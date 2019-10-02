It doesn’t seem to make sense, but somehow, it’s October already. This month on Netflix Canada, we’re getting new seasons of “Schitt’s Creek” and “Big Mouth,” a “Breaking Bad” movie, French and Spanish versions of “Nailed It!” and several films that premiered at TIFF in September. Oh, and there are a few Halloween movies you’ll want to watch before they get taken off on October 20. Here’s what’s coming and going from Netflix Canada in October 2019. October 1 A.M.I. Coping with the loss of her mother, 17-year-old Cassie develops a mother-daughter bond with technology’s latest intelligent personal assistant. Their relationship takes a twisted turn when the Artificial Machine Intelligence begins to manipulate Cassie into committing heinous acts of murder. Agent, Season 1 ‘The business end’ of soccer as seen through the eyes of a fierce, mercurial football agent, wrestling with a fatal secret he buried six years ago, on the brink of breaking big or losing everything. Amityville: The Awakening A desperate single mother moves with her three children into the notorious, supposedly haunted, real-life Amityville house to try and use its dark powers to cure her comatose son. Carmen Sandiego, Season 2 The stakes are higher than ever for Carmen, Ivy and Zack as V.I.L.E. unleashes a host of dastardly new villains while A.C.M.E. closes in. Contagion Healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people find themselves in the midst of a worldwide epidemic as the CDC works to find a cure.

Find Yourself, Season 1 A career woman who has never been in a relationship has to choose between a younger intern, and a rich and successful businessman. Girls Trip When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. I Spit on Your Grave A writer who is brutalized during her cabin retreat seeks revenge on her attackers, who left her for dead. I Spit on Your Grave 2 When Katie innocently accepts an offer to have new photos taken for her portfolio, the experience quickly turns into a nightmare of rape, torture and kidnapping. Now, she will have to find the strength to exact her brutal revenge. Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ Nikki keeps the audience at the edge of their seat as she delves into taboo topics like sex and ... sex. The gloves are off as she pushes back at the unreal sexual expectations women face with her no-holds-barred style.

Netflix "Nikki Glaser: Bangin’"

Seven Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives. Sinister Circle A skeptical psychologist returns to the place where a tragedy took place while playing with a Ouija board. The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day The MacManus brothers are living a quiet life in Ireland with their father, but when they learn that their beloved priest has been killed by mob forces, they go back to Boston to bring justice to those responsible and avenge the priest. The Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé! A Trip Across Latin America This musical documentary follows the Stones on their 2016 tour, culminating in their historic stop in Havana, Cuba. The Swan Princess A power hungry sorcerer transforms a princess into a swan by day in this tale of everlasting love. October 2 Batteries Not Included Apartment block tenants seek the aid of alien mechanical life-forms to save their building from demolition. The Best Man Holiday When college friends reunite after 15 years over the Christmas holidays, they discover just how easy it is for long-forgotten rivalries and romances to be reignited.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story A fictionalized account of the life of the martial arts superstar. Elizabeth The film follows early years of the reign of Elizabeth I of England, as she discovers the truth about what it means to be a monarch. Fried Green Tomatoes A housewife who is unhappy with her life befriends an old lady in a nursing home and is enthralled by the tales she tells of people she used to know. Living Undocumented This documentary series follows eight undocumented immigrant families who volunteered to tell their stories at great personal risk, revealing the high cost many must pay to try and live the American dream.

Netflix "Living Undocumented"

Kim’s Convenience, Season 3 The third season of the hit Canadian show about a Korean family living in Toronto continues to explore family, culture and the thrills and challenges of being a second-generation Canadian. Liar Liar A fast-track lawyer can’t lie for 24 hours due to his son’s birthday wish after he disappoints his son for the last time. Pride & Prejudice The 2005 version of the classic Jane Austen story stars Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy. Ready to Mingle (Solteras) After the man she thought she’d marry breaks up with her, Ana joins a class for single women who are in search of a husband. Rotten, Season 2 Explore the secrets behind sugar and chocolate, the true cost of avocados and bottled water, and the changing world of wine and marijuana edibles.

Netflix "Rotten"

October 3 Seis Manos Set in Mexico in the 1970’s era, Seis Manos centres on three orphaned martial arts warriors who join forces with a DEA agent and a Mexican Federal to battle for justice after their beloved mentor is murdered on the streets of their tiny border town. October 4 Big Mouth, Season 3 The third season of the filthy but heartfelt animated show about going through puberty tackles cell-phone addiction, female anger, the vast spectrum of sexuality, Adderall abuse, dick pics, toxic masculinity, and, naturally, orgasms. Plus, there are new cast members, including Thandie Newton and Ali Wong.

Netflix Big Mouth on Netflix

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior To replace his grandfather as head of a cartel, a Tokyo financier returns to his home country of Mexico, where he must battle two rivals for control. In the Tall Grass When two siblings hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Outlander, Season 4 An English combat nurse from 1945 is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743. Peaky Blinders, Season 5 As the Shelbys grapple with the 1929 stock market crash, Tommy confronts new threats to his power from younger family members and fascist rivals. Raising Dion Nicole struggles to raise her son Dion after the death of her husband, Mark (played by Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities.

Netflix "Raising Dion"

Super Monsters, Season 3 The fun-loving Super Monsters learn new lessons ― and make new friends ― while exploring the world around them in Pitchfork Pines. Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween The Super Monsters share their Halloween traditions with Vida, then get invited to a Día de los Muertos party in the Howlers’ backyard. October 5 Despicable Me 3 In the third instalment of the franchise, Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. Legend Quest: Masters of Myth When mythical creatures come to life, it’s up to Leo, Teodora, Don Andrés and Alebrije ― super-secret monster hunters ― to save the day. October 7 Heartland, Season 12 The sprawling family saga takes place where an unfortunate tragedy has glued a family together to pull them through life’s thick and thin moments. Justice League Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new-found ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Match! Tennis Juniors A tennis prodigy battles the odds to excel on the court while balancing schoolwork and inspiring fellow players on his team. October 8 Deon Cole: Cole Hearted Comedian Deon Cole beta tests bottomless jokes about offering mints to strangers, dining while Black, post-sex salutations and the preservation of comedy as the last raw form of expression.

Netflix "Deon Cole: Cole Hearted"

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween When Halloween is declared illegal, best friends Harold and George search for a clever way to fight back against the outrageous new law. October 9 Rhythm + Flow (new episodes weekly) Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. search for the next breakout hip-hop star in this music competition series. Schitt’s Creek, Season 5 The penultimate season of the popular Canadian show involves Moira trying to revive her acting career, David and Patrick moving their relationship to the next level, and a supremely memorable tune called “A Little Bit Alexis.” October 10 Riverdale, Season 4 (new episodes weekly) Dark teen series Riverdale returns for its fourth season, now with its teenagers getting ready for senior year. Ultramarine Magmell Decades after the sudden birth of a new continent, a young rescuer-for-hire provides aid to adventurers exploring this dangerous, uncharted world. October 11 El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Written and directed by “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, the sequel movie follows fugitive Jesse Pinkman as he runs from his captors, the law and his past.

Ben Rothstein / Netflix "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie"

The Forest of Love Auteur Sion Sono helms the fictionalized retelling of how one charismatic leader led his followers down a bizarre, gruesome, deadly and depraved path. Fractured After Ray and his wife bring their daughter to the emergency room, his wife and daughter vanish and all records of their visit disappear. Ray’s concern turns into a desperate race to find his family and discover the truth of what happened to them. Haunted, Season 2 In the second season, real people recount unsettling run-ins with demons, ghosts and more, as told via dramatic reenactments. Insatiable, Season 2 Patty is dealing with a lot: Bob is helping her cover up Christian’s murder, but she doesn’t know how far his loyalties will go? Will he continue to allow his romantic relationships, his career ambitions, and his integrity to take a beating, just to help Patty pursue her pageant dreams? La influencia Back in her childhood home to care for her comatose mother, Alicia is forced to face a past she thought she’d buried and a body that refuses to die. Plan Coeur, Season 2 Four months after bidding farewell to her BFFs, Elsa stages her return to Paris. But guilty secrets take a toll on her love life and her friendships. The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch Pressured to marry a nice Orthodox Jewish woman, Motti is thrown for a loop when he falls for classmate Laura, who his mother will never approve of. YooHoo to the Rescue, Season 2 In a series of magical missions, quick-witted YooHoo and his can-do crew travel the globe to help animals in need. October 12 Banlieusards Noumouké, 15, must decide which of his brothers’ footsteps he’ll follow: law student Soulaymaan or mobster Demba.

October 14 Martin Matte: La Vie, La Mort ... Eh La La ..! Quebecois comedy star Martin Matte serves up embarrassing personal stories, a solution for social media trolls and more in this mischievous special. October 15 Citizen Kane The 1941 classic centres on the period directly following the death of publishing tycoon Charles Foster Kane, as reporters scramble to uncover the meaning of his final utterance, “Rosebud.” Dennis the Menace When his parents have to go out of town, Dennis stays with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson. The little menace is driving Mr. Wilson crazy, but Dennis is just trying to be helpful. Even to the thief who’s arrived in town. October 16 Ghosts of Sugar Land A group of suburban Muslim friends trace the disappearance of their friend “Mark,” who is suspected of joining ISIS. October 17 The Unlisted Identical twin brothers Dru and Kal uncover a secret government plot to control and track Australia’s students.

Netflix "The Unlisted"

October 18 The Yard (Avlu) After a fateful domestic clash, a devoted mother finds herself in prison and fighting to survive in hopes of reuniting with her daughter. Baby, Season 2 Chiara and Ludovica find their lives spinning out of control as they navigate relationships, high school dramas and new corners of Rome’s underworld. Eli A young boy with an unknown, debilitating illness has no choice but to live completely sealed off from the outside world. When he tries out an experimental treatment, he begins to be haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house. Interior Design Masters Aspiring interior designers transform a variety of spaces from dowdy to delightful as they vie for a life-changing contract with a top London hotel. The House of Flowers, Season 2 The de la Mora family grieves a loss while trying to recover sold businesses, plotting revenge and entangling themselves in romantic disasters. The Laundromat Based on a true story, widow (Meryl Streep) investigates an insurance fraud, chasing leads to a pair of Panama City law partners (Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas) exploiting the world’s financial system. Living with Yourself In this new show, Paul Rudd plays Miles, a man struggling in life. When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself.

Netflix "Living With Yourself"

MeatEater, Season 8 Steve’s journeys in search of such delicious game meat as venison and mutton take him as far afield as Mexico and Alaska. Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali From decorating his home to devouring sweets, join Bheem as he makes merry ― and a bit of mischief ― while the festival of lights is in full swing. Seventeen To find his therapy dog, a 17-year-old escapes from juvie and embarks on a journey of reconnection with his brother and grandmother through Cantabria. Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 The fun continues for Lucky and her friends with more adventure than ever before. Wherever they go, it’s quite a ride ― and you get to come along! Suits, Season 8 Sadly, Meghan Markle doesn’t appear in the penultimate season of the show, but those who like legal dramas can still tune in.

Tell Me Who I Am After losing his memory at age 18, Alex Lewis relies on his twin brother Marcus to teach him who he is. But the idyllic childhood Alex paints is hiding a traumatic family secret that the twins must finally face together decades later. Toon, Seasons 1-2 Reclusive, socially awkward jingle composer Toon must navigate the nightmarish world of show biz after a viral video skyrockets him to fame. Unnatural Selection Pioneers in gene-editing techniques and artificial intelligence confront ethical and technological challenges unlike any humanity has faced before. Upstarts Three college graduates from small-town India are captivated by the startup mania sweeping the country. October 21 Echo in the Canyon This documentary looks at the roots of the historic music scene in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon, and features the music of iconic groups such as The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, and The Mamas and the Papas. Only the Brave Based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters who risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire. October 22 Jenny Slate: Stage Fright Interspersed within her stand-up set, comedian and actress Jenny Slate shares personal clips of her childhood and interviews with her family in an intimate look at her life.

Netflix "Jenny Slate: Stage Fright"

October 23 Ant-Man Armed with a super-suit with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, cat burglar Scott Lang must embrace his inner hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, plan and pull off a heist that will save the world. Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Each episode of the show will feature chef David Chang accompanied by a different celebrity guest exploring a single city, its culture and its cuisine. As the pair travels through each city, they will also uncover new and surprising things about themselves. Dancing with the Birds Some of the world’s most majestic birds display delightfully captivating mating rituals, from flashy dancing to flaunting their colorful feathers. Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy While keeping a low profile after his defeat by Ip Man, Cheung Tin Chi gets into trouble after getting in a fight with a powerful foreigner. October 24 Daybreak High school isn’t the end of the world … until it is. In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking ass as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast. Revenge of Pontianak As a couple in a small village prepares for their wedding, a great darkness falls as a string of horrific deaths and supernatural happenings create widespread fear and paranoia amongst the villagers, in this romantic horror film. October 25 Assimilate Three friends making a web series about their town discover that their neighbours are being killed and replaced by creatures who are perfect copies of their victims. Brigada Costa del Sol This series explores the history of drug traffic in Spain and focuses on the first law enforcement organization created to fight it in the mid 1970s. Brotherhood An honest lawyer (Naruna Costa) reaches a moral crossroads after learning her brother (Seu Jorge) is the leader of a rising criminal faction in Brazil. Dolemite Is My Name Eddie Murphy portrays real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon.

Netflix "Dolemite Is My Name"

Greenhouse Academy, Season 3 The teen drama set in an elite boarding school in Southern California returns for Season 3, with the two rival student houses joining forces to uncover an evil plot. The Kominsky Method, Season 2 The sun isn’t setting yet on aging actor slash acting coach, Sandy Kominsky and his longtime agent Norman Newlander. In the second season, Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin continue their journey as two friends tackling life’s inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that, above all else, values youth. Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) “Nailed it!” hits France with a splat as home bakers talented in catastrophe compete to make almost-edible wonders. French pastry may never be the same. Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) Next, “Nailed It!” cruises to Spain, where novices try to avoid a fiasco while baking stunners. La Terremoto de Alcorcón hosts alongside chef Christian Escribá. Prank Encounters Hosted by Gaten Matarazzo of “Stranger Things,” each episode of this prank show takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime. It’s business as usual until their paths collide and their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises. Rattlesnake In this psychological horror film, a single mother driving across the country struggles with morality after she accepts the help of a mysterious woman after her daughter is bitten by a rattlesnake.

Netflix "Rattlesnake"

An intimate portrait of Wynn Handman, a teacher who impacted generations of actors and directors ― including Denzel Washington, Christopher Walken, Connie Britton, John Leguizamo, Aasif Mandvi, Alec Baldwin, Burt Reynolds, Joanne Woodward and many more. Workin' Moms, Season 3 Four very different thirty-something working mothers and friends try to balance their jobs, family life and love life in modern day Toronto.

October 28 A 3 Minute Hug This documentary captures the joy and heartbreak of families separated by the U.S.-Mexico border sharing a short but bittersweet reunion in 2018. Little Miss Sumo Banned from competing professionally, sumo wrestling champion Hiyori confronts obstacles inside and outside the ring in an attempt to change the rules of Japan’s national sport ― and fight gender inequality. Roman J. Israel, Esq. Roman J. Israel, Esq., a driven, idealistic defense attorney, finds himself in a tumultuous series of events that lead to a crisis and the necessity for extreme action. Shine On with Reese, Season 1 Reese Witherspoon has her very own talk show, where she spends time with trailblazing women including legendary musician Dolly Parton, director Ava DuVernay, and Spanx founder Sara Blakely. October 29 Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy Actor, talk show host, producer, and comedy legend Arsenio Hall reflects on stand-up in today’s political climate, Coming to America, winning “Celebrity Apprentice,” his favorite drug, and more! October 30 Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine Explore the diverse flavors of China’s Yunnan province and get to know the cooks and ingredients that shape its rich culinary tradition. October 31 Creeped Out, Season 1 In this anthology series, each episode is a different story set in a different place and time, with different characters exploring their way through the unexplained. The Deep, Season 3 This animated show focused on the adventures of the Nekton family, a family of daring underwater explorers who live aboard a state-of-the-art submarine. Kengan Ashura: Part ll The Annihilation Tournament rages on: corporate leaders jockey for the Kengan chairmanship while their gladiators beat each other bloody in the ring. Nowhere Man Two nefarious schemes taking place 10 years apart entangle a dauntless triad member who must break out of prison to rescue a loved one. Wentworth, Season 7 Bea Smith is locked up while awaiting trial for the attempted murder of her husband and must learn how life works in prison.

Netflix "Nowhere Man"