Christinne Muschi / Reuters New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaking in Montreal in 2018.

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick voters elected a majority Progressive Conservative government on Monday, concluding a highly unusual election race — the first in Canada since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over an hour after the polls closed, the Tories under Premier Blaine Higgs were elected and leading in 27 ridings, the Liberals in 18, the Green party in three and the People’s Alliance in one riding. It’s the first time a government in New Brunswick has won two consecutive terms since Bernard Lord led the Tories to victory in 2003. Higgs called a snap election four weeks ago, saying his 21-month-old minority government lacked stability at a difficult time for the province. His opposition rivals accused him of political opportunism, but Higgs gambled that the electorate wouldn’t see things that way, given that he had won widespread praise for his leadership on the rapidly evolving COVID-19 file. During the last week of the campaign, Higgs said he wanted a majority win to ensure the Tories could focus on health care and keeping people safe. He said any other option would put the province at risk.

The 66-year-old former Irving Oil executive cast himself as a dull but dependable in a crisis. “Maybe I’m boring, but I’m no surprise,” he said last month. “I’m consistent. You can trust me.” At dissolution, there were 20 Tories, 20 Liberals, three Greens, three People’s Alliance members, one Independent and two vacancies. At least 25 seats were needed for a majority in the 49-seat house. During the 28-day election race, few candidates campaigned door-to-door, and those who did were careful to wear a mask and stand well back when speaking to voters. There were no handshakes, no kissing of babies, no big rallies. Campaign literature was sent through the mail and the party leaders took part in outdoor events that were livestreamed, as masked candidates stood well in the background to comply with physical distancing rules. And at most campaign stops, Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs wore a full face shield.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers accused Higgs of listening to political advisers rather than the people of New Brunswick, arguing that the election wasn't wanted or needed. "Blaine Higgs chose to send New Brunswickers to the polls in the middle of a pandemic," the 63-year-old former RCMP officer said on Day 1 of the campaign. "The premier of New Brunswick chose political opportunism instead of the health and safety of our citizens." Acclaimed Liberal leader in 2019, Vickers also served as sergeant-at-arms in the House of Commons, where in 2014 he was credited with fatally shooting a lone gunman who had fired a rifle inside Centre Block. When the election campaign started on Aug. 17, Green party Leader David Coon also accused Higgs of opportunism. As the Tories secured their majority win on Monday, Coon said the electoral system has to be changed. "It speaks to the need for electoral reform, so we don't have these majority governments where premiers can have their way," he said. In recent election campaigns in New Brunswick, voters were confronted with polarizing issues, such as hydraulic fracturing, skyrocketing auto insurance rates or privatization of the province's Crown-owned utility, NB Power. But this election was all about the province's response to COVID-19.