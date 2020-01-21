Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Jan. 17, 2020.

WINNIPEG — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the way Canadians have supported each other throughout the snowstorm in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as mourning the deaths of so many on board a downed passenger jet in Iran, will inform how his Liberal government approaches politics. “Canadians at our best, in difficult times, are there for each other,” Trudeau said Tuesday in Winnipeg after wrapping up a three-day meeting of his federal cabinet. “We lean on each other, we support on each other through challenges and that’s very much the approach that Canadians have shown us all over these past weeks,” he said. “And it is certainly the approach with which we will engage in the House of Commons, looking to find common ground with our colleagues in the House, looking to work together on bringing forward real measures to help Canadians.” Earlier: Trudeau says feds won’t let provinces nix handgun ban

Ratifying the new North American Free Trade Agreement will be a top priority for the Trudeau government when Parliament resumes next week. The will introduce a motion to apply some of its elements Jan. 27 when Parliament resumes, and will table legislation to ratify the deal two days later. Legislation to ban military-style assault rifles will also be high on the agenda for the first extended sitting of Parliament since the Oct. 21 election reduced Trudeau’s Liberals to a minority. Every measure will require support from at least one major opposition party to pass; a defeat on matters of confidence, such as the coming budget, would topple the government. The Liberals can probably rely on the support of the Conservatives to win ratification of the new NAFTA, despite the fact that the Tories have accused Trudeau of caving in to concessions demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump. The NDP and the Bloc are likely to oppose NAFTA, but are expected to support efforts to strengthen gun control. On Monday, government House leader Pablo Rodriguez said ratification of the new NAFTA is “an absolute priority” — a view echoed by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who was the lead minister throughout the tortuous negotiations to renew the continental trade pact and who remains responsible for seeing it across the finish line.