ASSOCIATED PRESS The exterior of a Cannabis NB location in Fredericton, N.B., Oct. 16, 2018.

FREDERICTON ― New Brunswick has issued a request for proposals for a single private operator to take over the government’s operation, distribution and sales of recreational cannabis in the province.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says today that after a careful analysis, the government concluded the best approach was to turn to the private sector.

