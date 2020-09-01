Of all the plot twists 2020 has thrown us, comedy legend Niecy Nash coming out as queer and marrying singer-songwriter Jessica Betts is the only one we wanted.

The 50-year-old “Reno 911” actor gave the world a reason to believe in true love when she surprised Instagram followers on Monday with a candid from her secret wedding, holding hands with her beloved during an outdoor ceremony.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” Nash captioned, blending her given names with her wife’s surname.

Betts, 38, announced their union similarly: “I got a whole wife,” she wrote on her post of the same photo.

Congratulations poured in for the couple from celebrity friends like Halle Berry and Mindy Kaling, as Nash shared even more romantic sweetness in a pair of Instagram stories: heartfelt lyrics penned by Betts, along with a photo of them captioned “Plot Twist” with a rainbow emoji; the “Clean House” host was previously married to Jay Tucker for eight years, before divorcing last October.

“Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage,” she wrote at the time.

An even bigger plot twist? While most of us were astonished by the news, long-time followers of Nash and Betts may have seen this coming all the way back in 2018.

Nash once serenaded Betts while wearing a wedding dress

The two co-starred in the season two finale of the nail salon crime comedy-drama “Claws,” Nash’s character Desna Simms is embroiled in a blood-drenched wedding plot and Betts makes a guest appearance as a bartender named “Nadege,” according to IMDB.

In a behind-the-scenes clip posted by Betts, Nash in her wedding dress costume is seen sitting with the guitar-strumming musician. While the atmosphere is light-hearted, the two give soulful performances singing along to Betts’ song “Catch Me.”

“I’ve lost my heart in many people before. Just as I thought, and I just can’t take it anymore,” she croons, gazing into Betts’ eyes.

Nash has been a long-time fan of Betts, who was crowned the winner of “The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott” in 2005.

“Jessica Betts is an artist who feeds your soul. Get into it,” she said in a 2016 video. “I love you Jessica!”

The appreciation is mutual, as Betts has shouted out Nash over the years. She gave love to Nash and the “Claws” crew after they gave her a birthday cake on-set. In February, she posted a cheeky shot from her lover’s 50th birthday photo shoot.

Now that the two are openly together, we’ll hopefully be seeing more loving exchanges between the two. Heaven knows we need as much good news as we can get this year. Congrats to the happy couple!