Westend61 via Getty Images Milan, Italy, has been named NewCities' 2019 Wellbeing City.

What’s the best city in the world when it comes to sustainability?

NewCities, a non-profit committed to improving urban areas, announced their 2019 Wellbeing Cities on Wednesday. The group recognizes places that are taking a cutting-edge approach to bettering their cities.

Milan, Italy reigned supreme in all categories, covering public health, sustainability, community, economy and environment to take the overall title. Milan beat out fourteen other cities, including Vancouver, B.C., the only Canadian nominee.