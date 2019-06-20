Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a speech during the Toronto Raptors victory parade on June 17, 2019.

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse says a meeting is in the works with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Nurse says he hasn’t heard from the U.S. White House about a congratulatory meeting, but the team has been in contact with Ottawa.

“Definitely the Trudeau meeting, because they have been asking me about scheduling it,” Nurse told Toronto radio station Sportsnet 590 The Fan on Wednesday.

“I have heard nothing about the White House. We are Canada’s team anyway, right?”

It was not clear exactly who would attend the meeting or when it would happen.

