Stephen MacGillivray/THE CANADIAN PRESS New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs addresses the media in Fredericton on Feb. 17, 2020. The premier hinted at possibly lifting the province's ban on temporary foreign workers in order to fill jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick is set to move to the next phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan Friday.

The so-called “yellow phase” means barbers and hair stylists can reopen, as well as churches and fitness facilities.

Dental care, massage therapists, chiropractors and other “close contact” businesses and services will also be allowed to open.

The new phase will also allow family and friends to form social “bubbles,” and up to 50 people to gather with physical distancing.