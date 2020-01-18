St. John’s is currently in a state of emergency after Newfoundland was hit with a record-breaking snowfall that piled more than 70 centimetres of snow onto some parts of the province and winds that pushed snow into drifts several feet high.

Many communities are dealing with power outages, and search and rescue is looking for a man who was reported missing on his way to a friend’s house.

But Newfoundlanders on Twitter are still doing their best to find the humour in a bad situation.