CP/Andrew Vaughan New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs talks with journalists after calling an election following a visit with Lt.-Gov Brenda Murphy at Government House in Fredericton on Aug. 17, 2020.

FREDERICTON — Premier Blaine Higgs has called an election in New Brunswick for Sept. 14, the first time Canadians will go to the polls since COVID-19 hit.

“We are in a pandemic and the coming election campaign will not be like any election we have ever experienced,” Higgs told reporters following his meeting with Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy, during which he asked her to dissolve the province’s 59th legislature.

He said candidates will need to be creative and innovative to get out the vote while following health directives to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As difficult as it is to imagine, our candidates will not be going door-to-door and they will not be leaving any hand-delivered papers or brochures on your doorstep.”

Higgs said he spoke with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell before his decision to call the snap election and she advised that a general election could proceed safely.

The Tory premier threatened last week to trigger a provincial vote unless opposition parties agreed to keep his minority government in power until 2022 — or until the pandemic was declared over.