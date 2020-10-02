Government Exempts Siblings, Grandparents From Border Restrictions

The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to speakers during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday.

OTTAWA — Siblings, grandparents and adult children of Canadians and permanent residents are among those who will soon be exempt from COVID-19 border restrictions.

The expansion of who can enter Canada comes after increasing public pressure on the Liberal government to show more compassion to families separated during an increasingly stressful time.

Those who don’t directly qualify under the expanded family rules will be able to apply to enter for compassionate reasons.

The specifics around how compassionate entry and the expanded family list will work are to be rolled out next week.

International students are also being granted more flexibility and starting later this month will be admitted if their place of learning has been identified by a provincial government as having a COVID-19 plan in place.