New Brunswick Suspends Jury Trials As Province Confirms 1st COVID-19 Case

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick is suspending jury trials for two months over concerns about the potential spread of novel coronavirus after the province’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday.

Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare said she made the decision after conferring with the Department of Health and the province’s chief medical officer.

“This exceptional decision is not taken lightly and will remain in place until such time as measures are put in place to ensure jury selection and a jury trial can take place with minimal public health risk to those citizens affected,” she wrote in a letter to Justice Minister Andrea Anderson-Mason.

The suspension of jury trials is to begin immediately and last until May 12.

“In the event the presence of COVID-19 remains a public health threat following May 12, additional screening procedures will be put in place to allow for the continuation of jury trials within parameters that do not unnecessarily burden those who may be at particular risk as a result of this unfortunate illness.”

Patient returned from France

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer, said health officials learned Wednesday that a woman between 50 and 60 years old living in the southeastern area of the province was “minimally symptomatic” after returning from a trip to France.

The woman remains in isolation in her home, and Russell said her case can be described as a mild to moderate infection.

Russell would not say what area of France the woman visited or which airports she was in on her trip home, citing privacy concerns.

Russell is recommending that all non-essential gatherings of 150 people or more be cancelled or postponed until health officials are better able to determine the risk to the population.

“It’s a topic of discussion right across the country, and obviously in the provinces that have many cases right now, these are the steps that they’re taking,” she said.