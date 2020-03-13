Stephen MacGillivray/CP New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves, left, is applauded by Premier Blaine Higgs and his colleagues as he prepares to deliver the provincial budget in Fredericton, N.B., on March 10, 2020.

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s minority Progressive Conservative government has survived a confidence vote on its provincial budget as members of the legislature set aside partisan differences to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote was expected to take place next week, but all four party leaders agreed to hold it Friday amid coronavirus concerns in the province, and the budget passed by a vote of 24-0. Premier Blaine Higgs thanked members for allowing the budget to pass so the government can deal with the challenges presented by the virus. “Now our sole focus is on this health care crisis,” Higgs said as he and the three opposition leaders stood side by side in the legislature rotunda. Watch: A timeline of novel coronavirus in Canada

“This is to show that we are aligned here and we’re totally focused on the task at hand, and that’s the virus and the effect it’s having across this province,” Higgs said. “We’ve never seen this before. We’ll probably never see it again.” The 20 Progressive Conservative members plus the three members of the People’s Alliance and Green Leader David Coon voted to support the budget while the remaining members of the legislature abstained. The Opposition Liberals had vowed to try to topple the government as a result of recently cancelled health reforms. Earlier in the week they said the health crisis and the budget were two separate things, but on Friday Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said the situation had changed. “The change right now is the magnitude of what our citizens are facing with this pandemic, where things are changing hourly, putting the health and safety of our people at immediate risk. We want to make sure we all come together as one here in New Brunswick and assure New Brunswickers that everything possible that can be done will be done,” Vickers said.