Netflix / Patti Perret In "Eli," a boy is tormented by terrifying visions — deemed hallucinations — but something sinister may lurk within these walls.

It seems like September was just last week but here we are sipping pumpkin spice lattes, wearing socks, and complaining about the rainy weather, because fall. But at least we have scary movies to look forward to, right? We mean, who doesn't love shrieking in fright, hiding under the covers, and clutching your couch-mate's arm with a death grip? Just kidding, we love it. So, we browsed Netflix Canada's scary movies so you don't have to, just in time for Halloween. Sleep tight!

So, we browsed Netflix Canada’s scary movies so you don’t have to, just in time for Halloween. Sleep tight! Here is a comprehensive list of scary movies that are playing on Netflix Canada this October: Candyman Grad student Helen Lyle unintentionally summons the Candyman, a hook-handed creature made flesh by other people’s belief in him. Cargo Amid a terrifying pandemic, a father searches the wilds of Australia for someone willing to protect and care for his infant daughter. Carrie An outcast teen with telekinetic ability lashes out with her deadly power when the high school “in crowd” torments her with a sick joke at the prom. The Conjuring Based on true events, this spine-chiller tells the story of a New England family who begins having encounters with spirits in their farmhouse. Death Note Light Turner finds a supernatural notebook and uses it to mete out death, attracting the attention of a detective, a demon, and a girl in his class. Eli (Released Oct. 18) As a last resort to cure their son’s auto-immune disorder, the Millers move into a sterile manor during his treatments. Eli is tormented by terrifying visions — deemed hallucinations — but something sinister may lurk within these walls.

Fractured After his wife and injured daughter disappear from an ER, a man conducts a panicked search and becomes convinced the hospital is hiding something. Gerald’s Game When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie ― handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house ― faces warped visions, dark secrets, and a dire choice. Green Room At the end of their low-budget tour, a punk band accepts a gig at an isolated rural club, only to discover that their hosts are neo-Nazis. The Heretics A withdrawn young woman hunted by a malicious cult is abducted by a brooding stranger and undergoes a bizarre transformation. House of the Witch A group of daring teens finds themselves in a fight for their lives inside a haunted house when a sinister spirit crashes their Halloween party. In The Tall Grass After hearing a boy’s cry for help, a pregnant woman and her brother wade into a vast field of grass, only to discover there may be no way out. In the Shadow of a Moon A Philadelphia detective slowly unravels as he nurses a lifelong obsession with an enigmatic female serial killer whose crimes defy explanation.

Insidious Hoping to leave their haunted house behind, a suburban family moves to a new place, only to learn the home wasn’t haunted... but their eldest son is. The Invitation A man accepts an invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, an unsettling affair that reopens old wounds and creates new tensions. Killing Ground An idyllic camping trip to an isolated beach turns into a harrowing ordeal after a young couple discovers an abandoned tent and a lost child. The Last Exorcism Ready to expose his miraculous deeds as mere trickery, a famed evangelist invites a documentary crew to film his final exorcism. P An orphan girl taught magic by her sick grandma must find work in seedy Bangkok, where unsavoury characters run afoul of her increasingly dark powers. Phobia 2 From disfiguring punishments to festering souls, Thai horror masters present five supernatural tales of karma in this sequel to the 4bia anthology. The Promise In the wake of the 1997 financial crisis, two teens whose families face bankruptcy make a suicide pact ― but one of them breaks the promise.

Ravenous As a zombie plague ravages their rural Quebec town, a scrappy band of survivors join forces to flee the infected hordes in this quiet thriller. Scream A year after her mother’s brutal murder, a high school girl and her friends are stalked by a serial killer who’s obsessed with horror movies. Train to Busan As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that’s still safe. Veronica In 1991 Madrid, after holding a séance at school, a teen girl minding her younger siblings at home suspects an evil force has entered their apartment. The Witch Believing that a witch has cursed their family, pilgrims homesteading on the edge of a primeval New England forest become increasingly paranoid. 1922 A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife’s murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale. Based on Stephen King’s novella.