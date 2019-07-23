Show us a mom with a new baby, and we’ll show you a mom who has Googled “rash,” “green poop,” or “why doesn’t my baby sleep?” Worrying about your kid’s health seems to come part and parcel with parenthood. But a new survey shows just how all-consuming that worry can be. Moms spend over 1,400 hours worrying about their baby’s health in the first year — or over eight weeks of literally nothing but worry— according to a OnePoll survey on behalf of Mead Johnson Nutrition. And during that time, moms conduct an average 330 Google searches about their baby’s health. Nearly one a day? Sounds about right. (The survey did not track how many times the average mom asks Brenda in her Facebook group if this rash looks like hives.)

lechatnoir via Getty Images "Not looking for medical advice. Are these bug bites, heat rash, or HFM? Hospital?"

Top concerns of the 900 U.S. moms surveyed included their baby’s overall health, reaching milestones, the amount of milk/formula/food they’re consuming, growth, nutrition, allergies, and sleep. A similar study last year, also conducted by OnePoll, found that parents spend 37 hours a week worrying about their kids. So yes, worry is basically a full-time job once you have children. Is worrying normal? It is until it isn’t. “Although we might wish it wasn’t so, the fact of life is that there is no such thing as worry-free parenting. It is natural to have some worries about your baby and your future,” Anxiety Canada notes on its website. The organization notes that parenthood can seem especially intimidating to first-time moms. But if these worries happen every day and seem excessive or uncontrollable, it may be a sign of an anxiety disorder. “Constant and excessive worrying is not only exhausting, but it can also damage relationships and lead to many unhelpful behaviours that get in the way of daily life (for example, excessive checking, asking for repeated reassurance from others),” Anxiety Canada adds. New figures from Statistics Canada suggest nearly one in four new moms in Canada experience either postpartum depression or an anxiety disorder in the months following birth. WATCH: The truth about mom guilt. Story continues below.