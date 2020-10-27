A Dog Caught COVID-19 In Ontario, But There’s No Need To Panic

Getty Images A dog is seen here in an undated stock photo. Don't worry, this pooch is fine and does not have COVID-19.

A dog in Ontario’s Niagara Region has tested positive for COVID-19, although researchers say most pet owners shouldn’t be worried.

Positive tests for COVID-19 in dogs are rare because they are typically asymptomatic and canines get over the ailment quickly.

Scott Weese, the chief of infection control at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, is part of a study that found the positive case in the Niagara area. He said that any household where a person has COVID-19 should include their pets in the quarantine as a precautionary measure.

“Your dog is less likely to be infected than the people in your household, but it’s possible and we don’t want to create the chance that your dog can pass it on,” Weese said on Monday.

He also noted that pet owners should not be worried about their animals falling ill.

“It’s a human virus,” said Weese. “It likes people and there are some animal species that can be effected but that’s a spillover.

“We’ve got probably not uncommon human-to-dog infection, but the dogs rarely, if ever, get sick.”