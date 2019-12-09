Patrick Semansky/AP via CP Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks with members of the press after a meeting at the U.S. Trade Representative's office for talks on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement on trade on Nov. 27, 2019, in Washington.

OTTAWA — A deal to revise the new North American free-trade agreement appears close following a busy weekend, with hopes Canada, Mexico and the United States will approve a rewritten treaty in the next 24 hours. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was signed by the three countries last year, but U.S. ratification has been stalled for months as congressional Democrats and organized labour have pushed to strengthen its labour-enforcement provisions against Mexican objections. There were concerns the agreement, which aims to update the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, would not be approved before Congress disperses until 2020 and its focus shifts to next fall’s presidential election. Multiple reports, however, suggest the stalemate could be over following a weekend of intense negotiations in Washington. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was cautious Monday amid chatter of an imminent deal. Watch: New NAFTA close to being finalized

“In the lives of ordinary Canadians, there is perhaps no issue in our relationship with the United States that matters more than trade,” she said in question period. “The prime minister raised the ratification of the new NAFTA and other trade issues in his meeting last week with the president and we have been working intensively, including many conversations over the weekend and this morning with our American partners, on getting the deal finalized.” Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Sunday Mexico will accept a U.S. demand to tighten the definition of North American steel in a section of the deal on determining where cars and their parts can be said to originate. The U.S. wants to ensure it is clear that to be considered “made in North America,” the steel must be melted and poured in Canada, the U.S. or Mexico, not just finished there. Those changes were one of the major demands of U.S. labour groups. Mexico won’t accept the same definition for aluminum because, Ebrard said, the raw materials for aluminum are not produced in Mexico. Mexico also rejected U.S. demands for American inspectors to be sent in to ensure Mexican auto workers are being paid $16 per hour on average. However Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday U.S. officials had accepted Mexico’s offer to allow dispute-resolution panels to review labor law compliance.