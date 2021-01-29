New Travel Restrictions For Canada Include Mandatory Testing At Airports: Trudeau

CP/Lars Hagberg A Canadian flag pictured in Ottawa, Ontario on Sept. 12, 2020.

OTTAWA — To deter the potential import of new COVID-19 variants into the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new restrictions and measures Friday to make the cost of travel more expensive. New actions to discourage non-essential trips will come into effect Sunday, which will see the immediate suspension of flights by major Canadian air carriers to sunny destinations. “The government and Canada’s main airlines have agreed to suspend service to sun destinations right away, Trudeau said in a briefing outside his Ottawa home. “Air Canada, West Jet, SunWing and Air Transat are cancelling air service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico starting this Sunday up until April 30th.” On top of that, international flights will be triaged to four Canadian airports in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal. All travellers must currently report a negative COVID-19 test result, taken 72 hours prior to boarding Canada-bound flights. Trudeau announced travellers will now be expected to quarantine in a hotel, at their own expense, for up to three days, while awaiting the results of a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Canadian airports. “Travellers will then have to wait up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense, which is expected to be more than $2,000.” Trudeau said that figure factors in the extra costs hotels are absorbing to keep their workers safe and the cost of a private PCR test, for which travellers must personally pay the bill. Travellers who test negative will be allowed to quarantine at home under “significantly increase surveillance and enforcement.” The federal government is hiring private security firms to support local police services in that effort. People who test positive are expected to move to a federal quarantine facility for a mandatory quarantine.

CP/Nathan Denette Ontario Premier Doug Ford visits the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, which is used as a COVID-19 isolation hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oshawa, Ont., on January 21, 2021.

The prime minister also said that, “in the coming weeks,” non-essential travellers will need to show a negative test before entry at the land border with the United States. The new actions add to an existing suite of travel-related rules Canada has had in place since March to deter the spread of COVID-19 infections. The Canada-U.S. border was closed to non-essential travel, and all out-of-country travellers are required to enter a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival where any COVID-19 symptoms are monitored with daily app check ins. The prime minister teased that new restrictions were coming earlier this week, saying “nothing is off the table.” He raised concerns at the time though that banning certain flights could disrupt supply chains. Friday, Trudeau said there was not a “tremendous amount” of commodities that will be affected by the cancellation of flights to sun destinations. Friday’s announcement is a response to increasing concern over more-transmissible variants of COVID-19 and calls from premiers to crack down on international travel during a pandemic. Modelling data released by Ontario Thursday shows that if current trends hold, the highly contagious U.K. variant will likely be the dominant strain pushing up positivity rates in the province by March, risking additional strain to the health-care system. “We’ve seen public-health modelling that shows what happens if these variants do take hold in Canada,” Trudeau said. “We saw that one travel case resulted in many, many cases of the U.K. variant in and around Barrie (Ont.)”

CP/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic on Jan. 28, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City.