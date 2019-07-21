Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS A women paddle boards along Lake Ontario during an extreme heat alert in Toronto on July 19, 2019.

MONTREAL — Relief is in sight for sweltering Canadians after a weekend of high humidity and thunderstorms that have affected sporting events, caused localized flooding, and sent people flocking to local pools to beat the heat.

Environment Canada meteorologist Catherine Brabant says that while parts of southern Quebec, Ontario, and the Maritimes are still under heat warnings, the temperature should drop to more comfortable levels by this evening and remain there for the coming days.

In Toronto, residents braved long lineups to cool down in one of the city’s pools on Saturday as temperatures soared to 34 C, while Woodbine racetrack announced it was taking extra measures to protect the horses racing on the Saturday card.

