The New York Times is being run through the shredder after an overly generous headline about U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments on Monday about the weekend’s mass shootings.

At least 31 people were killed in separate shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

While Trump on Monday denounced hate and white supremacy, he failed to acknowledge his own long history of hateful and racist rhetoric.

Trump has referred to immigration as an invasion, and last month he told four women of colour in U.S. Congress to “go back” to their ancestral countries. He also cracked a joke when someone at a rally in Florida suggested shooting immigrants.