed Deadpool has to escape from prison and assemble a team to prevent a time-travelling mercenary from killing a young mutant named Russell.

The Devil’s Own

A policeman plays Good Samaritan to a visitor from Ireland, only to discover that he has a potentially deadly secret

Fifty Shades Freed

In the final instalment of the “Fifty Shades” franchise, Anastasia and Christian Grey get married.

Get In

On their return from vacation, a family finds their house occupied by disturbing squatters.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when “The Chrissy” catches on, his sister gets all of the attention!

Gravity

Two astronauts struggle to return to Earth.

The Half Of It

Shy, straight-A student Ellie helps sweet jock Paul woo his crush. But their unlikely friendship grows complicated when Ellie falls for the same girl.

Happy Feet

A penguin who can’t sing longs to dance instead.

Hollywood

This limited series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-Second World War Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

I Am Divine

This documentary tells the story of how Harris Glenn Milstead became internationally recognized drag queen Divine.

The Interpreter

After a United Nations interpreter overheard a plot to assassinate an African leader, she is targeted by international killers.

Into the Night

When the sun suddenly starts killing everything in its path, passengers on an overnight flight from Brussels attempt to survive by any means necessary.

Masha and the Bear, Season 4

A retired circus bear’s peaceful, quiet forest life is interrupted when a spirited young girl comes along.

Medici: The Magnificent, Part 2

In the wake of the conspiracy, Lorenzo is driven by vengeance. Giuliano’s son appears while the Medici fortune hangs in the balance on the eve of war.

Mrs. Serial Killer

When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.

The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking

In this live-action 1988 movie, the sea captain’s famous daughter has musical adventures with several cheerful animal friends.

Non-Stop

An air marshal must find a killer on an international flight who plans to execute a passenger every 20 minutes until his financial demands are met.

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

In this “Madagascar” spinoff, three penguin brothers escape from Venice to find their friend.

Rambo

A troubled Vietnam veteran must rely on his combat and survival senses against the abusive law enforcement of his small town.

Reckoning, Season 1

When an infamous serial killer who has gone dormant for years is believed to have killed again, two men closely linked to the case are set on a dangerous collision course that threatens both their families.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Four friends comes of age while mailing a pair of jeans back and forth.

Thoroughbreds

Two friends hatch a plot to kill one of their stepdads in this dark indie comedy.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Three drag queens take a road trip across the U.S. in this campy ’90s classic.

Tremors

Two handymen stumble upon strange underground creatures that have started killing people.

Turbo

A speed-obsessed snail wants to become the world’s greatest racer.

Underworld: Awakening

A vampire warrior finds out that the humans have decided to eradicate her clan and leads a battle against them.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

A werewolf slave convinces his Lycan compatriots to rebel against their vampire masters.

Warrior

Two estranged brothers come to terms with their lives and each other when they enter the world of mixed martial arts tournament.

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Seinfeld’s comedy special, filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, showcases his sharp observations on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

Jeffery Neira / Netflix "Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill"

May 6

The Adjustment Bureau

A politician falls in love with a ballet dancer, but a mysterious group of men conspire to keep them apart.

Ali G Indahouse

Sacha Baron Cohen’s famed character Ali G unwittingly becomes a pawn in an evil plot to overthrow the prime minister

The Big Lebowski

A case of mistaken identity takes some strange and dangerous turns in this ’90s dark comedy classic.

Captains Courageous

Hard life lessons are in store for spoiled Harvey Cheyne Jr. when he’s picked up by a fishing ship after falling off the liner taking him to school.

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

When a teenage boy is taken to a circus that’s chock-full of sideshow oddities, he meets a vampire and receives a life-changing bite on the neck.

Love Actually

This ensemble comedy tells 10 intertwining London love stories, leading up to a dramatic Christmas Eve.

Scent of a Woman

Hoping to earn some cash during the Thanksgiving holiday, a poor prep-school student agrees to look after a blind and cantankerous retired colonel.

Smokin’ Aces

An FBI agent must protect a Vegas magician-turned-federal witness when the snitch wants one last hurrah before entering protective custody.

May 7

Iron Man 3

Superhero Iron Man takes on villains intent on destroying the world.

Scissor Seven, Season 2

The series about an underpaid, scissor-wielding assassin who’s not quite cut out for the job returns for a second season.

May 8

18 regali

A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 sentimental gifts for her unborn daughter to receive every birthday until she reaches womanhood.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

This fun, silly series teaches preschoolers about the mechanical world and how things work.

Dead to Me, Season 2

Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, Jen and Judy struggle to hide a dark secret. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, the stakes have never been higher.

The Eddy

Set in the vibrant multicultural neighbourhoods of modern-day Paris, the series tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them.

The Hollow, Season 2

After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, friends Adam, Mira and Kai must face their fears and tackle even bigger challenges together.

Valeria

A writer in a creative and marital crisis finds refuge and support in her three best friends. Based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent.

May 10

Gold

A hapless but driven prospector pursues wealth and fame by teaming up with a mysterious geologist to search for gold in Indonesia.

Lou Faulon / Netflix "The Eddy"

May 11

Bordertown, Season 3

While juggling concerns about his family’s future and a spate of new crimes, Kari squares off against an adversary who’s been studying his past cases.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Celebrities recall their most mind-bending trips via animations, reenactments and more in this comedic documentary exploring the story of psychedelics.

Trial By Media

This documentary series covers some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history. Over six episodes, the series features cases including made-for-Court TV murder trials, the sensational story of Rod Blagojevich’s political fall, and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City.

Netflix "Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics"

May 12

True: Terrific Tales

Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tales.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

Kimmy and her friends go on an interactive adventure.

May 13

The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3

Chaos and confections go hand-in-hand in this competition. But they must bake it through to rise to the top.

The Wrong Missy

Tim thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly asked someone from a nightmare blind date.

Katrina Marcinowski / Netflix "The Wrong Missy"

May 14

Knightfall, Season 2

A look at the final days of the Knights Templar during the 14th century.

May 15

Chichipatos

A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a drug boss disappear during a performance ― but is then unable to make him reappear.

I Love You, Stupid

After he loses his girlfriend and his job on the same day, a man in his 30s sees his life turned upside down.

Inhuman Resources

Unemployed and desperate to turn his life around, a man is ready to do anything to secure a job at a corporate giant.

Magic for Humans, Season 3

He’s back to pull a rabbit out of a ... piñata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season 5

As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself.

White Lines

When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance.

Netflix "White Lines"

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, Indigenous woman Catalina reenters his life to get revenge.

This Is the End

Playing themselves in this witty black comedy, Seth Rogen and a bevy of Hollywood notables are stuck together at a party when the apocalypse dawns.

May 17

Pacific Rim: Uprising

A young man teams with an old pilot pal and a hacker to fight a new monstrous threat in an immense, humanity-saving war.

May 18

The Big Flower Fight

Ten teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers compete by creating extravagant floral installations in this new series.

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

In his comedy special, Oswalt reflects on attending his daughter’s second-grade art show, which cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon, and how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors.

Shrek

On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot ― a wisecracking donkey.

Sweet Magnolias

Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate ― including three kids, a cheating husband and one unlikely suitor who has everyone in town talking.

Netflix "The Big Flower Fight"

May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Rebelión de los Godinez

When Omar’s grandfather forces him to get a job at a tech company in Mexico City, he meets a quirky ensemble of nine-to-fivers ... and some nemeses.

May 22

The 100, Season 7

A century after Earth was devastated by a nuclear apocalypse, 100 space station residents are sent to the planet to determine whether it’s habitable.

Control Z

When a hacker begins releasing students’ secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover their identity.

History 101

Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.

The Lovebirds

When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

Selling Sunset, Season 2

The reality series that follows LA’s most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, Season 2

The animated series returns for Season 2, with the entire gang transformed into cartoons.

May 23

Dynasty, Season 3

The modern-day reboot of the iconic soap that follows two of America’s wealthiest families returns for Season 3.

May 24

Heartland, Season 13

A spunky teenager is reeling from the sudden death of her mother when she and her grandfather are threatened with the loss of their horse ranch.

May 25

Ne Zha

Ne Zha, who should be a hero, becomes the devil incarnate when two beads are switched.

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Following the enormous success of her last comedy special, “Nanette,” Gadsby decided to name her difficult second album after one of her dogs in the hopes he could inspire comedy obedience.

Ali Goldstein / Netflix "Hannah Gadsby: Douglas"

May 27

I’m No Longer Here

In the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, a small street gang spend their days attending dance parties and showing off their outfits. But when the leader tries to protect his friends from the nefarious elements of a quickly evolving drug/political war, he’s forced to leave for New York City.

May 28

Animal Kingdom, Season 4

A southern California family’s excessive lifestyle is fuelled by their criminal activities.

Dorohedoro

Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido’s help. In the Hole, that’s a threat.

La corazonada

A rookie cop and a police detective investigate the murder of a woman, 19, whose best friend is the prime suspect.

May 29

Space Force

A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military.

Aaron Epstein / Netflix "Space Force"

Somebody Feed Phil, Season 3

“Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal continues to travel the globe, sampling different cuisines and cultures. New episodes follow Phil as he travels to Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago and London.

May 31

High Strung Free Dance

Zander, a tempestuous young choreographer gives the break of a lifetime to two hopeful artists when he casts Barlow, a contemporary dancer and Charlie, an innovative pianist. But the move throws off the show’s delicate creative balance when Charlie falls hard for Barlow while Zander embraces her as his muse.

Netflix "Somebody Feed Phil"

And here’s what’s leaving

May 4

The House Bunny

May 5

Erin Brockovich

May 23

Drop Dead Diva: Season 1-6

May 31

Center Stage