Abortion Advocates In New Brunswick Score Another Small Victory

“I would suggest if someone really believed it doesn’t meet the Canada Health Act they would challenge it through the process that exists,” Higgs said.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association decided to do just that. In October they sent notice to the provincial government that they intended to sue. The province didn’t respond, CCLA’s Equality Program Director Noa Mendelsohn Aviv explained to HuffPost Canada, and so, in early January, the CCLA officially sued the government of New Brunswick.

“Women’s bodies are not to be controlled by government, and women’s choices about their bodies are not to be controlled by by government,” Mendelsohn Aviv said.