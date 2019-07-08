It's Males Who Really Gain Weight In Freshman Year, Study Finds

Richard Drury via Getty Images Males are putting on the pounds in their first year at university.

Watch out, young men, the “freshman fifteen” may hit you harder than women — but, thankfully, nobody is gaining close to fifteen pounds.

In a recent study published by journal PLOS ONE, males are gaining twice as much weight as their female first-year counterparts.



Males are gaining an average of eight pounds where female could expect to gain only four. The study features surveyed 229 females and 72 males participants who were all first-year students from Brock University in St. Catherines, Ont.

The weight gain shows up as a 1.1 centimetre waist-circumference increase for females, but more than double that gain for males: a 2.7 cm increase. The group also reported changes to their body mass index.

Over the course of their first year, males decreased their intake of healthy foods, such as vegetables, fish, and nuts, and instead ate more fried chicken, cakes, and beer. Researchers believe this tradeoff led to the differences in weight gain. Alcohol intake increased for both sexes throughout the year, but more drastically formales, whereas females drank other sugar-filled energy drinks.

Students are stressed and depressed

As the year progressed, both sexes consumed more liquid calories.

Like all studies, this one has its limitations. This study is representative of a small sample size and is based off self-reported data.

Dietary changes are unsurprising given the sheer amount of stress these students are experiencing. McGill University and Development and Interpersonal Resilience research team cited data that reveals 60 per cent of students experience tremendous levels of stress. Thirty per cent of students also experienced clinical levels of depression, and 65 per cent reported overwhelming anxiety. The same data attributes academic performance, post-graduation plans, and a general pressure to succeed as the top-three stressors.



WATCH: Why do students stress eat? Story continues below.