Netflix Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in "The Politician."

The summer may be coming to an end soon, but while the weather’s still hot and the days are still long, we might as well enjoy it! Some classic summer movies are coming to Netflix in September (“Dirty Dancing,” finally!) as well as a whole bunch of stimulating documentaries about everything from the Holocaust to birdwatching, plus binge-worthy shows (“The Politician” looks excellent, doesn’t it?). Here’s what’s coming (and going) from Netflix Canada in September 2019. Sept. 1 Awakenings The victims of an encephalitis epidemic many years ago have been catatonic ever since, but now a new drug offers the prospect of reviving them. Black ’47 Set in Ireland during the Great Famine, a ranger fighting for the British Army abroad abandons his post to reunite with his family. Blow The story of how George Jung, along with the Medellín Cartel headed by Pablo Escobar, established the American cocaine market in the 1970s in the United States. Dirty Dancing Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle.

GAMMA via Getty Images Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the movie "Dirty dancing" by Emile Ardolino. (Photo by GAMMA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Elena When a sudden illness and an unexpected reunion threaten dutiful housewife Elena’s potential inheritance, she must hatch a desperate plan Family Guy, Season 17 The seventeenth season of the long-running animated comedy takes on Donald Trump and includes guest star Mandy Moore. For The Birds A group of snooty birds roosting on a telephone wire get their just desserts when a goofy bird drops in. Geostorm When the network of satellites designed to control the global climate starts to attack Earth, it’s a race against the clock for its creator to uncover the real threat before a worldwide Geostorm wipes out everything and everyone. It In the summer of 1989, a group of bullied kids band together to destroy a shape-shifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children their small Maine town.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the United States. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy. Letters to Juliet Sophie dreams of becoming a writer and travels to Verona, Italy where she meets the “Secretaries of Juliet.” Mune: Guardian of the Moon When an evil magma demon and his minions steals the sun of a magical world, the new guardians of both the sun and the moon must embark on a quest to retrieve it and save their world from disaster as the moon faces destruction as well. Olmo & the Seagull While rehearsing for Chekhov’s play “The Seagull,” Olivia and her companion Serge sense that the line between their life and the roles they play as actors is swiftly disappearing. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Harold Humdinger and his cat, Humphrey, touch a radioactive meteor, which causes The Paw Patrol to gain powers. Premonition A depressed woman learns that her husband was killed in a car accident the previous day, then awakens the next morning to find him alive and well at home; then awakens the day after that to find that he’s dead.

Second Act A big box store worker reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do. Spookley the Square Pumpkin A pumpkin who’s square rather than round is teased by round pumpkins, but is helped by a scarecrow, some bats, and three very funny spiders. The Beguiled The unexpected arrival of a wounded Union soldier at a girls school in Virginia during the American Civil War leads to jealousy and betrayal. The Blind Side The story of Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatized boy who became an All American football player and first-round NFL draft pick with the help of a caring woman and her family. The Book of Henry With instructions from her genius son’s carefully crafted notebook, a single mother sets out to rescue a young girl from the hands of her abusive stepfather. The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!, Season 1 The Cat in The Hat knows a lot about virtually every thing. With the help of fish, thing 1, and thing 2; the Cat in the Hat teaches kids about many things through song and games. The Dark Tower Roland Deschain is locked in an eternal battle with the Man in Black, and is determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower that holds the universe together.

The Mothman Prophecies A reporter is drawn to a small West Virginia town to investigate a series of strange events, including psychic visions and the appearance of bizarre entities. The Natural An unknown comes seemingly out of nowhere to become a legendary player with almost divine talent. The Walking Dead, Season 9 A group of survivors try to stay alive as the world has been overrun by zombies. Uncle Naji in UAE When a man and his friends to go on vacation to a mountainous region, an unexpected event turns their journey into a trip of horror and fear. Sept. 2 Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Season 2, Parts 1 and 2 Marinette and Adrien, two normal teens, transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir when an evil threatens their city. Sept. 3 Casino A mafia enforcer and a casino executive compete against each other over a gambling empire, and over a fast living and fast loving socialite.

Archive Photos via Getty Images Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone having a tender moment as they lay on a bed in a scene from the film 'Casino', 1995. (Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images)

Murdoch Mysteries, Season 12 In the 1890s, William Murdoch uses radical forensic techniques for the time, including fingerprinting and trace evidence, to solve some of the city’s most gruesome murders. Pitch Perfect Beca is cajoled into joining her school’s all-girls singing group, where she injects much needed energy into their repertoire. Pitch Perfect 2 After a humiliating performance, the Barden Bellas enter an international competition that no American group has ever won in order to regain their status and right to perform. The Purge A wealthy family are held hostage for harbouring the target of a murderous syndicate during the Purge, a 12-hour period in which any and all crime is legal. The Purge: Anarchy Three groups of people intertwine and are left stranded in the streets on Purge Night, trying to survive the chaos and violence that occurs. Scarface In Miami in 1980, a determined Cuban immigrant takes over a drug cartel and succumbs to greed.

Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 1983: Actor Al Pacino stars in 'Scarface'. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Tale of Despereaux An unusually brave mouse helps to restore happiness to a forlorn kingdom after making friends with a gentleman rat. The World We Make A spirited equestrian and a football player are at the threshold of building a life together, but they’re tested when racial bias surfaces in their otherwise progressive small town. Sept. 6 Archibald’s Next Big Thing Archibald is an extraordinary young chicken who lives in the moment and “yes-ands” his way through life. Inspired by the acclaimed children’s book. Elite, Season 2 In the wake of a classmate’s death, a student vanishes, allegiances shift, new friends join the drama, and dark secrets become too difficult to contain. Hip-Hop Evolution, Season 3 Tupac, Biggie, Lil’ Kim and Jay-Z blaze a trail into the ’90s as insiders sling the straight-up truth on the culture’s most iconic rappers and rhymes.

Netflix Canada Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 Now living and working in LA, Jack hopes to convince a reluctant Michael to move to the U.S. by showing him what the American West has to offer. The Spy In the 1960s, Israeli clerk-turned-secret agent Eli Cohen goes deep undercover inside Syria on a perilous, years-long mission to spy for Mossad. Sept. 7 Dragons’ Den: Season 13 A group of business people listen to sales pitches and decide whether to finance the businesses or not. Sept. 8 The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco, Season 1 Two female British code breakers team with American cryptographers to solve a series of murders in San Francisco Cupcake & Dino - General Services, Seasons 1-2 An ambitious cupcake and his friendly dinosaur brother try to rule the general services industry in the big city. Sept. 10 Bill Burr: Paper Tiger Filmed in front of a packed house at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, comedian Bill Burr dives into Michelle Obama’s book tour, the problem with male feminists, and why his personality is affecting his marriage. Evelyn A man and his two siblings take an epic walk from Scotland to London to find peace and acceptance 12 years after their brother’s death by suicide.

Netflix Canada Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Six strangers share a fabulous house in Tokyo, looking for love while living under the same roof. With no script, what happens next is all up to them. Sept. 12 The I-Land Wiped clean of memories and thrown together, a group of strangers fight to survive harsh realities ― and the island that traps them. The Mind, Explained From dreaming to anxiety disorders, discover what’s happening inside your brain with this illuminating documentary series. Sept. 13 Bumblebee The “Transformers” spin-off is set in the 80s, when a teen named Charlie discovers Bumblebee in a junkyard in a small California beach town, battle-scarred and broken. The Chef Show, Season 2 Actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi reunite after their film, “Chef,” to embark on a new adventure: baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world. Head Count A shape-shifting creature terrorizes a group of teens in the desert after one of them reads a mysterious chant from an internet site. Hello, Privilege, It’s Me Chelsea In this documentary, Chelsea Handler explores how white privilege impacts American culture ― and the ways it’s benefited her own life and career.

Netflix Canada Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato Ikoma and the Iron Fortress take their fight to the battlegrounds of Unato, joining the alliance to reclaim the region from the kabane horde. The Ranch, Season 7 While Colt tries to reconcile with Abby, Beau navigates the challenges of aging and Luke seeks his family’s forgiveness. Tall Girl Jodi has always been the tallest girl in school — and she’s always been uncomfortable with it. After slouching her way through life for 16 years, Jodi comes to realize that she’s far more than her insecurities about her appearance have led her to believe. Unbelievable Based on real events, a teen reports and eventually recants her reported rape, while two female detectives, states away, investigate evidence that could reveal the truth.

Netflix Canada \ Unbelievable on Netflix

Sept. 15 Edge of Darkness As a homicide detective investigates the death of his activist daughter, he uncovers not only her secret life, but a corporate cover-up and government collusion that attracts an agent tasked with cleaning up the evidence. Flipped Two eighth-graders start to have feelings for each other despite being total opposites. Homeland, Season 7 The seventh season of the long-running show involves a massive international conspiracy to undermine the president. Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison On the 50th Anniversary of Johnny Cash’s famous prison concert, Los Tigres del Norte return to Folsom Prison to tell stories through music.

Netflix Canada Los Tigres del Norte on Netflix

Ravenous In a remote military outpost in the 19th century, a captain and his regiment embark on a rescue mission which takes a dark turn when they are ambushed by a sadistic cannibal. Steal a Pencil for Me This 2007 documentary about the power of love follows the story of two Dutch Holocaust survivors who carried on a love affair — largely through a surreptitious exchange of letters — while imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp. The Other Woman After discovering her boyfriend is married, Carly soon meets the wife he’s been betraying. When yet another love affair is discovered, all three women team up to plot revenge. Sept. 17 Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives A look at the life and work of music producer, Clive Davis. The Last Kids on Earth When zombies and monsters invade his hometown, a scrappy boy teams up with his friends to survive the apocalypse. Based on the popular book series. Sept. 20 Between Two Ferns: The Movie Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show “Between Two Ferns,” Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Criminal This procedural set in France, Spain, Germany and the UK takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. This stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects. Disenchantment, Season 2 High-spirited Princess Bean walks through hell to save a friend, learns about a mystical destiny set for her, and helps restore her father’s kingdom.

Netflix Canada Disenchanted season 2 on Netflix

Fastest Car, Season 2 Extremely expensive supercars take on massively modified undercover speed demons, including Hondas, Fords, Oldsmobiles and even a Mini Cooper. Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates This three-part documentary explores the mind and motivations of celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Netflix Canada Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Las del hockey The passionate members of a women’s roller-hockey team strive to keep their team afloat. Sept. 23 Team Kaylie After a brush with the law, teenage celebrity billionaire Kaylie Konrad is court-ordered to lead an inner-city wilderness club. Sept. 24 Atomic Blonde An undercover MI6 agent is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents. Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham talks parenting and pink eye, all the while skewering political correctness, in his second Netflix Original stand-up comedy special. Sept. 25 Abstract: The Art of Design, Season 2 The second season goes inside the minds of the world’s greatest designers, showcasing the most inspiring visionaries from a variety of disciplines whose work shapes our culture and future. Birders Border walls are no barriers to birds — or the people on both sides fighting to protect them.

Netflix Canada Birders on Netflix Canada

Glitch: Season 3 More people rise from the grave and old friends become new threats as the mystery — and danger — intensifies in Yoorana. Lethal Weapon, Season 3 The third season of the show based on the hit 1980s buddy cop movies replaced star Clayne Crawford with a new character, Seann William Scott. This is Us, Season 3 The third season of the emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles, and their parents’ lives. Sept. 26 Explained, Season 2 The billionaire boom, athleisure wear, and the lure of cults are some of the current events and social trends explored in this compelling, celebrity-narrated series. Grey’s Anatomy, Season 15 Although there have been many changes to the supporting cast, Ellen Pompeo remains as Meredith Grey, a doctor coping with her own life and the complicated medical situation of her patients. Sept. 27 Bard of Blood Kabir Anand is settling into his new life as a Shakespeare professor when a call from the government thrusts him back into the world he is trying to forget. He must now revisit the ghosts of his past while racing against time to save both his country and his long lost love.

Netflix Canada BARD OF BLOOD

Dragons: Rescue Riders Hiccup and Toothless lead the Dragon Riders as they soar beyond the borders of Berk and discover the mysterious Dragon eye, an ancient artifact filled with secrets that will lead them to new lands filled with undiscovered dragons. The Good Place, Season 3 In season 3 of the witty and wacky afterlife comedy, the gang is sent back to Earth to see if they can become better people. In the Shadow of the Moon In 1988, a Philadelphia police officer begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer’s crimes begin to defy scientific explanation, his obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity. The Politician Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he’s going to be President of the United States. But first, he’ll have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.

Netflix Canada THE POLITICIAN

Skylines In Frankfurt, a young and gifted hip-hop producer gets the chance of a lifetime when he signs with Skyline Records. But the worlds of music, organized crime and high finance collide when the label owner’s gangster brother returns from exile to claim his share. Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury In a desolate post-apocalyptic wasteland, a noble few wage war against their oppressors. The odds are stacked. But hope for a brighter future means that all is not yet lost. Vis a vis, Season 4 A new director and a jailer-turned-inmate arrive at Cruz del Norte. Zulema is reunited with a long-lost relative, while Sole gets life-changing news. Sept. 29 Nerve A high school senior finds herself immersed in an online game of truth or dare, where her every move starts to become manipulated by an anonymous community of “watchers.” Tiny House Nation, Volume 2 Host John Weisbarth and expert Zack Giffin hit the road to meet aspiring tiny homeowners yearning to build small with maximum ingenuity and style.

Netflix Canada Tiny House Nation

Sept. 30 Mo Gilligan: Momentum Comedian Mo Gilligan blends smooth moves and sharp humour as he riffs on humble beginnings, family dynamics and the complex art of dancing in the club. Bad Moms When three overworked and under-appreciated moms are pushed beyond their limits, they ditch their conventional responsibilities for a jolt of long overdue freedom, fun and comedic self-indulgence. Chip and Potato, Season 1 A loveable pug and her mouse BFF start kindergarten, welcome new siblings and learn to become part of their community. Rush Hour 3 After an attempted assassination on Ambassador Han, Lee and Carter head to Paris to protect a French woman with knowledge of the Triads’ secret leaders. Sin City: A Dame to Kill For Some of Sin City’s most hard-boiled citizens cross paths with a few of its more reviled inhabitants.