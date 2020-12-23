Look at this Google ad, Nickelback is here to make you laugh.

The much maligned, memed and mocked Canadian rock band of the aughts has rerecorded one of their most iconic hits for a new Google Photos advertisement.

And of course it’s “Photograph.”

The video opens just like the classic “Photograph” meme, with frontman Chad Kroeger passionately singing while holding a photograph, then transitions into a series of Kroeger’s personal photos.

But the cherry on top is the music that plays over — a brand new version of “Photograph” the band wrote and recorded for the ad.

“Every memory regretting all my hairstyles, if you wove it all together it would go for miles,” Kroeger sings over images of his iconic early 2000s bleached-out curls. “It’s hard to braid it, time to shave it, good-bye, good-bye.”

From differentiating between bad hair and a ramen bowl, to a million pictures of desserts, turns out the band’s personal photos aren’t all that different then the rest of us. There’s even a shout-out to the band’s hometown, Hanna, Alta. — yes, that same town that has a highway sign dedicated to the group.

According to Google, the period between Christmas and New Year’s Day sees the highest spike in people viewing images on Google Photos looking back at the previous year.

WATCH: Trump tweet removed after Nickelback copyright claim.

“Fifteen years ago, we had no idea that the photos on our mobile devices would become such a ubiquitous part of all of our lives,” Kroeger said in a statement.

“When Google approached us with the idea about marrying the song with Google Photos we felt like it would be a fun and nostalgic way to give the song a lyrical refresh and share some of our favorite memories.”

Mind you, the band wasn’t always so quick to change up those pics — in 2012, they had a website that allowed you to put your own images into the frame taken down.

The ad debuted Wednesday, exactly 19 years to the day the band’s “How You Remind Me” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Dec. 22, 2001.

Talk about memories of looking out the back door.

As for 2020? We’ve got one message for you.

It’s time to say it, time to say it.