Canadian Escapes As Fiancé Killed In New Zealand Shooting Attack

Alan Gibson/New Zealand Herald via AP/CP Police officers collect evidence near the Te Toto Gorge lookout on Friday near Raglan, New Zealand.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A manhunt was underway in New Zealand on Friday after an Australian tourist was killed following what police believe was a random attack on the van that he and his Canadian partner were sleeping inside. Police said the couple was parked at a scenic spot near the coastal town of Raglan when a suspect approached their van just after 3 a.m. local time on Friday.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley told media the suspect fired a number of shots into the van, injuring the Australian tourist. The woman managed to escape and run away, and she called police. Pitkethley said the suspect then stole the van and drove away with the injured tourist still inside.

Police found the van at 8 a.m. about 75 kilometres away in the village of Gordonton with the body of the Australian inside. It wasn't immediately clear if the man had died from the wounds he received in the initial attack or had been subject to further violence. "This is a tragic incident," Pitkethley said. He said police were supporting the woman, who was "very shocked and distressed." He said it was understandable people were worried the suspect remained armed and hadn't been found. "I want to reassure the public that we are working hard to identify and locate the offender," Pitkethley said. "It is our absolute priority."