New Blockade Disrupts GO Train Service In Southern Ontario

Thousands of commuters had their morning routines disrupted Tuesday after a blockade popped up and halted passenger train service on a busy rail line near Hamilton, Ont. GO Transit train service in Hamilton and all points on the route to Niagara Falls, Ont., has been stopped since Monday evening, according to Metrolinx spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins. At around 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday, more than a dozen people gathered on the tracks, which are owned at that point by CN Rail, at a juncture near Hamilton, she said. “We’re standing by and waiting, there’s not much action we can take,” Aikins said. Upwards of 30 people were on the tracks at one point and many remained there Tuesday morning, she added. Hamilton police and CN Rail police are investigating, Aikins said.

A group called Wet’suwet’en Strong: Hamilton in Solidarity have claimed responsibility for the blockade. “It’s a new day, and we started it by burning the injunction delivered by CN rail!” the group wrote on Facebook. “Remember why we’re out here; the violence the state has perpetrated towards Indigenous land defenders and their supporters, the forced removal and criminalization of Indigenous people from their lands.” The new blockade comes just a day after police moved in on an encampment in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont. Dozens of provincial police officers descended on the area Monday morning and arrested 10 demonstrators, who were charged and released with conditions. Police and CN removed the encampment and several vehicles that were parked next the tracks. That encampment had been set up on Feb. 6.