How The New COVID-19 Variants Are Different From The Original

B.1.1.7 (the U.K. variant)

How long it has been circulating: This variant was first identified in the U.K. during the fall.

Countries where there have been reported cases: B.1.1.7 has been identified in more than 80 countries to date. Canada reported its first cases in Ontario on Dec. 26, 2020. The United States had its first case confirmed four days later, and it has been detected in 42 states. Experts have predicted it will be the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.

What we know about it: This strain spreads more easily than other variants, which likely contributed to the surge in cases in the U.K. earlier this winter despite stay-at-home orders. “We know B.1.1.7 is more transmissible,” Roychoudhury said.

At first, health officials believed that B.1.1.7 was no more likely to cause severe illness or death than the original SARS-CoV-2. Now, however, they are reassessing and believe it may be more lethal than the original strain — though at this point no large-scale epidemiological studies back that hypothesis. It may appear more deadly because more infections ultimately can lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.

“There is some emerging data on whether it causes more severe disease,” Roychoudhury said. “But consensus has not been broadly reached on that.”

Vaccine effectiveness: The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both appear to protect well against B.1.1.7 (and both companies are working on boosters to address current and future mutations).

The Novavax, Johnson & Johnson and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines all appear to protect against B.1.1.7 pretty well.