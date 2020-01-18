St. John’s is currently in a state of emergency after Newfoundland was hit with a record-breaking snowfall that piled more than 70 centimetres of snow onto some parts of the province and winds that pushed snow into drifts several feet high.
Many communities are dealing with power outages, and search and rescue is looking for a man who was reported missing on his way to a friend’s house.
But Newfoundlanders on Twitter are still doing their best to find the humour in a bad situation.
There was this person’s encounter that turned into the beginning of a very Canadian rom-com.
And many frazzled pet owners who weren’t quite sure how to get their dogs to do their business.
Aaaaand a lot of people who were just buried in and probably weren’t going to leave their homes for quite some time. At least they hopefully still have power and Netflix.
Let’s all do a prayer circle for the pregnant woman who allegedly had to take a Ski-Doo to the hospital to give birth.
And if we’re still holding hands for the prayer circle, we should probably keep it going for this lady who accidentally left her car window open in the middle of the blizzard.
But at least you can pretend you’re Jon Snow and this is “Game Of Thrones.”
And a lot of people are probably bored. We might be getting some blizzard babies.
Here’s to Newfoundlanders for managing to take this in stride, as best they can.
