"Luigi's Mansion 3" from Next Level Games is showcased at an event the 2019 E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 11, 2019. Nintendo has bought Vancouver-based Next Level Games.

A well-known British Columbia video game studio is about to become an official part of gaming giant Nintendo.

Japan-based Nintendo has announced it’s buying Vancouver-based Next Level Games, which employs more than 100 people and is known for games such as “Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon,” “Luigi’s Mansion 3,” “Super Mario Strikers” and “Captain America: Super Soldier.”

Nintendo will buy 100 per cent of the company’s stock for an undisclosed price. NLG was a privately held firm whose stock was controlled by company directors and staffers, who decided it was time to sell, Nintendo said in a statement.

