Looking at the movies coming to Netflix Canada this November, it’s clear that the company is trying its hardest to compete with Christmas movie Juggernaut Hallmark. Many more Christmas titles are on the way in December, of course, but you’ll be more than ready to start your cheesy holiday movie binge-fest a month early. You better get your drinking games ready! That’s not all that’s going on this month, of course. November will also see the return of beloved shows like “The Crown,” “Queer Eye” and “The End of the F***ing World,” as well as critically-acclaimed movies like “The Irishman,” “Burning Cane” and “The King.” Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in November. November 1 American Son Based on the acclaimed play, “American Son” tells the story of Kendra, the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Atypical, Season 3 As Sam heads into his first year of college, he grapples with new challenges, from making friends to managing his schedule. Drive A notorious thief allies with a street racer for a grand heist involving an elaborate game of deceit with authorities, who have their own dirty secrets.

David Lee / Netflix Kerry Washington in "American Son."

Fire in Paradise This documentary short chronicles the Camp Fire tragedy in Paradise, CA through personal interviews and first-hand video footage from survivors and emergency responders. Hache Inspired by true events, “Hache,” tells the story of a prostitute who starts as a simple pawn in the hands of the head of a gangster band that operates in Barcelona in the 1960s. But a steep and hazardous learning curve takes Helena from the lowest rung of the organization to the top, seizing control of its heroin operation. Hello Ninja BFFs Wesley and Georgie and their silly cat sidekick Pretzel transform into ninjas and enter a magic world, where they solve problems and save the day. Holiday in the Wild To keep her spirits high when their son leaves for college, Manhattanite Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) books a “second honeymoon” with her husband. Instead of thanking her, he brings their relationship to a sudden end; jilted Kate proceeds to Africa for a solo safari, where she meets a pilot played by Rob Lowe.

Ilze Kitshoff / Netflix Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe in "Holiday in the Wild"

The King Timothée Chalamet plays Hal, a wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, who has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. The Man Without Gravity A gravity-defying baby raised in seclusion matures into an extraordinary man ― and an international celebrity ― but longs for an ordinary life. Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! The Fab Five bring their expertise to Tokyo, working to improve the lives of four people while experiencing Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand. We Are the Wave A mysterious classmate leads four idealistic teens in a revolt against a rising tide of nationalistic fervour, but their movement takes a dark turn. A Christmas Special: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Marinette and Adrien, two normal teens, transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir when an evil threatens their city.

Bruce Yamakawa / Netflix The Fab Five hit Japan in the new season of "Queer Eye."

Apache Warrior This film takes the audience into the cockpit of a squadron of Apache Attack Helicopters during the opening salvo of what would be one of the largest invasions in American history. Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts, Season 1 Get to know Barbie and her BFFs — including next-door neighbour Ken—- in this animated vlog of adventures filmed inside her family’s new dreamhouse. Christmas Break-In Overscheduled and running late, 9-year-old Izzy’s parents can’t pick her up on-time the last day of school before Christmas break. When the school’s janitor is kidnapped by the intruders, and it’s up to Izzy to save the day. Christmas With A View Secret aspirations between a failed restaurateur and a celebrity chef threaten their blossoming Christmas romance. Cleo & Cuquin, Season 1 In this animated series, Cleo, Cuqin and their siblings learn to resolve their conflicts. Ferdinand After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Holiday Joy A shy high school student’s Christmas wish comes true, but it isn’t exactly what she had expected. Lawrence of Arabia: Restored Version The story of T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united and led the diverse, often warring, Arab tribes during World War I in order to fight the Turks. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Seasons 1-2 300 years after the Calamity War, a ragtag group of freedom fighters and an ancient Mobile Suit rise to the call for justice, once and for all. Murder on The Orient Express When a murder occurs on the train on which he’s travelling, celebrated detective Hercule Poirot is recruited to solve the case. Santa Girl Santa’s daughter gets a chance to attend college for one semester in the ‘real’ world before heading back to the North Pole to fulfill her duties under her father. Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World The story of the fighter plane and pilots that helped win the Battle of Britain in World War II. The Christmas Trap Two girls realize they’re both visiting grandparents they’ve never met and decide to switch places to see how the other half lives. The Public An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri A mother personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter’s murder when they fail to catch the culprit. Zero Dark Thirty A chronicle of the decade-long hunt for al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden after the September 2001 attacks, and his death at the hands of the Navy S.E.A.L. Team 6 in May 2011. November 4 A Holiday Engagement Afraid to tell her family she’s been dumped, Hillary hires an actor to play her fiancé during a four-day Thanksgiving weekend at her parents’ house. Christmas Crush When a woman learns of her high school reunion a week before Christmas, she’s ecstatic to finally have her chance to win back the one “that got away.” Dear Santa A young woman who comes from a life of privilege falls for the owner of a soup kitchen after discovering a Dear Santa letter written by his seven year old daughter. The Devil Next Door In this documentary, a Cleveland grandfather stands accused of an Earth-shattering crime — being the infamous Nazi concentration camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible. November 5 The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 Two years after James and Alyssa’s hair-raising road trip, a woman obsessed with the man they killed is released from prison and sets out for revenge.

Robert Chiltern / Clerkenwell Films Jessica Barden as Alyssa in "The End Of The F***ing World."

Giants of Africa A behind-the-scenes look at a basketball youth program set up in Africa by the general manager of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri. Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby In this standup special, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers steps out from behind his desk and onto the stage at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis to touch on family, fatherhood, and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 Catra vows to conquer Etheria before Horde Prime arrives, Glimmer struggles with a new role, and Adora and the princesses face treachery old and new. Tune in for Love A student and a reticent teen first meet at a bakery in the 1990s and try to find each other through the years, as fate keeps pulling them apart. November 6 Burning Cane Amongst the cane fields of rural Louisiana, an aging mother struggles between her religious convictions and the love of her son.

Erin Brockovich An unemployed single mother becomes a legal assistant and almost single-handedly brings down a California power company accused of polluting a city’s water supply. Honey Honey is a sexy, tough music video choreographer who shakes up her life after her mentor gives her an ultimatum: sleep with him or be blacklisted within their industry. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Ichabod Crane is sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate the decapitations of three people, with the culprit being the legendary apparition, The Headless Horseman. Patch Adams The true story of a heroic man, Hunter “Patch” Adams, determined to become a medical doctor because he enjoys helping people. Scams Hit hard by the Lehman shock, a well-meaning young man joins a phone scam operation and gets increasingly embroiled in the underworld. Shadow In Johannesburg, tough ex-cop Shadow pursues justice on his own terms and seeks to help those who are powerless to protect themselves. November 8 Busted!, Season 2 Amateur detectives attempt to untangle a string of mystifying cases, which may be connected to an enigmatic figure known as the Flower Killer. Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour From the attack on Pearl Harbor to D-Day, the most pivotal events of World War II come to life in this vivid docu-series featuring colourized footage. Green Eggs and Ham Opposites Guy and Sam take a road trip to save an endangered animal, learning to try new things like hope, friendship ― and a certain delectable dish. Let It Snow When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town.

Paradise Beach Mehdi gets out of prison, planning to settle old scores. But first, he must reconnect with his gang, now living in an idyllic beach resort in Thailand. Wild District: Season 2 Still working as a hitman, JJ tries to assimilate into civilian life. Daniela’s campaign for president is plagued with practical and ethical challenges. November 9 Little Things: Season 3 As Kavya and Dhruv’s relationship goes from live-in to long-distance, their respective journeys of self-discovery begin to impact their life as a couple. November 10 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 5 With his sharp comedic takes on politics and culture, Hasan Minhaj returns for Volume 5 of this variety series.

November 11 Chief of Staff: Season 2 Newly elected Tae-jun moves through the familiar grounds of the National Assembly with bold intent ― and the will to do whatever it takes. November 12 Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 The girls pull out all the stops to show Harvey Street’s newest resident ― child bazillionaire Richie Rich ― the simple joys of being a kid. Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago Jeff Garlin’s comedy special, filmed in his hometown of Chicago, has his signature blend of storytelling and improv. November 13 Maradona in Mexico In this documentary series, Diego Maradona, arguably soccer’s greatest player, goes to Culiacán to save the local team — and maybe himself, too. November 14 The Stranded 18-year-old Kraam survives a devastating tsunami along with 36 of his fellow students at an elite private high school on a remote island in the Andaman Sea. As mysterious events start happening on the island, it quickly becomes clear that no one is coming to rescue them and Kraam must lead the students to rescue themselves. November 15 Avlu, Part 2 Shocking truths surface as Deniz reckons with intrigue, Kudret tightens the screws and Ecem confronts a growing threat. The Club A band of misfit rich kids in Mexico strike out on their own selling ecstasy and quickly run into trouble with other narcos, the law, and their families. Earthquake Bird In 1980s Tokyo, an enigmatic expat is suspected of killing her friend, who’s gone missing in the wake of their love triangle with a local photographer. The Fanatic In Fred Durst’s directorial debut, a rabid film fan stalks his favourite action hero and destroys the star’s life. GO!: The Unforgettable Party Mía’s vacation with her dad is disrupted by the surprise arrival of Lupe, Mercedes, Juanma and Álvaro as their school drama moves lakeside. House Arrest A man trapped in his own fears locks himself in his home to keep out the onslaught of modern life. I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry This six-episode series documents the origin story of pop star Charli XCX’s alt-pop band Nasty Cherry. It follows the band members as they navigate a new age of music, making up their own rules as they go and blowing up Instagram feeds in the process. Klaus After proving himself to be the worst postman at the academy, Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) is posted to a frozen town in the North where he discovers Santa Claus is hiding out. Llama Llama, Season 2 New lessons, new adventures and new friends living right down the street! Join Llama Llama and his pals for another season of sweet fun and learning. Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue Led by a boy named Ryder, a team of six playful rescue dogs use their individual talents to protect the seaside town of Adventure Bay. The Toys That Made Us, Season 3 Take a deep dive into the origins ― and creative battles ― behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, My Little Pony and wrestling figures. November 17 The Crown: Season 3 While England in the Swinging Sixties confronts an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, the royals are scrutinized as aristocratic freeloaders.

November 19 Iliza: Unveiled Iliza Shlesinger is back in her fifth Netflix original comedy special. Armed with the newlywed ring on her finger and stories to tell, Iliza pulls back the veil on wedding planning, garters, honeymooning, and the dangers of a zombie bachelorette army. No hay tiempo para la verguenza This documentary series following the life and work of provocateur fashion designer and influencer Santiago Artemis. November 20 Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator This documentary explores the dramatic rise and fall of Bikram Choudhury, the controversial founder of hot yoga.

Netflix Bikram Choudhury, the founder of hot yoga, who's been accused of harassment and rape.

Dream/Killer A father takes on the judicial system after his son is convicted for a murder based on a dream. Lorena, la de pies ligeros Rarámuri champ Lorena Ramírez dons sandals and traditional dress to compete in ultramarathons. Today, she’s among the fastest runners in the world. The Knight Before Christmas After a magical sorceress transports a medieval knight to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends a clever and kind science teacher who’s been disillusioned by love.

Netflix / Brooke Palmer Josh Whitehouse and Vanessa Hudgens in "The Knight Before Christmas."

Mortel Desperate to find his missing brother, Sofiane lures classmate Victor into a deal with a mysterious figure, who gives them supernatural powers. November 22 Dino Girl Gauko In this animated kids comedy series set in Japan, Naoko Watanabe is a typical tween, except for one thing. When her anger exceeds a maximum level, she turns into Gauko, the fire-breathing dinosaur girl. Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings The Dolly music you love, the stories you’ve been waiting for. “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” is an anthology series that showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind her most beloved songs. New and classic Dolly music will score every episode, and each story will vary in tone, from love stories and inspirational tales to family dramas, westerns, and revenge comedies.

Tina Rowden / Netflix Country music legend Dolly Parton in the new show "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings."

The Dragon Prince, Season 3 As Callum and Rayla cross into the magical realm of Xadia, Ezran returns to Katolis as king and faces pressure from all sides. High Seas, Season 2 The second season of “High Seas,” a thriller series set in the 1940s, welcomes new passenger who will get involved in disturbing situations, mysteries, and a lot of secrets that will increase the suspense in the ship. Mon frère Thrust from a violent home into a brutal custody centre, a teenager learns to navigate a tough new reality and forge unlikely alliances to survive. Nailed It! Holiday!, Season 2 Jingle bells. Funky smells. Panic in the air. The second season of the holiday special features more wonder-fail creations and woefully botched bakes.

Richard Foreman Jr. / Netflix Maya Rudolph joins host Nicole Byer in season 2 of "Nailed It! Holiday."

Narcoworld: Dope Stories Examine all sides of the brutal business of drugs in locales around the world, from the U.S. and Brazil to the U.K. and France. Nobody’s Looking Guardian angel Uli is new to the Angelus System. A rebel spirit, he makes shocking discoveries about life and how the world is run when he goes rogue. Singapore Social Peer into the lives of young Singaporeans as they defy expectations and traverse the tricky terrain of career, romance and family. Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season 8 Explore a brand new season of radical adventures with Branch, Poppy, Biggie and the rest of Troll Village. November 23 Frontier: Season 3 A half-Irish, half-Cree outlaw campaigns to breach the Hudson’s Bay Company’s monopoly on the fur trade in Canada. November 24 Final Space, Season 2 Gary and his intrepid crew scour the galaxy for Quinn while dealing with awkward family reunions, deadly space regattas and oddly happy fluffballs. November 25 Florence Foster Jenkins The movie is based on the real life of Florence Foster Jenkins, a New York heiress who dreamed of becoming an opera singer despite having a terrible singing voice.

November 26 Mike Birbiglia: The New One Mike Birbiglia’s standup special blends observational and confessional comedy as he struggles with the existential question of whether he wants to bring a child into the world. Super Monsters Save Christmas It’s Christmas Eve in Pitchfork Pines, and the Super Monsters are joining forces to deck the halls, find Santa’s missing reindeer and save the holiday! November 27 Broken The new investigative documentary series exposes the unknown fraud, corruption and negligence behind some of the world’s most popular merchandise. Launching just days before Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, “Broken” takes on four big consumer arenas including cosmetics, e-cigarettes, furniture and plastics. The Irishman Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in the epic saga of organized crime in post-war America. The movie is told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century.

Niko Tavernise / Netflix Ray Romano as Bill Bufalino, Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa, and Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran in "The Irishman."

November 28 Holiday Rush Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom. When he loses his job, his producer and his aunt help him buy another station — if this family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That The son of a pastor and one of eight homeschooled children, Crist evaluates millennial culture, how to be a “good” Christian, dating in the modern era and more. Merry Happy Whatever A strong-willed dad navigates the stress of the holiday season when his daughter brings her new boyfriend home for Christmas. Starring Dennis Quaid. Mytho When Elvira begins to suspect her husband is having an affair, she pretends to be gravely ill ― a small white lie that brings huge consequences. November 29 Atlantics In a suburb of Dakar, 17-year-old Ada falls in love with young construction worker Souleiman, who returns to the neighbourhood after disappearing at sea. I Lost My Body In a Parisian laboratory, a severed hand escapes its unhappy fate and sets out to reconnect with its body. During a hair-raising escapade across the city, the extremity fends off pigeons and rats alike to reunite with pizza boy Naoufel. Masterminds A guard at an armoured car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the biggest bank heists in American history. The Movies That Made Us Get the real story behind the blockbusters that defined a generation. Actors, directors and industry insiders lead the way on essential deep dives. Sugar Rush Christmas It’s everything you love about “Sugar Rush” ― with a holly jolly holiday twist ― in this Christmas-themed spin on competitive baking.

Kevin Estrada / Netflix The cast of "Sugar Rush Christmas."