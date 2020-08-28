I’m sure people say this in late August every year, but this year it feels especially pertinent: how is it possibly almost September? It truly makes no sense that the summer’s almost over.

After a slow August on Netflix, next month is packed to the brim with good stuff. There’s a new Charlie Kaufman adaptation of a Canadian novel that looks delightfully confusing, a prestige drama about backwoods brutality, a romcom starring ’90s icon Rachael Lee Cook, a documentary series about voter suppression, a French movie that’s already stirred up some controversy, and not one, but two, BBQ shows.

Here’s everything that’s coming and going from Netflix Canada in September.

September 1

3:10 to Yuma

In this remake of the 1957 classic, a rancher agrees to transport a captured outlaw to the nearest rail station, where he’ll board a train to prison.

American Psycho

With chiselled good looks that belie his insanity, a businessman takes pathological pride in yuppie pursuits and indulges in sudden, homicidal urges.

Bewitched

Isabel Bigelow seems to be the perfect Samantha to star in a remake of the 1960s sitcom “Bewitched” — but no one knows she really is a witch.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

In a smog-choked dystopian Los Angeles, blade runner Rick Deckard is called out of retirement to snuff a quartet of escaped “replicants.”

Blades of Glory

When a scandal strips them of their medals, two figure skaters get back in action through a loophole that allows them to compete as a pairs team.

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

Prominent Black celebrities and artists read children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience. “Celebrating Black Voices” is hosted by Marley Dias, author and founder of the #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign.

Netflix Canada September 2020 Lupita Nyong'o in "Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices."

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

In this interactive special, you’ll find your calling at Baby Corp by making choices and carrying out missions as part of a virtual aptitude test.

Captain Phillips

Four Somali pirates hijack a cargo ship and hold the captain hostage, setting the stage for an explosive confrontation with the U.S. Navy.

Daddy’s Home

A well-intentioned and eager stepfather welcomes his wife’s hyper-masculine ex-husband for a family visit that rapidly escalates into a dad war.

Dinner for Schmucks

The host of a dinner party invites his friends to bring the saddest loser they can find. But the ultimate schmuck turns everyone else into the losers.

Family Guy, Season 18

Buffoonish Peter Griffin and his dysfunctional family continue to experience wacky misadventures in the show’s 18th season.

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

Filmed in Santa Ana, Calif. as two separate performances — one in English and one in Spanish — Felipe Esparza’s comedy specials showcase his humour through difficult anecdotes of his childhood and mistakes in his adult life.

Fences

A once-promising baseball player who was denied a shot at the big leagues because of his race comes to terms with his life in 1950s Pittsburgh.

The First Purge

A drug kingpin has a political awakening as he tries to survive a night of legalized crime in his neighbourhood.

Four Brothers

Four adopted brothers return to their Detroit hometown when their mother is murdered and vow to exact revenge on the killers.

Ghost in the Shell

After a global financial crisis, the world is engulfed in an AI-driven war, and it’s up to Section 9 to counter new forms of cyber threats.

The Godfather

When an organized-crime family patriarch barely survives an attempt on his life, his youngest son steps in to take care of the would-be killers.

The Godfather: Part II

The second film in the trilogy explores the Corleone family roots, tracing Don Vito’s journey from Sicily to a life of organized crime in New York.

Hairspray

In 1962, ambitious plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad tries to integrate a racially divided Baltimore, one Watusi at a time.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

A player bets his co-workers he can make a woman fall in love with him in just 10 days. But he bets on the wrong girl ― a writer with her own agenda.

I Am Legend

When a virus turns the human race into bloodthirsty mutants, civilization’s last hope is scientist Robert Neville — the only person left unaffected.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Scientist Owen Grady and businesswoman Claire Dearing race to save an island full of dinosaurs from an erupting volcano.

La Partita / The Match

A single football match played on a dirt pitch in suburban Rome centres this story of a poor community struggling with ethical and moral dilemmas.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets.

The Next Karate Kid

When 17-year-old Julie Pierce is mercilessly harassed by a group of neo-fascist male classmates, she turns to karate master Mr. Miyagi for help.

Old School

Three guys in their thirties trying to relive their glory days establish a “fraternity” near their old college campus that draws the ire of the dean.

Saturday Night Fever

By day, 19-year-old Tony Manero is a paint store clerk, but at night he’s a polyester-clad stallion who rules a Brooklyn disco.

Saving Private Ryan

Eight U.S. Army Rangers penetrate German-held territory during World War II to find and bring home a soldier whose three brothers have been killed.

School of Rock

Musician Dewey Finn gets a job as a fourth-grade substitute teacher, where he secretly begins teaching his students the finer points of rock ‘n’ roll.

Selma

In the face of violent, racist attacks, Martin Luther King Jr. leads a protest in Alabama that culminates in a historic march from Selma to Montgomery.

Skyscraper

When terrorists attack the tallest building in the world, a security consultant will do anything to save his family from the carnage.

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons.

The Bourne Identity

Matt Damon plays Jason Bourne in the first of the series based on Robert Ludlum’s best-selling action spy novels.

The Bourne Legacy

Following the Jason Bourne debacle, the CIA finds itself dealing with a familiar threat when another estranged operative surfaces.

The Bourne Supremacy

Flushed from his refuge by an assassin, Jason Bourne finds himself thrust into secret alliances, setups and shootouts in this riveting sequel.

The Bourne Ultimatum

Trained assassin Jason Bourne travels the globe on a quest to reconstruct his past.

Captain Fantastic

A father raising his children off the grid begins to question his anti-establishment, utopian views when a tragic loss pulls them back into society.

Chef’s Table: BBQ

The latest iteration of “Chef’s Table” delves into the smoky, juicy world of barbecue with pitmasters including an 85-year-old grandmother and an Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback.

Dumb and Dumber To

Bone-headed buddies Harry and Lloyd reunite after 20 years and embark on a crazy road trip to find Harry both a kidney donor and his long-lost child.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

A sportswriter and his lawyer embark on a hallucinogenic three-day romp from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Freaks – You’re One of Us

A working mom discovers she has superhero powers, suppressed by years of medication, and joins forces with two others like her to better the world.

Jaws

When an insatiable great white shark terrorizes Amity Island, a police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the beast.

Jaws 2

Just as Amity Island begins to rebound from deadly shark attacks, missing divers and a boating accident lead the police chief to suspect the worst.

Jaws 3

When a baby great white shark finds its way to a theme park, the manager keeps it for a new exhibit. But soon, its angry mother comes to wreak havoc.

Jaws: The Revenge

After another deadly shark attack, Ellen Brody has had enough of Amity Island and moves to the Caribbean — but a great white shark follows her there.

Lucy

When a young American in Taiwan becomes an unwilling drug mule, the high-tech narcotics get released into her system and activate superhuman powers.

Murdoch Mysteries, Season 13

In Victorian-era Toronto, Inspector William Murdoch uses unconventional scientific methods to crack complex, high-profile murder cases.

Venom

A reporter battles a mad scientist in a fight for his life after merging with a snarky alien symbiote that gives him remarkable superpowers.

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Brazilian comedian Afonso Padilha dives into his humble beginnings and digs out stories about his childhood in this very personal set.

Love, Guaranteed

To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan takes a high-paying case from Nick, a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other.

Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. in "Love, Guaranteed."

Young Wallander

An incendiary hate-crime stirs civil unrest, fast-tracking rookie cop Kurt Wallander to detective in this origin story for the popular character.

September 4

Away

As she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, Emma Green must leave her husband and teen daughter behind.

The Blacklist, Season 7

After turning himself in, a brilliant fugitive offers to help the FBI bag other baddies, but only if rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen is his partner.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm. The movie is based on the novel by Canadian writer, Iain Reid.

Mary Cybulski / NETFLIX Jessie Buckley, left, in "I'm Thinking of Ending Things."

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy, Part 2

The PALs return to the Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy, where a new term brings big mysteries, fresh friendships and a chance to save the school.

September 7

My Octopus Teacher

An unusual friendship develops between a filmmaker and an octopus living in a South African kelp forest that shares the mysteries of its world.

Record of Youth

This drama follows the lives of three people in today’s fashion industry. While dreams are a luxury not everyone can afford, this trio’s youthful passion spurs them on to make them come true.

September 8

A Star Is Born

When an aspiring singer develops a passionate relationship with a seasoned musician, her career begins to soar as his vices trigger a downward spiral.

StarBeam, Season 2

From the selfish Captain Fishbeard to the sullen Miserable Marla, it’s up to can-do kid superhero StarBeam to stop all the baddies and save the day.

September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give

Fernando is a family man — equally committed to each of his two families. But one wrong turn brings them crashing together.

Get Organized with The Home Edit

Organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit conquer clutter and transform lives.

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

In La Línea, the Spanish beach town turned into Europe’s drug trafficking hub, law enforcement officials are determined to change things.

Mignonnes / Cuties

Amy, 11 years old, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named “Cuties,” as they become aware of their own femininity through dance.

Netflix "Cuties"

The Social Dilemma

We tweet, we like, and we share — but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? In this documentary, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen.

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

The Gift, Season 2

Reckoning with a different world, Atiye races against time to realize her destiny as the mysterious syndicate behind Serdar threatens the future.

Greenleaf, Season 5

Although members of the Greenleaf family run a Memphis megachurch, their business and personal lives are tainted with greed, adultery and other sins.

Netflix "The Social Dilemma"

The Idhun Chronicles

After a necromancer takes over the magical world of Idhun, two adolescent earthlings help fight an assassin sent to kill all Idhunese refugees on Earth.

Julie and the Phantoms

Teenage Julie finds her passion for music and life while helping the Phantoms ― a trio of ghostly guys ― become the band they were never able to be.

September 11

The Duchess

Canadian comic Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom who’s weighing whether to have a second child with her nemesis: her daughter’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?

Family Business, Season 2

Forced to choose between growing weed and raising his kids, Joe tries to convince his family to quit the business, setting off a wild chain of events.

Interstellar

With humanity teetering on the brink of extinction, a group of astronauts travels through a wormhole in search of another inhabitable planet.

Pets United

A group of selfish pets must team up with strays to survive and save their homes, their city and maybe even the world.

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted

What does a thrill-seeker tween girl do when her mom forbids her to enter a BMX race? Cast a struggling actor with nothing to lose to play her dad.

September 12

Zumbo’s Just Desserts, Season 2

Renowned dessert wizard Adriano Zumbo puts skilled amateur cooks to the test in this tense competition with a $100,000 prize.

Netflix "Zumbo's Just Desserts"

September 14

Close Enough

A married couple tries to keep ⁠— and stay ⁠— cool as they move on from partying in their 20s to parenting in their 30s in this adult animated series.

September 15

17 Again

Nearing a midlife crisis, thirty-something Mike wishes for a “do-over” ― and that’s exactly what he gets when he wakes up to find he’s 17 again.

Ancient Aliens, Season 3

Were ancient humans really behind some of the most important technological advances in civilized history, or did they have extraterrestrial help?

Beyond Scared Straight, Season 4

Troubled teens get a dose of prison life by interacting with hardened inmates who try to intervene before the wayward kids land in jail themselves.

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

This documentary follows the family of a two-year-old girl from Bangkok who became the youngest person in the world to undergo cryo-preservation. After her death from brain cancer, her family stores her remains in an American lab, hoping she can be re-birthed inside a regenerated body.

Netflix "Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice"

Intervention, Season 6

The addicts profiled in this Emmy-winning series believe they are being filmed for a documentary until their loved ones stage dramatic interventions.

Izzy’s Koala World

Eleven-year-old Izzy and her veterinarian mother rescue koalas and form remarkable friendships with animals on their Australian island.

Michael McIntyre: Showman

In his comedy special, Michael McIntyre recalls international encounters like avoiding shark attacks in Australia, New Zealanders’ strange relationship with vowels and the difference between performing for a US audience vs. a British audience.

Taco Chronicles, Season 2

Many of the most popular taco styles have long, rich, little-known histories. Explore some of them in Season 2 of this eye-opening, mouth-watering food adventure.

Netflix A taco from "Taco Chronicles."

September 16

Baby, Season 3

Chiara and Ludovica form an unlikely friendship as they struggle to find their place and search for love at a high school in an exclusive Rome neighbourhood.

Challenger: The Final Flight

This four-part documentary series on the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster unpacks an indelible moment for a generation of Americans.

Criminal: UK, Season 2

The fictional show, set entirely inside a police interrogation room, returns with four new cases, four new suspects and one room that changes everything.

The Devil All The Time

In an explosive Midwestern Gothic tale spanning two decades, sinister characters converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves.

MeatEater, Season 9

Steve Rinella’s latest hunt-to-table adventures include eventful trips to Colorado, Texas and Wyoming, where he prepares savoury dishes.

The Paramedic

After an accident puts him in a wheelchair, Ángel decides to get even with those who betrayed him, particularly the woman who left when he needed her.

Signs, Season 2

As Trela struggles with personal trauma, Ada takes over his responsibilities at the station. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger comes to town.

Sing On!

Hosted by Tituss Burgess, this eight-episode series is a karaoke lover’s dream. In each themed episode, six contestants belt out the biggest hits from that genre while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist’s.

Netflix "Sing On"

September 17

Dragon’s Dogma

Resurrected as an Arisen, Ethan sets out to vanquish the dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity.

The Last Word

In the aftermath of her husband’s death, a woman unexpectedly finds a new source of energy and a lust for life as she becomes a professional eulogist, to the surprise of her family and friends.

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown

This food competition series follows the U.S.′ best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion.

Netflix "American BBQ Showdown"

Jurassic World

The owners of a dinosaur theme park try to attract tourists with a thrilling new exhibit, but a deadly giant breaks loose and terrorizes the island.

Camp Cretaceous

Six teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.

Ratched

This dramatic prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” follows the character Nurse Ratched.

September 21

A Love Song for Latasha

This documetnary tells the story of Latasha Harlins, who was 15 when she was killed by Soon Ja Du, 13 days after the brutal beating of Rodney King. Du was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter but received no jail time.

Netflix "A Long Song for Latasha"

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, Season 3

It’s another season of solving problems for monkey mechanic Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, Season 4

Jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, chronicle more travel misadventures in another season of this unscripted comedy.

The Playbook

The Playbook profiles legendary coaches like Doc Rivers, Jill Ellis and José Mourinho as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life.

Mighty Express

In a playful world crisscrossed by railway tracks, a team of locomotives and their kid pals keep things moving and get deliveries through no matter what!

September 23

Enola Holmes

When Enola Holmes — Sherlock’s teen sister — discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young lord.

No Strings Attached

“Friends with benefits” Emma and Adam are fine with their open relationship ... until those pesky little things called feelings enter the picture.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

After exposure to a strange, glowing ooze, four mutant turtles train as ninjas in the sewers and fight crime wherever they find it.

September 24

The Chef Show, Season 2

The Chef Show returns for another season as Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi explore new recipes, collaborate with big names in the culinary world, and connect over their shared passion for bringing people together over a delicious meal.

Netflix "The Chef Show"

This Is Us, Season 4

A couple expecting triplets find themselves with a brood they weren’t anticipating, thanks to a twist of fate that shapes their future as a family.

September 25

A Perfect Crime

This documentary delves into the unsolved assassination of Detlev Rohwedder, the head of the East German Privatization and Restructuring Agency, in April 1991.

Country-Ish

Country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife, Criscilla, raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting.

Netflix "Country-Ish"

Modern Family, Season 11

Jay Pritchett and his eclectic family as they deal with the challenges of contemporary life in Los Angeles.

The School Nurse Files

Eun-young might seem like an ordinary school nurse, but behind her mundane appearance is her supernatural ability to see monsters.

Sneakerheads

A former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five grand in the hole after falling for one of old friend’s get-rich-quick schemes.

Netflix "Sneakerheads"

September 26

The Good Place, Season 4

The sweet, silly and occasionally philosophical afterlife comedy wraps up its final season.

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Fears about the voting process being rigged — by powerful donors and corporations, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, voter suppression, fraud at the ballot box, and the ways votes are counted — are untangled in this documentary series.

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Comedian and actress Michelle Buteau delivers the night out we all need right now in her new special. With a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers an hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men.

Netflix "Whose Vote Counts, Explained"

September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door

In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. Told entirely through archival footage that includes social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages and never-before-seen home videos, the documentary pieces together an immersive examination of a police investigation and a disintegrating marriage.

Dear John

While on leave, a U.S. soldier falls for a Southern college student, but when he must reenlist, their handwritten letters hold the lovers together.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Fifteen years after outsmarting a sinister witch by pushing her into an oven, a now-grown Hansel and Gretel are pooling their wiles to take down witches as professional bounty hunters in this action-packed reimagining of the classic fairy tale.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Looking back at her free-spirited mother’s life and dancing towards her next chapter, Sophie throws open the doors of the new Hotel Bella Donna.

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Super-agent Ethan Hunt and his team take on another deadly mission ... to prove their innocence when they are framed for bombing the Kremlin.

And here’s what’s leaving:

September 2

Ready Player One

September 5

Once Upon a Time, Seasons 1-7

September 14

Clueless

September 30

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Inglourious Basterds

Pulp Fiction

