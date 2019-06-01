VANCOUVER — A newborn calf in a southern resident killer whale pod has been spotted in the waters around Tofino, British Columbia.

John Forde/The Whale Centre A new calf has been born to the critically endangered Southern Resident Killer Whale J Pod.

Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal co-ordinator Paul Cottrell called the birth wonderful news.

He says the southern resident killer whales are currently an endangered population, numbering just 75, so any births are significant.

He says the first year is tough for killer whales babies, with a 50 per cent mortality rate, but another calf born in January still appears to be doing well.