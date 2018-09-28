Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends the mini-series “Maniac” as the new show you should watch this week. The show debuted with Netflix on Sept. 21.

Premise: An experimental drug trial promises to rid participants of their deeply held emotional pains. The company administering the drugs has many secrets and quirks that should give these participants pause. Two young New Yorkers ― the protagonists of the story ― risk their lives to go through the study and ultimately learn things about themselves they didn’t expect.

Stars: Sally Field, Jonah Hill, Emma Stone and Justin Theroux. Cary Fukunaga directed.

How excited should you be? Extremely. I’ve already penciled in “Maniac” on my eventual best shows of 2018 list. (I’d say it’s No. 3 right now behind “Atlanta” and “Succession.”) This show has so much going for it. “Maniac” excels in all the main categories (acting, writing, directing), but also has more surprising qualities like superb stylistic flair and a great sense of humor. Judging from the marketing before watching this, I assumed this would have a much more serious tone. I didn’t expect each episode to be jam-packed with endlessly inventive jokes. Although this show certainly has emotional weight, it’s also a blast to get through.

Any reasons to be skeptical? You might find the constantly shifting narratives and the endless zaniness to be too tiresome. To me, the show does a great job of explaining the more complicated parts and making enough jokes to help the viewer swallow all the weirdness, but I can see why some people would be turned off by the loopy sensibilities.

Will everyone be talking about this? Yes. Netflix has rolled out extensive marketing for this show, even buying television advertisements, which the company only does for projects it thinks will be a hit. According to TV Time, a company that tracks viewership for shows, “Maniac” debuted to a large audience. The YouTube trailer alone has earned over 4 million plays ― much more than most Netflix trailers. I’d say if you like to keep up with “the zeitgeist,” then you should watch this show.

You can watch the trailer for “Maniac” below.