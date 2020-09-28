It doesn’t make sense, but October is almost here. If you want to spend the fall season curled up watching TV, Netflix’s October offerings include the last season of Emmy darling “Schitt’s Creek,” a number of Adam Sandler oldies, a ton of spooky Halloween movies and — somehow — a Christmas movie called “Holidate.”

Here’s what’s coming and going from Netflix Canada in October. Happy watching!

October 1

A.M.I.

After losing her mother, a teenage girl bonds with her phone’s artificial intelligence app, a relationship that soon takes a dark and violent turn.

Beirut

When an American spy is kidnapped in civil war-torn Beirut, a washed-up ex-diplomat must return to the city to negotiate a high-stakes prisoner swap

BlacKkKlansman

The first Black detective of the Colorado Springs Police Department teams up with a Jewish colleague to infiltrate a group of white supremacists.

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica

While hunting for a dating-site predator, an underused police clerk discovers an abused wife with a horrific secret — and a web of conspiracy hiding it.

Boogie Nights

A well-endowed busboy is taken in by a tight-knit group of 1970s porn actors and transforms himself into skin flick celebrity Dirk Diggler.

Carmen Sandiego, Season 3

Carmen and her crew touch down in Mexico City, New Orleans, Venice and more on their quest to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E.

Christine

In a film based on true events, an awkward but ambitious TV reporter struggles to adapt when she’s ordered to focus on violent and salacious stories.

Code Lyoko, Seasons 1-4

A group of students uncovers a parallel universe threatened by a virus.

Creeped Out, Season 2

A masked figure known as “The Curious” collects tales of dark magic, otherworldly encounters and twisted technology in this kids anthology series.

Easy Rider

In this counterculture classic, two freewheeling hippies hop on their motorcycles and ride across America, picking up a boozy lawyer along the way.

Footloose

In this 2011 remake of the ’80s classic, big-city kid Ren McCormack is stuck in a town where dancing is illegal. As he rebels against the town, Ren falls for a pastor’s daughter.

Insidious

Hoping to leave their haunted house behind, a suburban family moves to a new place, only to learn the home wasn’t haunted ... but their eldest son is.

Insidious: Chapter 2

While the Lambert family struggles to overcome their son’s recent battle with evil spirits, father Josh must confront his own horrifying childhood.

Insidious: Chapter 3

When psychic Elise Rainier reluctantly agrees to help a teen contact her deceased mother, she unwittingly unleashes a demon that torments the girl.

Kick-Ass

Inspired by comic books, high school student Dave Lizewski transforms himself into a masked crime-fighter and becomes an internet sensation.

Kim’s Convenience, Season 4

While running a convenience store in Toronto, members of a Korean-Canadian family deal with customers, each other and the evolving world around them.

CBC "Kim's Convenience"

Never Back Down

After a humiliating public beat-down, a hotheaded teen finds his fists and his feet. But mostly, he finds himself.

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

A rich newcomer with a shady past arrives in 1900 Munich determined to crash the local Oktoberfest with his own brewery. But when his daughter falls in love with the heir to a rival brewery, a violent chain of events is unleashed that will threaten both families’ futures.

Pacific Rim

As monsters emerge from the sea to attack Earth, humanity fights back using giant robot warriors.

Pasal Kau / All Because of You

After falling for a guest, an unsuspecting hotel staff becomes embroiled in a hostage scheme and discovers true love in an unlikely place.

PAW Patrol, Season 7

Six heroic puppies led by a tech-savvy 10-year-old pull off high-stakes rescue missions.

Riddick

Marooned on a lonely planet where he hopes an emergency beacon will save him, grim antihero Riddick instead attracts deadly aliens and mercenaries.

Rudy

Scrawny Rudy dreams of playing football at Notre Dame. Undaunted, Rudy works assisting the groundskeeper and joins the school’s practice squad.

Scooby-Doo

Scooby and the gang travel to Spooky Island, where a magical force is awakened that could spell doom for the human race.

Starship Troopers

When a race of fire-spitting, brain-sucking bugs attack Earth and obliterate Buenos Aires, an infantry unit heads to the bugs’ planet for a showdown.

Sword Art Online: Alicization

A video game whiz helps create a new technology that enables players to guide their online avatars with their own bodies — but a dark twist emerges.

The 100, Season 7

A century after Earth was devastated by a nuclear apocalypse, 100 space station residents are sent to the planet to determine whether it’s habitable.

The Silence of the Lambs

FBI trainee Clarice Starling ventures into a maximum-security asylum to pick the diseased brain of Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist turned cannibal.

The Switch

Still single and worried about her biological clock, 30-something Kassie decides to pursue motherhood with the help of a sperm donor.

The To Do List

A sexually inexperienced high school graduate comes up with a list of erotic activities she’d like to work her way through before starting college.

The Wizard of Oz

There’s no place like home for a girl who’s swept away from farm life to a wonderland of munchkins, flying monkeys and different-coloured horses.

Unfriended: Dark Web

They were having a game night. But the game just changed. On the dark web, the only prize is your life.

V for Vendetta

A masked freedom fighter known as “V” takes up arms against a totalitarian government and finds an unlikely ally in a young woman.

Valkyrie

After being wounded in the Second World War, a disillusioned Nazi colonel hatches a daring plan to create a shadow government and assassinate Adolf Hitler.

The Worst Witch, Season 4

A series of challenges push Mildred and Ethel’s magical powers to the limit as they compete for the honour of being named Head Girl.

October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Cory, Chrissy and Freddie are on the hunt for king-sized candy bars this Halloween! But are all the treats worth the trek to the spooky side of town?

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This

An ad creative and a successful executive have a great marriage — until he wants to be a dad just as her star is rising. Then he brings someone new home.

The Binding

While visiting her fiancé’s mother in southern Italy, a woman must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter.

Dick Johnson Is Dead

While a lifetime of making documentaries has convinced her of the power of true stories, Kirsten Johnson is ready to use every escapist movie-making trick in the book if it will help her 86-year-old psychiatrist father elude death.

Emily In Paris

Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. Her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance.

Carole Bethuel / Netflix "Emily in Paris"

Òlòtūré

A young, naïve female journalist goes undercover to expose the shady business of human trafficking in Nigeria and encounters a brutal underworld.

Serious Men

When a slum dweller spins a web of lies in pursuit of the upward mobility he has long craved, his ruse could be especially dangerous for his young son.

Song Exploder

Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world’s greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings and includes artists like Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M. and Ty Dolla $ign.

Netflix "Song Exploder"

Vampires vs. the Bronx

A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighbourhood from a band of vampires.

October 3

Truth or Dare

On Halloween, eight friends rent a haunted house to play a game said to have claimed lives years ago ― and soon find history repeating itself.

October 4

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

A broadcaster recounts his life, and the evolutionary history of life on Earth, to grieve the loss of wild places and offer a vision for the future.

Netflix / David Attenborough "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet"

October 5

Thor: The Dark World

The God of Thunder strikes again as he fights to save the Nine Realms from mysterious villain Malekith, who plans to make the entire universe go dark.

October 6

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day!

October 7

12 Monkeys

James Cole, a convict, decides to volunteer for a mission, wherein he has to travel back in time to learn about the main reason behind the outbreak of a virulent holocaust.

Billy Elliot

When a boy trades boxing school for ballet lessons, he may take his newfound talent all the way to the top and win over his disapproving father.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Queen Elizabeth steels herself against invasion, treason and betrayal as she pines for the love of swashbuckling adventurer Sir Walter Raleigh.

Funny People

A famous funnyman gives little thought to how he treats people until a doctor delivers stunning health news, forcing him to reevaluate his priorities.

Happy Gilmore

A failed hockey player turned unconventional golf whiz is determined to win a PGA tournament to save his grandmother’s house with the prize money.

Hubie Halloween

Hubie thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown celebrate safely. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbour have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

Scott Yamano / Netflix "Hubie Halloween"

The Jackal

Hired by a member of the Russian mafia to avenge an FBI sting that left his brother dead, the Jackal eludes the men charged with bringing him down.

Kick-Ass 2

In this sequel, high school superhero Kick-Ass has to find a new crime-fighting partner after Hit Girl is suddenly taken out of action.

Kindergarten Cop

A cop gets more than he bargained for when he goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to get the goods on a drug lord while guarding the man’s son.

Knocked Up

A one-night stand results in an unexpected pregnancy for Alison, who tries to make things work with the slacker who knocked her up.

Les Misérables

The musical version of Victor Hugo’s epic tale of love and sacrifice, first produced for the stage in 1985, now receives the big-screen treatment.

Schitt’s Creek, Season 6

The final season of the Emmy-winning show involves the Rose family coming to terms with their situation and celebrating a wedding.

CBC Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy star in "Schitt's Creek."

To the Lake

Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group risks their lives, loves — and humanity — in a brutal struggle to survive.

October 9

Deaf U

In this docuseries, a tight-knit group of deaf students share their stories and explore the perks and pitfalls of life at Gallaudet University.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers, Season 2: Rio

When one of their own goes missing, the Spy Racers must leave LA and head to Brazil to take down a crime organization in Rio.

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Desperate for a breakthrough as she turns 40, down-on-her-luck New York playwright Radha reinvents herself as a rapper and searches for her true voice.

Jeong Park / Netflix "The Forty-Year-Old Version"

Ginny Weds Sunny

Eager to marry but constantly rejected by women, a bachelor hopes to win over a former crush by accepting help from an unlikely source: his mother.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

After an au pair’s tragic death in 1980s England, a man hires a young American nanny to care for his orphaned niece and nephew. But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance.

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

Super Monsters visit Vida’s home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade where they meet some new Super Monsters.

October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Season 3

Against all odds, Kipo and the gang ended an old enemy’s reign of terror. Now they’re on a mission to fight a fierce anti-Mute evildoer: Dr. Emilia.

October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

In this five-episode docuseries, comedian Bert Kreischer sets out on a purifying retreat to a remote cabin to cleanse his “mind, body and soul,” with special guests including Anthony Anderson, Bobby Lee and Caitlyn Jenner.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

As the dark wizard Grindelwald gains ground, Dumbledore enlists Newt Scamander to locate a teenager whose mysterious affliction might turn the tide.

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

The Octonauts must find a way to hold back hungry swarms of coral-eating starfish to save a new friend’s fragile home on the world’s biggest reef.

October 14

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

Record-shattering Korean girl band BLACKPINK tell their story — and detail the hard-fought journey of the dreams and trials behind their meteoric rise.

YG / Netflix "BlackPink: Light up the Sky"

October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

When high school freshman Kelly reluctantly agrees to babysit, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters.

Love Like the Falling Rain

Fearing rejection, a young man struggles to declare his feelings for his best friend, who soon falls for another man — until a fateful incident.

Rooting for Roona

In rural India, a child with hydrocephalus gets a chance at life-changing surgery after her photos go viral. This documentary charts her journey.

Netflix "Rooting for Roona"

Social Distance

Shot in isolation, this tragicomic anthology series features both dark and funny takes on how people strive to stay connected while staying apart.

October 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die

In 1950s Spain, a couple summon their son home from Mexico to introduce him to his fiancée, but are shocked when he returns with a ballerino.

Dream Home Makeover

Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee help dreams come true for real families looking to update their home tailored to their own unique style.

Grand Army

Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free and seize the future.

La Révolution

What if the French Revolution didn’t happen the way we were told? In 1787, while investigating a series of mysterious murders, Joseph Guillotin — the future inventor of the world famous guillotine — uncovers an unknown virus.

Netflix "La Révolution"

The Last Kids on Earth, Book 3

As the four pals continue to live it up with their monster allies, Jack worries a newly discovered radio transmitter may put an end to the fun.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 2

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories.

October 20

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection

Lightning splits the Magic School Bus into three pieces, scattering the class across the globe with different versions of Ms. Frizzle aboard each bus!

October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Season 3

TV legend David Letterman teams up with Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey Jr. and more for another season of in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions.

Rebecca

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter, a newly married young woman arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. She soon finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca.

October 22

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

Sara Howard calls on her friends Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and journalist John Moore for assistance when she’s hired to find the Spanish ambassador’s kidnapped baby, leading to the discovery of a disturbing series of murders.

Cadaver

Cadaver is a Norwegian psychological horror film that takes us on a journey. In the starving aftermath of a nuclear disaster, a family on the edge of survival arrives at a mysterious hotel, where people start to disappear.

October 23

Barbarians

Three people’s fates are interwoven in the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., during which Germanic warriors halt the spread of the Roman Empire.

Move

Discover the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world in this documentary series.

Netflix "Move"

Over the Moon

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess.

Perdida

Antonio sets himself up to be arrested so he’ll be sent to Colombia’s worst prison, La Brecha. He’s after the man who kidnapped his daughter years ago.

The Queen’s Gambit

Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young woman discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. The coming-of-age story explores the true cost of genius.

Charlie Gray / Netflix "The Queen's Gambit"

October 27

Blood of Zeus

A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: To save the world from a demonic army.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, Season 4

There’s no problem that Chico Bon Bon and his “Fix-it Force” can’t solve. From building a new skate park to stopping a vehicle from falling off a cliff, this crew takes care of any engineering troubles headed their way.

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine

An hour of funny single-camera vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class and other light subjects.

Lacey Terrell/Netflix "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine"

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score

A journalist spent a decade crusading against one of the largest sports corporations on the planet to prove that Guillermo Vilas was the world’s best tennis player of his time.

October 28

Holidate

Sloane and Jackson hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year.

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Addicted to technology, a group of teens attend a rehabilitation camp in the forest, but a sinister force there intends to take them offline forever.

Netflix "Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight"

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

A team of local archaeologists excavate never before explored passageways, shafts and tombs, piecing together the secrets of Egypt’s most significant find in almost 50 years.

October 30

Bronx

A team of cops investigating the seedy underbelly of Marseille, France, find themselves in over their heads as they realize that some of their fellow officers may be deep in the pockets of the city’s gangs, and they risk losing their jobs — or worse — unless they can set things right.

The Day of the Lord

A retired priest suffering a crisis of faith is visited by an old friend who claims his daughter is possessed by the devil.

His House

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

Aidan Monaghan/Netflix "His House"

Somebody Feed Phil, Season 4

“Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture of five new cities.

Suburra, Season 3

The final judgment in the battle for land in an Italian seaside town is close, and the criminals are ready to play the game for the last time.

And here’s what’s leaving

October 19

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie 5

October 31

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Deadpool 2

The Matrix

Superbad