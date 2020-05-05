The COVID-19 pandemic may have tempered a milestone chapter in Dutch-Canadian relationships, but it couldn’t trample over tradition.
May 5th marks Liberation Day in the Netherlands. The celebration commemorates the day allied forces, including Canadian soldiers, liberated the Dutch from Nazi occupation in 1945.
Since then, the Dutch have always taken the day to show their gratitude to Canadians through parades and fanfare. That was until the coronavirus crisis put mass gatherings on hold.
You can see how this year’s tribute to fallen Canadian soldiers went in the video above.