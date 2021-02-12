The Canadian Press Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey at a press conference in the lobby of the Confederation Building in St. John's on Jan. 15, 2021 where he announced a Feb. 13, 2021 provincial election.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s chief electoral officer has called off all voting set for Saturday because of the province’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Bruce Chaulk says voting in the provincial election will now be exclusively by mail, and ballots must be received by March 1.

His announcement tonight came shortly after health officials announced they’d confirmed the U.K. variant was behind the COVID-19 outbreak that hit the St. John’s region this week.