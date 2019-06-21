Zamir Khan feels like he won two championships over the past week. First, the Toronto Raptors became NBA champions, sending him into a state of euphoric disbelief. Then the House of Commons passed Bill C-59, an omnibus national security bill holding changes to the country’s no-fly list — a system that has been falsely flagging his son as a potential threat to Canada’s security since he was six weeks old.

Courtesy Zamir Khan Zamir Khan said his son Sebastian was just six weeks old the first time he was mistakenly flagged on the no-fly list.

Part 6 of the bill, which is awaiting Royal Assent, commits new funding and changes to the Passenger Protect Program and allows the government to issue travelers a “a unique identifier” to help with pre-flight clearance. Translation: the computers should soon stop picking out six-week-old babies as possible threats solely because of their names. This win felt surreal for Khan. “You know something happened because you see the facts, but you can’t quite believe it yet,” he told HuffPost Canada.

For almost three and a half years, Khan and other parents in a group called No Fly List Kids have been pushing the government to fix the no-fly list, which has been flagging children and adults across Canada as “false positives” — all because they share a name with another person who is actually on the list. The group’s origin story goes back to the last day of 2015, when Sulemaan Ahmed was travelling to Boston with his son Adam. Adam, then just six years old, got flagged by the system. This time, Ahmed tweeted about it:

@AirCanada Why is our (Canadian born) 6 year old on DHP no fly list? He must clear security each time. He is 6. :) pic.twitter.com/WPZJIeWL4S — Sulemaan Ahmed (@sulemaan) December 31, 2015

The media quickly picked it up. Khan and other parents began speaking out about the issue. There was momentum, and before long, No Fly List Kids was born. Years later, Ahmed says feels almost overwhelmed by the group’s achievement. “It’s a bit surreal to be honest,” he told HuffPost. “We’re really thankful, the families are all happy. I think in the beginning a lot of people told us ‘don’t bother. It’s not going to happen.’” Watch: No Fly List Kids take campaign to the Senate. Story continues below.

Ahmed said the “apolitical nature” of the group’s campaign was crucial to its success. He credits the win to the tenacity and hard work of the mothers, fathers and children involved in the effort, but he notes the cast of characters in this story is much larger. The group met with MPs and senators “across the board,” he said, and received support from advisers, lawyers and public speaking experts. “It’s a positive thing because I think it shows that we can actually — once we all work together — we can actually get it done.”

... Having people think of you as a threat — it can really be scary sometimes. Issa Ahmed, member of No Fly List Kids

That’s the big takeaway of this whole experience for 16-year-old student Issa Ahmed (no relation to Sulemaan), who along with his two brothers Aadam and Yusuf, has been flagged since childhood. “This whole experience truly has been something to remember, something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life,” he told HuffPost. “With all these injustices going on, there’s still possibility, there’s still hope that things can happen and the government can work with you.”

Courtesy Issa Ahmed Issa Ahmed, a 16-year-old student and member of No Fly List Kids, is photographed at the Library of Parliament in Ottawa.